Accident results in fatalities

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

On Saturday, a Silver Kia traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 412 drove into the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Tacoma head on, according to Captain Derek Spicer of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Driver Thomas Cunane, 49, of Siloam Springs was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Candi Wrinkle, 27, also of Siloam Springs, was transported to Washington Regional, where she was pronounced deceased, Spicer said. The occupants of the Toyota Tacoma were not identified but were transported to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital with unknown injuries, Spicer said.

