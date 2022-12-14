HEALTHY LIVING: Beat the blues this winter

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- until you feel seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD) creep in. An estimated 10 million Americans are affected by SAD, but how do you know if you are one of them?

Though the cause of SAD isn't known, there are theories about what triggers the condition. A reduction in sunlight in the fall and winter months also means you are low on serotonin, melatonin and vitamin D. These changes in the body can make you feel depressed, lethargic and cause muscle aches. You're also at risk for SAD if you have a family history of SAD, anxiety, depression or bipolar disorder.

Talk with a healthcare provider if you experience at least five clinical symptoms of SAD for two weeks or more. Some of those include:

• Difficulty concentrating

• Fatigue, though you're sleeping more

• Feeling sad, hopeless, worthless or guilty most days

• Irritability

• Limbs feeling heavy

• Loss of interest in usual activities, including social events

• Thoughts of death or suicide

• Weight gain and carbohydrate cravings

The National Institute of Mental Health recommends four main types of treatment for SAD. Talk to your healthcare provider to find the best option for you. Some include:

• Light therapy – This can be as easy as taking a walk outdoors, but you also can purchase lights to ease your woes. Light therapy LED lamps are much stronger than standard indoor lighting but do not have the detrimental effects of UV rays. Using light therapy for 30 minutes per day could boost your mood.

• Cognitive therapy – Therapy teaches strategies for coping with emotions, including reframing thinking. It also may uncover some other mental health issues, such as anxiety or depression.

• Medication – Talk to your doctor about the risks and benefits of serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) that are often used to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

• Vitamins – A lack of vitamin D increases the risk of heart disease, migraines and SAD. Talk to your healthcare provider before beginning any new vitamin regimens.

Everyone has days they are sad – and that's normal. But if you have several symptoms of SAD, or if you are experiencing severe depression or suicidal thoughts, get help immediately. You also can call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Hotline for free and confidential support.

If you think you are suffering from SAD, talk to your primary care physician about what they can do to help or a referral to a therapist. If you're looking for a primary care provider, visit https://bit.ly/PCP_Online today!