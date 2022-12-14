Firefighters Of The Year

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington firefighter Brad Morgan was named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year for volunteer firefighters by Chief Bill Hellard. Hellard also announced promotions for volunteer firefighters at the year-end-dinner for the fire department. Morgan and Justin Cobb both were promoted to captain.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington fire Chief Bill Hellard congratulates Capt. Logan Hattabaugh with Farmington Fire Department for being named the 2022 Firefighter of the Year for full-time employees. The award was given out Dec. 6 during an end-of-year gathering for firefighters and their families. Hellard also announced promotions for full-time employees. Aaron Spahn, Dillon Jones and Tyler Miller all were promoted to lieutenant. Firefighters Lance Selph and Bret Cunningham, who are both retiring as Farmington volunteer firefighters, were honored with a service award.

