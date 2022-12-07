Arrests and citations

Nov. 21
• David Alan Peoples, 54, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Shauna Lynn Mayfield, 46, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, driving or boating while intoxicated, refusal to submit to a chemical test, failure to appear.
• Jamia Jashay Davis, 21, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 22
• Julissa Angelina Leal, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jeremy Wayne Verrette, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Christopher Jack Woodward, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Giovanny Jimmy Crawford, 25, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 23
• Joan Lopez, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 25
• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Omar Orlando Rodriguez-Contreras, 22, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Nov. 26
• Randall Allen Percy, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Brittney Nicole Metcalf, 36, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Brett James Gillum , 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Javier Castaneada, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Sofia Oregon, 53, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Christian Nunez Galan, 28, arrested in connection with aggravated assault, false imprisonment second degree, interference with emergency communications first degree.
Nov. 27
• Tyrel Webb Gray, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Valentin Delgado, 18, arrested in connection with theft of property, forgery.
• Miguel Paz, 21, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - second degree/risk of physical injury.
• Reno Fagan Smiley, 32, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear.
Nov. 28
• Dwight Marc Vann, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Merritt Marie Taylor, 20, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.
Nov. 29
• Clentonia Tamika Walker, 38, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Bridgett Dian Pack, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Julianna M Hall, 43, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.
• Teddy Leon Reece III, 41, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ileen Marie Hernandez, 38, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
Nov. 30
• Michael Matthew Marquez,25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Phuong Thanh Nguyen, 35, arrested in connection with city ordinance - public intoxication.
Dec. 1
• Misty Lynn Melton, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Johnny Lee Webb, 56, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Dec. 2
• Brandon Allen Dillard, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2; possession of a controlled substance.
Dec. 3
• David Alan Riley, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jessica Fay Brazil, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Ethan Nathaniel Raymo, 22, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Dec. 4.
• Carlos Javier Medina-Lebron, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.