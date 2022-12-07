Chamber accepting 2023 Pioneer Citizen nominations

Each year, during the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet, the Pioneer Citizen Awards are presented. In order to select the recipients of this award, the Chamber asks the community to send in nominations. Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 16, 2022.

Since 1984, the Pioneer Citizen award has been given to members of the Siloam Springs community who lead with their heart, who face new challenges and who pave the way for new frontiers. Recipients must meet the following criteria:

• Be a resident of Siloam Springs for at least 10 years

• Be 65 years old or older

• Be heavily involved, past or present, in various activities or committees of the City of Siloam Springs or the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce. The recipient's activities are to have either enhanced the economic or cultural development of Siloam Springs, or promoted Siloam Springs on a state, national, or international level.

Past recipients of the Pioneer Citizen Award include:

• 2008 – Myron "Pete" Peters and Doris Elrod Ramsey

• 2009 – Delbert "Pete" Allen and Janice Mounger

• 2010 – Walter Gray and Donetta Samuels

• 2011 – Chandler "Bub" Gunter and Art Morris

• 2012 – Lloyd Fagan and Bep Morrison

• 2013 – Bob Wasson and Mary Benjamin

• 2014 – Louie Thomas, James Fuller (posthumously) and Linda Brown

• 2015 – Mike Moss and Mark Simmons

• 2016 – Sid Townsend and Suellen Coleman Chase

• 2017 – Jerry Cavness and Judy Omo

• 2018 – Hank Harrison and Shirley Dilbeck

• 2019 – Bob Coleman and Raquel Beck

• 2020 – Dick Bolen and Larry (posthumously) and Diane Winder

• 2021 – Mary Nolan

If you would like to submit a nomination or need more information about this topic, please contact Lindsey Taylor at 479-524-6466 or email at [email protected]