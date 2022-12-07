Siloam Springs Gather to Give to be held Dec. 8

Angela Bolt, owner of South Maple Street Cocktails, will host Siloam Springs Gather to Give from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Gather to Give is a community event that brings residents, businesses and local nonprofits together during the holiday season to celebrate the spirit of giving, according to a press release issued by Bolt.

Attendees will enjoy live music, crafts, a selfie station, spiced cider, cookers, holiday games, a raffle and numerous opportunities to give back into the community, the release states.

"Since I started my business I wanted to make sure that I was an active member of the community," Bolt said. "I wanted my business to be of the community."

Sponsors for the event include:

• South Maple Street Cocktails

• Colby Richardson with Maple Street Band

• Dominique Scripter with Unique Photos by Dominique

• Butterscotch Collective

• Rose Harmony Candles & Bath

• Siloam Flowers & Gifts

• Whisk & Spool Pastry Shop

• Siloam Springs Postal Service

• Cinema 6 Siloam

• Harps in Siloam Springs

Bolt said she grew up with assistance and appreciated the people and organizations that not only shopped for gifts for the kids but also provided food for the family and help with the trimmings to make their family's Christmas special.

Nonprofits have submitted wishlists for items (see (BREAKOUT) they are needing this holiday season, the release states. Nonprofits who have submitted lists are the Manna Center, NWA Women's Shelter, Peace at Home Shelter, Potter's House and the Salvation Army, the release states.

Bolt said she has not set a number for how much she hopes to raise but is happy just to help someone stay warm, have somewhere to go or open a Christmas gift that morning.

"When I chose the nonprofits to work with, the intent was to find nonprofits that would touch the community," Bolt said.

When planning the event, Bolt said she did not want people to just drop off items and leave so she added music and snacks. Music will be provided by Maple Street Band and cookies, cider and popcorn will be available.

There will also be a raffle with prizes available. The prizes are as follows:

• Gourmet gift basket from Siloam Flowers & Gifts.

• Handwoven towel, glass pendant necklace and glass earrings from Butterscotch Collective.

• The Weekender Box from Rose Harmony Candles & Bath.

• Essential Oil Diffuser from Rose Harmony Candles & Bath.

• Four movie tickets from Cinema 6 Siloam.

Bolt said anyone can make an anonymous donation starting at $1 or donate a skill or equipment. Sponsorship levels are Gold for $200+, Silver for $100+ and Bronze for $50+, Bolt said.