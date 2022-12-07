Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing which Rotarians were naughty or nice

by From Staff Reports | December 7, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted "Santa" paid the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to see who was naughty and nice as well as sharing some stories of appearing at events and the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo submitted

"Santa" paid the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to see who was naughty and nice as well as sharing some stories of appearing at events and the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo submitted

"Santa" paid the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to see who was naughty and nice as well as sharing some stories of appearing at events and the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo submitted

"Santa" paid the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to see who was naughty and nice as well as sharing some stories of appearing at events and the true meaning of Christmas.

Print Headline: Seeing which Rotarians were naughty or nice

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT