Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Winners Opinion Sports Business Religion Local Publications Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Warming up with a bowl of chili

by Marc Hayot | December 7, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Saturday at First Church of Siloam for a chili supper before the Heritage League Christmas Parade. Attendees paid $5 for a bowl of chili, drink and dessert and proceeds from the event went to the Ozark Mission Project. According to Katie Rennard the church raised nearly $1,000.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Saturday at First Church of Siloam for a chili supper before the Heritage League Christmas Parade. Attendees paid $5 for a bowl of chili, drink and dessert and proceeds from the event went to the Ozark Mission Project. According to Katie Rennard the church raised nearly $1,000.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Saturday at First Church of Siloam for a chili supper before the Heritage League Christmas Parade. Attendees paid $5 for a bowl of chili, drink and dessert and proceeds from the event went to the Ozark Mission Project. According to Katie Rennard the church raised nearly $1,000.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader People gathered on Saturday at First Church of Siloam for a chili supper before the Heritage League Christmas Parade. Attendees paid $5 for a bowl of chili, drink and dessert and proceeds from the event went to the Ozark Mission Project. According to Katie Rennard the church raised nearly $1,000.

Print Headline: Warming up with a bowl of chili

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT