Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Santa checks the mail

by Marc Hayot | December 7, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In order to keep up with his list of children who receive presents, Santa routinely checks his mail drops in different locations like the one next to the Century 21 office in Siloam Springs. Santa took the time to check this drop on Saturday following his appearance at the Heritage Festival's annual Breakfast with Santa.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In order to keep up with his list of children who receive presents, Santa routinely checks his mail drops in different locations like the one next to the Century 21 office in Siloam Springs. Santa took the time to check this drop on Saturday following his appearance at the Heritage Festival's annual Breakfast with Santa.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In order to keep up with his list of children who receive presents, Santa routinely checks his mail drops in different locations like the one next to the Century 21 office in Siloam Springs. Santa took the time to check this drop on Saturday following his appearance at the Heritage Festival's annual Breakfast with Santa.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader In order to keep up with his list of children who receive presents, Santa routinely checks his mail drops in different locations like the one next to the Century 21 office in Siloam Springs. Santa took the time to check this drop on Saturday following his appearance at the Heritage Festival's annual Breakfast with Santa.

Print Headline: Santa checks the mail

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT