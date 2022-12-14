Arrests and citations

Dec. 5

• Malcolm Joseph Hendrix Jr, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Timmothy Lee Jenks, 63, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Crystal Marie Pruitt, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 6

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Iseabail Abra Moore, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 7

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with theft of property; breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Clifford Orin Ratliff, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property; forgery.

• Steve W Martin, 53, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jamie Vernon Wilmot, 48, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

Dec. 8

• Loyl Dean Bradley, 47, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Loyl Dean Bradley, 47, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Billy Ray Landers, 29, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 9

• Winfred Avery Winston, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Heather Renee Padilla, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tamji Aini Clement, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jennifer Dawn Peebles, 46, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance; financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

• Reginald Eugene Seabron, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ledys Magleny Callejas-Roca, 45, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Dorquis Amalfy Callejas-Roca, 41, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Santiago Lopez-Miranda, 23, arrested in connection with no drivers license; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, cited in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Dec. 10

• Jennifer Marie Dorle, 47, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Trenton Scott Vandusen, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 11

• Elder Ariel Mancia, 20, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Erick Buenerge Gomez Portillo, 32, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Joshua David Partee, 40, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.