City board, chamber partner in holiday decorating contest

Members of the Siloam Springs City Board are partnering with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce to put on the third annual holiday decorating contest.

This year's contest will be called "Holly Jolly Christmas: Deck the House" and started Dec. 7 and will last until Dec. 21, according to Lindsey Taylor, the director of community development and Dogwood Festival coordinator for the chamber.

Registration will close at noon Dec. 21, Taylor said. Judging will be held Dec. 22-23, Taylor said. Winners will be announced on Facebook Dec. 24 and will also be acknowledged during the city board meeting on Jan. 3, said Director Mindy Hunt, who is one of the board members involved with the contest.

Winners from each ward will receive $75 and the overall winner will receive an additional $75, which is the same prize as last year, Taylor said.

The contest will be ward versus ward with judging to be done by city directors and chamber ambassadors. Directors will judge houses in wards they do not represent.

Only residences within the Siloam Springs city limits are eligible to receive prizes, but anyone who lives outside of the city can also be listed on the map of residences created by the chamber, Taylor said.

Initially, the city was not going to have a holiday decorating contest due to the departure of Communications Manager Holland Hayden, who organized the annual holiday decorating contest, said Phillip Patterson during the city board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Patterson also said the new communications manager will not start until Dec. 19 and that it would be difficult to have the holiday decorating contest at that point.

City Director Lesa Rissler said she would take up the annual contest. City Director David Allen and Hunt also said they would help out with the contest.

After the meeting Rissler spoke to Chamber CEO and President Arthur Hulbert about getting involved with the contest and Hulbert agreed.

The following day, Rissler, Allen, Hunt and Directors-Elect Betsy Blair Finn, and Ken Wiles met with chamber staff to iron out the details of the contest. Taylor created the graphic and name of this year's contest.

Discussions about the mechanics followed. Advertising will be primarily done on Facebook so the link is accessible for people to register as well as posts on the chamber page.

The contest will also be shared on the Siloam Springs Community and What's Up Siloam. Visitors are encouraged to share the contest on Facebook. The link to view the map of homes is https://tinyurl.com/37yky4k5.

There will also be a scavenger hunt for people who will go and visit the different homes. A form will be created that participants can fill out live and submit digitally.

Winners will be chosen at random at the end of the contest from those with the correct answers. All questions can be directed to the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce at 479-524-6466 or [email protected]