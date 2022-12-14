Arrowhead Speedway on track to open in 2023

Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord, Okla., is on track for its inaugural season in 2023.

The track, located just over five miles west of the Arkansas/Oklahoma state line, has been steadily under construction for months.

"We're building a state-of-the-art facility," said Willie Gammill, an owner of the track. The facility is set to feature a number of one-of-a-kind amenities, including VIP suites, paved roads and new Musco LED lights, according to the speedway's website.

Earlier this year, the owners of the track also hired a manager to take over operations of what was once the West Siloam Springs Speedway.

"As construction of the all-new Arrowhead Speedway in Colcord continues, owners Willie and Elizabeth Gammill have hired Bryce Hall to oversee the racing program at the 1/3-mile semi-banked dirt oval," said a press release from the speedway.

Hall has a long resume, having served as the Director of Track Operations for the United States Racing Association, Series Director of the USRA American Racer Modified Series and announcer for the United States Modified Touring Series.

Hall has been preparing for Arrowhead's 2023 season over the past few months.

"The Gammills and I really have the same vision for what racing will look like here at Arrowhead," Hall said. "We want to build a strong, sustainable weekly program that will grow into the future while also showcasing a great facility with marquee events," said Hall in a message from the speedway.

Arrowhead Speedway's first season is set for 2023 and both Hall and the Gammills said that the positive responses have made them even more excited for next year.