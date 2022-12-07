Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 7, 2022

W. Cary Anderson

W. Cary Anderson, 81, of Decatur, Ark., died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Apple Creek Health and Rehab Center in Centerton, Ark., following a long illness.

He was born May 9, 1941, in Wynne, Ark., to Roderick George Anderson and Francis Catt Anderson.

He was the youngest of his siblings and was raised on a farm two miles northwest of Cherry Valley, Ark.

He received his high school diploma from Cherry Valley High School, his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Arkansas and his doctorate in education from the University of Northern Colorado.

He was an educator for 37 years, teaching elementary and high school in Missouri, Colorado, Columbia, Guatemala, Jamaica and Bolivia. He retired his teaching career after nine-and-a-half years at Decatur High School.

During his nearly 18 years in Latin America, he served as Chief Administrator of American Schools for 13 years. Extensive travels took him all over the world; in addition to most of the United States, he visited Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Easter Island, most of Western Europe, England, Ireland and Scotland.

He served Benton County as Justice of the Peace and County Judge from 1995-2000. He was a member of several local and national genealogical and historical societies. His extensive research resulted in five published books, several published articles and four unpublished manuscripts. He held offices in a number of Masonic lodges and has been a longtime, faithful member of Grace Episcopal Church in Siloam Springs.

Cary was predeceased in death by his parents; brothers Mack Anderson, William Anderson, Jennings Anderson and Rod Anderson; sisters Veatrice Anderson Perry and Vorene Anderson Peak; and two nephews.

He is survived by five nieces and nephews and a host of grand, great-grandand great-great-grand nieces and nephews; his long-time friend and caregiver, Jeannie Harper; and many other friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church, 617 N. Mt. Olive Street, Siloam Springs, In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Dr. W. Cary Anderson Youth Scholarship Fund at Grace Episcopal Church.

Thomas Dixon

Thomas J. Dixon, age 80, of Birdtown, Ark., died Saturday, Dec. 3.

He was born March 3, 1942, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Henry Dixon and Mabel Elrod Dixon.

He was a graduate of Siloam Springs High School, a former member of the Arkansas National Guard and the retired owner of Dixon Iron and Metal in Siloam Springs.

He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Morrilton, where he served as a greeter. He loved the Lord and his country and was never afraid to mention either one to those he met.

He was a member of Nailbenders for Jesus, traveling around to help build church buildings. He loved trains and had a large layout of G-scale trains.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Tim Dixon, and two brothers: Junior Dixon and Kenneth Dixon.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Dixon; four sons, David Dixon of Siloam Springs; Mike (Brenda) Curtis of Marshall, Ark.; Bruce (Melissa) Curtis of Oppelo, Ark., Jeff Curtis of Solgohachia, Ark.; two daughters: Susan (Dean) Miller of Siloam Springs, and Theresa (Gene) Morgan of Morrilton; 15 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, sister-in-law Carol Dixon and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at Calvary Baptist Church in Morrilton at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Mike Cantrell and Scott McDonald will be officiating. Burial to follow at Kilgore Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gideons.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs is in charge of the arrangements.

An online guestbook is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Esther Evelyn Hammock

Esther Evelyn Hammock, 88, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Nov. 30, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born May 18, 1934, to Nancy Mae Crane in Glencoe, Okla.

She married Vernon Hammock on Feb. 2, 1952, in Stillwater, Okla.

She worked several jobs during her lifetime, a waitress, stay-at-home mom, nurses aid, worked at Oklahoma State University as a lunchroom lady, custodian at John Brown University, in-home caregiver for the elderly and people greeter at Walmart in Siloam Springs.

She loved to spend time with her family, going "window shopping", and having a "girl's day out" with her daughters and granddaughters.

She and her husband were members of enjoyed going to Gum Springs Baptist Church where her and Vernon were members. She sang in the choir and helped out anywhere she could. She was compassionate, giving, a life teacher, caring and understanding. She loved the Lord and depended on Him daily to take care of her and her family. She endured a lot of hardship but tried not to complain or say a bad word about anyone. She was loved by many and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her mother, her stepfather, Ralph Nance, her husband and one daughter, Patricia Arlene Hammock.

She is survived by four children, Gary Hammock and wife Virginia of Jennings, Okla.; Karen Brown and husband David of Yale, Okla.; Randy Hammock of Prairie Grove, Ark.; and Julie Biswell and husband Darrell of Prairie Grove, two sisters; Mary Louise Alexander of Sand Springs, Okla., and Ruby Jo Dickinson of Eureka, Kan., seven grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family.

A funeral service was held Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at a later date at Fayetteville National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Mary Ellen Michael

Mary Ellen Michael, age 88, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away at her home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Daughter of Simion (Kirtsy) and Pansey Still, Mary was born on June 29, 1934, in Rock Springs, Missouri. On December 26, 1952, she was united in holy matrimony to Winfred Don Michael; he preceded her in death on November 16, 2005.

For more than forty years, Mary worked as secretary for Webb Wheel in Siloam Springs, but always did far more than her actual duties required. A Christian woman, Mary was a member of the First Baptist Church of Siloam Springs, and she worked for the church in her younger years. She was a member of the Beta ladies' group, attending monthly gatherings with them. Mary also enjoyed playing golf in her spare time. Mary will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her.

Mary is survived by one son, Bobby Michael, and his wife Joan, of Siloam Springs; three grandchildren, Kristian, Kimberly, Erin; five great-grandchildren, Jake, Grace, Katie, Zane, Luke; and one brother, Larry Still, and his wife Jill, of Seligman.

In addition to her husband, Winfred Don Michael; Mary was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Glen Still; and two sisters, Geneva Edwards and Lois England.

Graveside services were held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at King Cemetery in Seligman, with Chaplain Chuck Bengtson officiating.

Memorial contributions in honor of Mary may be made to the family, and entrusted to White Funeral Home & Crematory, P.O. Box 890, Cassville, MO 65625.

Arrangements are under the direction of White Funeral Home & Crematory of Cassville.

Visit www.whitefuneralhome.org to send condolences.

PAID OBITUARY

