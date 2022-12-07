Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Seeing who has been naughty or nice

by Marc Hayot | December 7, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Santa (left), checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Print Headline: Seeing who has been naughty or nice

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT