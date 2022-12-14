Sign in
American Legion to place wreaths on veterans’ graves

by From Staff Reports | December 14, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted One of the graves at Oak Hill Cemetery of a veteran where volunteers laid wreaths on during Christmas Honors in December of 2021 by American Legion Post 29. The American Legion will place wreaths on the graves of veterans on Saturday.

American Legion Siloam Post 29 will host Christmas Honors on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Christmas Honors is held annually in December where volunteers put wreaths on the graves of veterans, said Post Commander Jerry Cavness.

Wreath assembly will take place beginning 3 p.m. on Friday at First Christian Church, according to a flyer from the American Legion.

Family time will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to allow families of deceased veterans to lay wreaths on their loved one's gravesite, the flyer states.

A public ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., the flyer states. Following the program attendees will be asked to lay wreaths at all remaining veterans headstones, the flyer states.

Wreath pick up and storage will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023. Anyone wishing to volunteer please contact Cavness at 479-228-3561 or Stuart Reeves at 479-228-4404.

