Helping non-profits help others

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Rachael Schmidt (left), program director of NWA Women's Shelter, poses for a photo with Brandy Osmus, the executive director of the shelter, at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The shelter received an extra large box of household items, children's books and toys and Christmas decorations.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Rachael Schmidt (left), program director of NWA Women's Shelter, poses for a photo with Brandy Osmus, the executive director of the shelter, at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The shelter received an extra large box of household items, children's books and toys and Christmas decorations.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Rachael Schmidt (left), program director of NWA Women's Shelter, poses for a photo with Brandy Osmus, the executive director of the shelter, at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. The shelter received an extra large box of household items, children's books and toys and Christmas decorations.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dominique Scripter (left), the development coordinator for Peace at Home Family Shelter, and Bethany Clark, the shelter's marketing coordinator, pose for a picture at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Peace at Home was one of several non-profits who were present that evening. Peace at Home received a medium-sized box full of personal care products.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dominique Scripter (left), the development coordinator for Peace at Home Family Shelter, and Bethany Clark, the shelter's marketing coordinator, pose for a picture at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Peace at Home was one of several non-profits who were present that evening. Peace at Home received a medium-sized box full of personal care products.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Dominique Scripter (left), the development coordinator for Peace at Home Family Shelter, and Bethany Clark, the shelter's marketing coordinator, pose for a picture at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Peace at Home was one of several non-profits who were present that evening. Peace at Home received a medium-sized box full of personal care products.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Colby Richardson of the Maple Street Band played Christmas tunes during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Richardson is a student at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Colby Richardson of the Maple Street Band played Christmas tunes during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Richardson is a student at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Colby Richardson of the Maple Street Band played Christmas tunes during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Richardson is a student at John Brown University.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Abby Trinidad (left) watches as her sons Ezra and Jericho draw pictures of Santa during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Abby Trinidad (left) watches as her sons Ezra and Jericho draw pictures of Santa during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Abby Trinidad (left) watches as her sons Ezra and Jericho draw pictures of Santa during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Dominique Scripter (left), the development coordinator for Peace at Home Family Shelter and Bethany Clark, the shelter's marketing coordinator pose for a picture at Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Peace at Home was one of several non-profits who were present that evening. Peace at Home received a medium-sized box full of personal care products.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Colby Richardson of the Maple Street Band played Christmas tunes during Siloam Gather to Give on Thursday at the Siloam Springs Community Building. Richardson is a student at John Brown University.

