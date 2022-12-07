LETTER: Not much has changed in Watts

Not much has changed in Watts

In 2015 you published a story regarding the town of Watts, Okla., titled "Watts a speed trap?"

It appears that not much has changed. I was recently driving through Watts and was the latest victim of their revenue generation through law "enforcement."

At the time I felt something was not right with how I was blindsided by the traffic stop. I am not a speeder and my clean driving record proves this. No sooner had I passed the sign for Watts the red and blue lights came on the patrol car going the opposite way. During the stop I was compliant and polite to the officer. They are, after all, just doing their job.

I felt sure I would get a warning and be sent on my way as I had only momentarily broken the speed limit and was in fact in the process of slowing down as was safe to do so, given the traffic flow around me.

When the officer returned to my vehicle he handed me a citation. I was stunned. I asked exactly where did he clock my speed. His exact words "just as you passed the 50 mph sign." In other words I wasn't given any time to slow safely. Why was I caught unaware, you may ask? A mile or so back up the road the speed was posted at 65 mph. Then a sign gave warning that it would soon slow to 60 mph, so far so good, and so far my speed matched what was posted. Then out of the blue the speed dropped to 50 mph with no advance warning. To slow a vehicle immediately by 10 mph within the regular flow of traffic is dangerous. To calculate the speed of a car at 60 mph, the math is (60 x 5280) ÷ (60 x 60) = 88 feet per second. For comparison the stopping distance on a dry road at 60mph is 392 feet.

In your 2015 article you state: "A town with revenues resulting from traffic offenses totaling 50 percent or more of all annual revenue may be subject to determination as a speed trap and restricted from enforcing traffic laws on state roadways falling within the town's city limits." Interestingly the town of Watts on their financial report for 2021 reported $330,801.96 total revenue, with $175,773.38 from Fines and Fees which is 53.06% of revenue. Also interesting is the town's safety line item, a whopping $200,311.65 which for a town, according to census data, of less than 300 people and 0.53 sq mi, seems excessive.

Peter Murphy

Tulsa, Okla.