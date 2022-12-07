Dustin’s Dream to hold 11th Heavenly Birthday Party

The Dustin Chamberlain Memorial Foundation, better known as Dustin's Dream, will host its 11th annual Dustin's Heavenly Birthday Party at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Camp Siloam.

Dustin's Dream came about from the tragic death of Dustin Chamberlain, who was killed during a home invasion in 2011 while he was home on Christmas vacation from Baylor University.

A few days before the murder, Dustin had told his parents he wanted to go on medical missions in other countries.

Dustin's parents, Don and Deondra Chamberlain, decided to turn the tragedy into triumph and began laying the groundwork for Dustin's Dream.

In honor of Dustin's plan of serving as a medical missionary, Dustin's Dream has worked to support the Heart of Love Clinic in Guatemala City, Guatemala, as well as mobile medical clinics in the countryside of Guatemala, according to Dustin's Dream's new director Danae Chamberlain, Dustin's sister.

This year's party will give the public a chance to come have a bowl of chili and hear about what's going on with the organization, Chamberlain said.

There will also be a live and silent auction as well as merchandise that can be purchased without going through the bidding process and Dustin's Dream merchandise for sale, Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain said she wants to incorporate the chance for team members to share their experiences on missions. The guest speaker will be Joy Gossett, whose experience on a mission trip has led her to change her career, Chamberlain said.

Gossett worked for Chick-Fil-A in its care and marketing department as a director when she went on one of the medical missions. After the mission she has thought about going into nursing, Chamberlain said.

"She loved getting to see the doctors and nurses working in Guatemala," Chamberlain said.

This year's auction will have Dillon Butler back as the auctioneer who will partner with radio host Jake McBride to take bids and talk about the items up for auction, Chamberlain said.

There will be plenty of baked goods and other items auctioned off during the party from individuals and businesses alike, she said.

Businesses donating items include Wooden Spoon, Heart and Soul Kitchen, Occasions, Butterfly Kisses Flowers and Flint Creek Aussies, who are donating an Aussie Mini Shepherd.

Statistics for Dustin's Dream's accomplishments for the year will also be given. Dustin's Dream has taken three trips to Guatemala this year, Chamberlain said.

The organization took one construction trip and two medical mission trips, Chamberlain said. The medical missionaries worked in the Heart of Love Clinic and participated in grocery deliveries to communities around the Guatemala City dump, Chamberlain said.

This year Dustin's Dream served over 10,000 people in the Heart of Love clinic, Chamberlain said.

"I led a trip in June and from the time we dedicated the clinic back in 2013 to now there has been a positive shift in the culture," Chamberlain said. "Through Dustin's Dream we purchased a machine for the clinic to perform all of its own labs."

Diseases like diabetes and other chronic conditions have improved among patients and a physical therapist has been brought in to provide therapy for the patients, Chamberlain said.

One of Dustin's Dream's biggest accomplishments was putting in the first floor of Freedom House, a rehab center for men who suffer from drug and alcohol addiction, Chamberlain said. An anonymous donor made a donation to fund the first floor and get Freedom House off the ground, she said.

"It was a dream of Pastor Saul (Perez)," Chamberlain said. "He spent some time living on the streets as a boy and has a heart for the homeless and those who suffer from (drug and alcohol) addiction."

Dustin's Dream has also given out 15 scholarships totalling $7,500 to Siloam Springs high school students going into the medical field.

In addition to the scholarships, Dustin's Dream has partnered with Bright Futures for its annual Back to School Bash and is also helping out with Winter Sharefest which provides coats for kids in need, Chamberlain said.