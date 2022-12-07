High school puts on “Addams Family Musical” for fall theater production

Siloam Springs High School is once again gearing up for a fall musical.

The high school's theater department is putting on the Addams Family Musical, just weeks before the end of the semester.

Brooklyn Jennings, the theater teacher at Siloam Springs High School, says that the Addams Family Musical is something that audiences should be excited for.

"The students have put a lot of work into this; we are all very excited to see it."

Jennings says that this specific musical is fun because of the spooky costumes and the iconism of the Addams Family.

While the play will have darker themes, it is still what Jennings calls a "school edition."

"In this delightfully grim, original story, Charles Addams' beloved characters find themselves faced with an extraordinary challenge-- hosting a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his family," said Jennings.

She continued, saying "Family ties are tested, secrets come to light, and the dead are brought to life. But no matter what, it's family first, family last-- right?"

Jennings says that the world of the Addams family is fun, because it's where the macabre is normal and the normal is macabre.

Public shows are this week on Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Public tickets are $10 and all students get in for $3.

Spencer Bailey/Herald-Leader Performers get their makeup put on backstage during a dress rehearsal for their fall musical.

