Boys take third at swim meet, girls fourth

The Siloam Springs boys swim team finished third out of four teams in a meet held Dec. 7 at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The Panthers finished with 115 points behind first-place Russellville 151 and Springdale High 136. Clarksville was fourth with 47.

Hayden Shimer placed first in the 200-yard freestyle at 1 minute, 55.49 seconds.

Shimer also placed first in the 500-yard freestyle at 4:58.40.

Gabe Fox placed first in the 50-yard freestyle at 25.33, with Jakin Matchell second at 25.75 and Ben Wenger fourth at 26.08 and James Shaw 15th at 37.44.

Matchell placed first in the 100-yard freestyle at 57.17 with Wenger fifth at 58.79, D'Angelo Celis eighth at 1:07.73.

Celis was second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:27.90.

Tony Wleklinski placed third in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:07.34.

Wleklinski placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.26 while Shaw was seventh at 1:42.56.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Shimer, Celis, Wleklinski and Fox took second at 1:59.60.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Wenger, Matchell, Cellis and Fox placed second at 1:44.09.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Wenger, Matchell, Wleklinski and Shimer placed second at 3:47.28.

Girls

The Siloam Springs girls finished fourth out of four teams at the meet. Springdale High was first at 176, followed by Russellville 135, Clarksville 77 and Siloam Springs 68.

Addi Huebert placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:18.77 while Anna Matchell was third at 1:31.23.

Huebert was second in the 50-yard freestyle at 27.45 while Crystal Serrano was 18th at 50.98 and Autum Gonzales 19th at 52.00.

Emelyn Chavez took second in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:16.46.

Chavez also took second in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:15.52 while Rachel Luker was fifth at 1:19.23.

Luker placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:40.91 while Matchell was 12th at 2:58.55.

Serrano placed 14th in the 100-yard freestyle at 2:13.03.

In the 200-yard medley relay, the team of Luker, Huebert, Chavez and Matchell placed third at 2:16.62.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of Chavez, Luker, Huebert and Matchell placed third at 4:48.18.