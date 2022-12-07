Sign in
Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | December 7, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Nov. 21

• David Alan Peoples, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Shauna Lynn Mayfield, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, driving or boating while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failure to appear.

• Jamia Jashay Davis, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 22

• Julissa Angelina Leal, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jeremy Wayne Verrette, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Giovanny Jimmy Crawford, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nov. 23

• Joan Lopez, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 25

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Nov. 26

• Randall Allen Percy, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittney Nicole Metcalf, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Brett James Gillum , 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Javier Castaneada, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Sofia Oregon, 53, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Christian Nunez Galan, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment second degree, interference with emergency communications first degree.

Nov. 27

• Tyrel Webb Gray, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Valentin Delgado, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property, forgery.

• Miguel Paz, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.

• Reno Fagan Smiley, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.

Nov. 28

• Dwight Marc Vann, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Merritt Marie Taylor, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Nov. 29

• Clentonia Tamika Walker, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Bridgett Dian Pack, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Julianna M Hall, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Teddy Leon Reece III, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ileen Marie Hernandez, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Nov. 30

• Michael Matthew Marquez,25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Phuong Thanh Nguyen, 35, arrested in connection with city ordinance - public intoxication.

Dec. 1

• Misty Lynn Melton, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Johnny Lee Webb, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 2

• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 3

• David Alan Riley, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jessica Fay Brazil, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Ethan Nathaniel Raymo, 22, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Dec. 4.

• Carlos Javier Medina-Lebron, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

