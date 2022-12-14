Celebrating Dustin Chamberlain

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Steve Wilmott (left) receives his Dustin's Champion Award from Don Chamberlain as Deondra Chamberlain looks on during Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam.
Danae Chamberlain, the new CEO of Dustin's Dream, speaks about the organization's highlights during 2022 at Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam.
Noah Slater, a medical student, speaks about his time serving on a mission trip in June to Guatemala at Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam. Slater encouraged the audience to serve on one of Dustin's Dream's mission trips if they got the chance.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Attendees for Dustin's Heavenly Birthday Celebration listen to the Joy Gossett speak about her time in Guatemala on Saturday night at Camp Siloam.
Joy Gossett was the featured speaker at Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam. Gossett had initially been working in children's ministry until she went on a mission trip to Guatemala with Dustin's Dream. Now Gossett said she has switched gears and is studying to become a nurse.
Radio personality Jake McBride (left) banters with auctioneer Dillon Butler before the start of the live auction at Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam. McBride described each item up for bid while Butler took bids for each item.
Members of Life of Hope Ministries wait for the start of the live auction during Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam. Life of Hope is Dustin's Dream partner for missions in Guatemala.
Tyler Chaney (left) plays on his tablet while Denise Wilmott, Brenda McCord, Tim McCord, Steve Wilmott, Trent McCord and Joy Gossett talk during Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday at Camp Siloam.
Jenny Anglin (right) hugs Deondra Chamberlain as Don Chamberlain looks on during Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration. Anglin was one of two winners of Dustin's Champion Award.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader An Australian Mini-Shepherd was the last item up for bid of the evening at Dustin's 11th Heavenly Birthday Celebration on Saturday night at Camp Siloam.
