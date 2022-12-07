Seeing who has been naughty or nice

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader
Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Santa (left) checked his list and found that Mrs. Claus was on the nice list during a lull at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Elian Nieto (right) frowns because he isn't able to tell Santa what he wants because Santa is calming his sister Ariadne Nieto down while they were at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
Judson Reed (right) gives Santa a grimace as he tells Santa what he wants for Christmas during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
The Big Bad Wolf (Holland Hayden, left), and Little Red Riding Hood (Carly DeDonder) offer thrills and chills during Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.
By Marc Hayot
Staff Writer n [email protected]