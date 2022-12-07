JBU raises more than $200,000 on Giving Tuesday

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, donors and generous people across the country had the opportunity to participate in Giving Tuesday and give to the charity or organization of their choice.

One such organization, John Brown University, surpassed its goal for donations.

"For one day, the JBU community joined together for a single purpose – to impact students. Through 233 gifts, a total of $216,182 was raised to support need-based scholarships," said Lanya Carson, the Director of Advancement Engagement at JBU.

Carson, who directs the JBU Scholarship Fund, says that generosity is more important now than ever before.

"In times of strife and hardship for many, we are humbled by the support offered to JBU and to so many other worthy causes across the nation and world that are positively impacted by the common generosity displayed on Giving Tuesday."

JBU's current record of donations for Giving Tuesday was $240,000, a record set just last year. While this year's amount didn't break that, it did break the university's goal of at least $200,000.

Carson says that the money is important for helping students, and that the generosity displayed by the university's donors is more than appreciated.

"Giving Tuesday accounts for nearly 25% of total giving to the JBU scholarship fund each year. The JBU scholarship fund serves more than 500 students by providing essential need-based scholarships and work-study employment opportunities," said Carson.