RELIGION: Magi searching for ‘The’ King

Shortly after the birth of Christ, the Magi showed up in Jerusalem asking where the "King of the Jews" was. The way they asked the question, and the terminology they used, made it clear that they weren't looking for "a" king. They were looking for "The" King. Messiah. God in human flesh.

Needless to say, this caused consternation in Jerusalem. And the man who was most agitated was Herod the Great. The narrative says that Herod was "troubled." The Greek word from which that word comes indicates great anxiety and distress. Herod, already the most paranoid man in Israel, now had a real rival for his power, which would undoubtedly provoke a response that was both cunning and deadly.

Herod's first move was to ask the Jewish religious leaders where Messiah was supposed to be born. "Bethlehem," he was told.

Herod next asked the Magi when the "star" appeared. (This indicates the celestial sign was neither conspicuous nor apparent to the casual observer.) On making that determination, Herod then sent the Magi to Bethlehem to find the new king for him. Although Herod told the Magi that he would then go worship the child, it was more than likely the tyrant wanted to conduct a "surgical strike," murdering the child instead.

On the night the Magi set out for Bethlehem, the "star" they had been following seemed to stop in the sky directly above their destination. The "star" was actually Jupiter -- the "Planet of Kings" -- which was at that time in retrograde movement in the starfield and seemed to hover in the sky over Bethlehem.

They soon found the Child they had been looking for, and gave Him gifts fitting for His character: Gold, to honor His role as the supreme King; frankincense, to honor His role as the highest Priest; Myrrh, to honor His role as the ultimate Sacrifice.

Then, being divinely warned not to return to Jerusalem, the Magi headed east back to their homeland. Herod was incensed that his authority had been ignored and his plan had been thwarted so he made another plan to get rid of his rival in Bethlehem. A plan that would make him one of the most reviled characters in human history.

TO BE CONTINUED.

-- Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.