Photo submitted Monolith Games won Business of the Quarter for small businesses for the months of July, August and September by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Photo submitted Monolith Games won Business of the Quarter for small businesses for the months of July, August and September by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Photo submitted Monolith Games won Business of the Quarter for small businesses for the months of July, August and September by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce.