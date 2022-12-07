Warming up with a bowl of chili

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Saturday at First Church of Siloam for a chili supper before the Heritage League Christmas Parade. Attendees paid $5 for a bowl of chili, drink and dessert and proceeds from the event went to the Ozark Mission Project. According to Katie Rennard the church raised nearly $1,000.

