Directors vote down Main Street contract

City directors voted not to approve Resolution 70-22 regarding the 2023 downtown economic development service agreement with Main Street Siloam Springs during the city board meeting Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The contract, where the city would have paid Main Street Siloam Springs $35,000 for goods and services the city is not able to provide, was voted down with a vote of 3-2 with two directors, Directors David Allen and Lesa Rissler voting down the contract and two other directors Directors Marla Sappington and Carol Smiley absent.

Main Street's contract, along with that of the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Siloam Springs Museum, are reviewed annually at the end of the fiscal year in December to see if they will be approved for the following year.

City Administrator Phillip Patterson said the agreement failed because there needed to be four votes for approval. The contract can be brought back as an adjustment to the 2023 budget if it is substantially the same contract.

"Some sort of a revised contract could possibly be brought forward with different terms," said City Attorney Jay Williams.

Williams also said the issue needs to be brought back by the prevailing side for reconsideration under different terms next year.

Initially the contract was on the consent agenda but was pulled off for further consideration by Allen. The director said he has had some problems with the lack of exposure for two downtown events, Downtown Trick-or-Treat and the Heritage League Christmas Parade.

These events were not promoted on Main Street's website or Facebook page, Allen said. Allen said he sent Main Street a Facebook message but never got a response back from Main Street Siloam Springs.

"I've been seeing a lot of lack of follow-through on on Main Street, and I just cannot support $35,000 for them this year," Allen said.

Allen also said he was a little disconcerted that Main Street held a separate meeting for the business owners on East Main Street to discuss the East Main Street Redesign Project around the same time the city held the last public meeting for the project on May 18.

The city board was not notified of the separate meeting Main Street held for businesses, Allen said. Allen said he learned of the meeting when a business owner on Main Street showed Allen a flier Main Street had distributed to businesses on East Main Street.

"I will say I have not been opposed to the job of Main Street," Allen said. "I was involved in Main Street when it first started and it's come a long way, but it also seems to have gotten misrouted as to what its purpose is."

Main Street's Executive Director Stacy Morris addressed the board about Allen's comments. Several years ago Main Street had given up Downtown Trick-or-Treat as an event they managed, Morris said. Main Street did put the event back in their contract in order to help sponsor the event, Morris said.

"We do not have ownership of that event," Morris said. "So we did promote it. We did sponsor it so that they could get funds to purchase candy to give to the merchants. It is not an event that we manage. Heather Lanker at The Brick Ballroom and Luke (Davis) at Main Street Studios manage that event."

Morris also addressed Allen's comment regarding the separate meeting. She said Main Street was asked through its contact in the Downtown Connectivity Master Plan to work on any plan that is enlisted in the East Main Street project.

"It's been going on for several years and when the public meeting was going to take place part of our job is to go make sure all of those businesses knew about the public meeting," Morris said.

Morris also said she believes city staff scheduled a meeting for just the business owners prior to the public meeting so they could have all of their questions answered.

Patterson asked community development director Don Clark to shed light on the meeting.

Clark said city staff did reach out to Main Street to have them make sure the businesses on East Main Street were aware of the meeting.

"Some of those businesses had changed hands," Clark said, "so we didn't want to send communication to one address but the renter not get the information from the building owner, so Main Street helped us to make sure that those who were occupying the structures were at the meeting."

Clark said the goal of the meeting was for the voices of the business owners to be heard, not to persuade anyone to support the project. The reason the board was not invited to the meeting was because then the public would have to be invited, Clark said.

Allen asked Clark if it was wise not to let the board know about the meeting, and that he doesn't believe Main Street should be involved in coordinating communication with the Downtown Connectivity Master Plan but rather have city staff handle it.

Patterson asked if removing this portion from the agreement with Main Street would make it acceptable. Allen replied that he deosn't think it fixes the problem of promoting downtown events but would help with the Downtown Connectivity Master Plan.

Rissler said she did have a lot of people contact her over trick-or-treating and she contacted a member of the Main Street board of directors who validated what was said.

Rissler said she also heard from a few businesses who were furious about the fact that Rissler was not aware of the meeting when asked if she was going to be at the meeting. Rissler said the business owners were angry with Main Street and not her.

Director Mindy Hunt said she feels like the relationships and contracts the city has with Main Street as well as the chamber and museum are important.

"They all, the museum Main Street and the chamber, all target different individuals, different businesses," Hunt said. "I think it's important that the city work with with all three of those organizations and they are able to provide services that the city is not able to provide."

Director Reid Carroll asked if maybe next year the three entities not only give their quarterly reports about what they have done but also give a little bit as to what is forthcoming in the months ahead.

During his director's report Carroll said he would like to see if the situation could be remedied and the contract brought back.

Morris released the following statement via email the following day: "Main Street Siloam Springs has a focused mission which is to lead the downtown effort to preserve our historic district, support local business and develop a vibrant gathering place for our community.

"Our program is strong and we will continue to do the important work of our mission. We are proud of the accomplishments made as we work alongside the city of Siloam Springs and look forward to continuing that work."

City directors also approved the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes for the Nov. 15 workshop.

• Regular meeting minutes for the Nov. 15 city board meeting.

• Dedication of utility easements for 190 Arkansas Highway 59.

• Resolution 65-22 concerning a special use development permit for 426 S. Washington St.

• Resolution 67-22 concerning a special use development permit for 201 N. Dogwood St.

• Resolution 68-22 regarding a special use development permit for 2213 E. Fennec St.

• Resolution 69-22 concerning the renewal economic development service agreement with the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce in the amount of $30,000.

• Resolution 71-22 concerning the renewal of the museum operations and management service agreement with the Siloam Springs Museum Society in the amount of $70,000.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 600 block of Highway 412 West.

• Dedication of utility easements for the 3100 block of East Kenwood Street.

• Resolution 76-22 regarding a contract of obligation with the Arkansas Division of Environmental Quality.

Contracts and approvals

• Appointments of the members of the Siloam Springs Utility Commission.

• A contract for recording and broadcasting equipment upgrade with Willtech Enterprises Inc. in the amount of $127,541.

• A contract with McClelland Engineering Consultants Inc. for engineering services for headworks improvement for the wastewater division in the amount of $120,000.

• A contract with Horner & Shifrin to paint the north water tower in the amount of $33,400.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 23-25 concerning the rezoning of 409 N. Country Club Road from A-1 (Agriculture) to C-1A (Light industrial) then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-28 regarding the rezoning of the 3000 block of East Highway 412 from R-4 (Residential large family) to C-2 (Roadway commercial) on its first reading.

Resolutions

• Resolution 66-22 concerning a special use development permit for 510 S. College St.

• Resolution 72-22 regarding a significant development permit for 420 N. Simon Sager Ave.

• Resolution 74-22 concerning amendments to the employee handbook.

• Resolution 75-22 regarding 2022 budget amendments.

Staff reports

• October financials.

• Administrator's report.