Ninth-grade boys win at Southside, Rogers

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys improved to 7-1 on the season Monday with a 51-34 win at Fort Smith Southside.

Individual scoring statistics from the game were not available at presstime.

The ninth grade boys picked up a 36-35 win at Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Panthers (6-1) trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and 20-18 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Rogers 11-8 in the third quarter to go up 29-28 entering the fourth.

Eli Mann led Siloam Springs with 12 points, while A.J. Moore had nine, Crew Webb, Evan Allen and Bennett Naustvik each with four, Cole Pittman two and Stewart Schwaninger one.

The ninth grade boys suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday 53-38 to Springdale Lakeside.

The Panthers (5-1) fell behind 13-3 after the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime. Siloam Springs cut the lead to 31-23 going into the fourth quarter, but Lakeside outscored the Panthers 22-15 in the final period.

Aliyah Miller and Jackson Hallam each had 17 points for Lakeside.

Webb led the Panthers with 12 points, while Pittman had 10, Moore nine, Schwaninger five and Mann two.

The ninth grade boys host Pea Ridge on Wednesday.

Ninth grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls were defeated 37-28 on Monday at Fort Smith Southside.

Southside led 10-6 after the first quarter and 19-13 at halftime. The Lady Mavericks pulled ahead 33-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Morgan Jones led the Lady Panthers (4-4) with eight points, while Natalie Perez had five, Cenzie Johnson, Reagan Bishop and Jadyn O'Brien each with four, Callie May two and Keelyn Seagraves one.

The ninth grade girls lost 36-34 at Rogers on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Lady Panthers led 10-4 after the first quarter and 16-14 at halftime. Rogers rallied to take a 24-22 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Perez led Siloam Springs with nine points, while Kenlee Moore had eight, Jones six, Johnson five, Seagraves four and O'Brien two.

The ninth grade girls dropped a 43-36 loss to Springdale Lakeside on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Lady Panthers led 13-11 after the first quarter, but the game was tied 20-20 at halftime. Lakeside took a 33-29 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Seagraves led the Lady Panthers with 10 points, while Johnson had seven, Moore and Reagan Bishop each with six, Jones three, Perez and O'Brien each with two.

The ninth grade girls host Pea Ridge on Wednesday.

Eighth grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth grade boys picked up a 28-16 win at Stilwell Maryetta on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The Panthers (3-1) led 4-3 after the first quarter and 13-6 at halftime. Siloam Springs pulled ahead 20-11 going into the fourth quarter.

Ryan Shipp led the Panthers with 10 points, while Brady Addington had eight, Gavin Kooistra four and Brock Ellingson, Kaden Dunn and Preston Dawes each with two.

The eighth grade boys return to action Wednesday against Pea Ridge.

Seventh grade boys

Christian Linn hit a 3-pointer with no time remaining to lift the Siloam Springs seventh grade boys to a 34-33 win over Stilwell Maryetta on Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Stilwell.

With 1.8 seconds left, Kyle Honn inbounded the ball to a leaping Marcus Smith, who quickly passed to Linn in the corner for the game-winner.

Smith led the Panthers with 15 points, while Cale Sutulovich had nine, Linn seven and Ryan Vachon five.

The Panthers are back in action Wednesday, Dec. 7, against Pea Ridge.