Teacher puts out fire in SSHS ag building

The fire that caused Siloam Springs High School to evacuate students Wednesday, Aug. 24, was found to have occurred at the agriculture shop, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

Just before noon, an electrical fixture in the agriculture shop caught fire, Patrick said. Nobody was in the room at the time and the building was evacuated, Patrick said. Teacher Joshua Gilstrap put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

Siloam Springs firefighters were notified when the fire alarm was sounded and made sure the fire was safely put out, Patrick said.

School officials will trace the fire back to determine how the fire started, Patrick said. Students were outside of the high school for approximately 15-20 minutes and are now safe and back in class.