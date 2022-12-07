JBU’s 80th Candlelight Service to take place on Dec. 8, 9 and 10

As the holiday season fast approaches, one famous John Brown University tradition is just around the corner: the annual Candlelight Service.

This year marks the 80th time this service has occurred, dating back to almost the beginning of the university itself.

"The Candlelight Services are the biggest event at JBU each year, even surpassing attendance at commencement exercises," said Jan Lauderdale, the Events and Auditions Coordinator for JBU's Theater Department.

Lauderdale continued, saying "JBU has a long history of choral excellence, and our choirs help usher in the Christmas season in a very meaningful way for our community in this service. People travel from all over Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding states to attend every year."

While this is the 80th year for the service to occur, the Covid-19 pandemic affected turnout and altered protocol for a few years. However, Lauderdale says that those days are over. "We are happy to return to pre-pandemic protocol, so that we only have to limit the number of people joining us by the number of seats available."

The choirs are conducted by Mr. Steven Hamilton, an instructor of music at JBU. This year's services will also include the premiere of a song by R. Christopher Teichler, "Savior of the Nations, Come." The song was written specifically for the JBU Cathedral Choir.

The Candlelight Service will be held this week on Dec. 8, 9 and 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the historic Cathedral of the Ozarks. Admission is free and does not require tickets.

"Doors open by 6:30 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early as the seating fills up quickly," said an official JBU press release.