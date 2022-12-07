Seeing which Rotarians were naughty or nice

Photo submitted

"Santa" paid the Rotary Club of Siloam Springs a visit on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to see who was naughty and nice as well as sharing some stories of appearing at events and the true meaning of Christmas.

Photo submitted

