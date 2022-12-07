Sanders speech focused on love for the state, people

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as the new Governor-elect of Arkansas, has brought a new focus to our state and it was apparent on election night many things are about to be changed.

No, sadly, she will not be able to heal the "rift" between the two major political parties in our state and nation but, in her first remarks in her acceptance speech as Arkansas' 47th Governor-elect, she dropped all the partisan bickering and got right to the reason she ran for the state's highest office.

From the podium at her well-choreographed election watch party, history was made and the new now second generation Huckabee took to the stand and delivered.

"I love you guys," she said as chants of "We Love Sarah, We Love Sarah," filled the ballroom.

Taking a big deep breath and focusing on the topic at hand, she began.

"This has been an absolutely unbelievable and incredible two years."

Right away and without one hint of cynicism, she thanked the opposition.

"I first want to start by thanking my two opponents here in the final stretch, Chris Jones and Ricky Del Harrington. One of the most amazing things about tonight is that, no matter how it turned out, Arkansas was going to make history tonight," she said.

"I know it will be the honor of a lifetime to serve as Arkansas's 47th governor and the first female governor of the state of Arkansas."

A well-deserved chorus of female voices joined in with the applause to this statement.

But the newly elected Governor-elect went on to thank her biggest cheerleaders in the group, her mom and dad.

"I would also like to say we will be the first, to my knowledge, a father and daughter as governor anywhere in the country."

Add that to another true facet of this history-making evening.

"I like to say I think my dad's the best governor Arkansas's ever had, one of the best governors the country has ever seen, and I'm hoping to take that title away from him pretty soon. The good news is there's nobody who hopes for that more than he and my mom."

To run for governor, she says the decision was simple and immediate.

"For us, this was a simple decision. The reason we started this journey nearly two years ago is because I absolutely love Arkansas. I love everything about it."

And, in a sweeping election night victory, one must say that Arkansas indeed loved her back.

The journey, Sanders continued, began with a simple request to borrow her parents' motor home.

"About two years ago, I asked my parents if I could borrow their RV for a week. I still haven't given it back."

The campaign logged more than 10,000 miles, traveling to all 75 counties.

"So here we are tonight. Sorry, Mom and Dad, about all the miles," she deadpanned to more applause and laughter from those assembled.

"It has been an absolutely amazing journey every step of the way. One of the things I love most about Arkansas, and certainly love about the campaign, is the people that you meet along the way."

And here was the fine line, delivered at the end of her speech, that caught my attention and gave me a polite, emotional catch in my throat.

"I've gotten the opportunity over the last two years to fall in love with Arkansas over and over and over and over again, and it has been tremendous."

As a father of a daughter of the same age, I can tell you, seeing this new generation, a competent female sitting in the Arkansas Governor's chair gives me renewed hope that the office will be more than just advancing a political party's agenda.

Her spirit and her drive have been amazing. For generations I have, with my female friends from both sides of the political aisle, wished, hoped, worked and prayed for this day to happen.

I will embrace the new governor and remind her of her commitment made to the people of Arkansas. We need a new, strong, working governor.

Opportunities await Governor-elect Sanders.

-- Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected] The opinions expressed are those of the author.