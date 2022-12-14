Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 14, 2022

Teddi Gail Blagg

Teddi Gail Blagg, 54, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Dec. 1, 2022, in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born June 24, 1968, to Teddy Brown and Norma (Lemons) Brown in Pampa, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, W.W. and Connie Brown; Mason and Nell Lemons; mother-in-law, Joan Gintella; and brother-in-law Mike Miller.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Blagg, of the home; her parents; brother, Craig Brown and wife Micca, of Siloam Springs; nephew, Sullivan Brown; niece, Maren Brown; father-in-law, Charles Blagg and wife Kay, of Little Rock, Ark,; father-in-law, Mike Gintella and wife Cindy, of Shreveport, La.; sister-in-law, Mary Baker and husband Bill, of Wynne, Ark.; brother-in-law David Miller and wife Bonnie, of Broken Arrow, Okla.; brother-in-law Robert Dale Blagg and wife Lillian, of Athens, Greece; brother-in-law Mario Gintella and wife Beth, of Elgin, Texas; and numerous other nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 11, at Wasson Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs, followed by a Celebration of Life service and a potlick dinner at JJ's Grill in Springdale.

Christina Marie Carlyle

Christina Marie Carlyle, 39, of Siloam Springs, Ark. died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital.

She was born July 26, 1983, in Siloam Springs.

She obtained her CMA license from Blue Cliff College.

She was a stay-at-home mom where she enjoyed cooking and watching movies with her three boys.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Michael Butler, and son, Aiden Bales.

She is survived by her three sons, AJ Carlyle, Gabriel Camarillo, and Connor Mixon; mother, Walletta Cotton; brother, Chase Butler and spouse, Bobbie; two sisters, Joann Mendez and Carrie Thompson and spouse, Robin; stepmother, Patricia Butler; stepdad, Jeff Farmer; two nieces, three nephews and many other loved ones.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Henry Allen Harrison

Allen Harrison, 54, of Little Rock, Arkansas, died on December 2, 2022. He was born on April 6, 1968, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, to Henry Ernest "Hank" Harrison, Jr. and Cheryl Diane Allen Harrison. Allen was raised in Siloam Springs and graduated from Siloam Springs High School in 1986. He received his nursing education at the University of Tulsa, followed by his Degree of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma in 1998.

His grandparents, Henry and Maxine Harrison, Sr, Delbert and Charlotte Allen, Sr. and his infant niece, Mia Murdock, preceded Allen in death. Allen is survived by his parents, Hank and Cheryl, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; siblings, Aaron Harrison and wife Teresa, of Jackson, Missouri, Cara Smith and husband Kevin, of Owasso, Oklahoma, Marla Lightburn, of Springdale, Arkansas and Abby Mahan, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Uncle Allen had 13 nieces and nephews, whom he loved to brag about and brought him tremendous joy.

He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan and rarely missed an opportunity to cheer on those Hogs. Allen loved 80's rock bands and concerts. He was a gifted cook and enjoyed sharing new recipes with his siblings. His baking skills put the rest of his siblings to shame. Allen loved to travel and spent many vacations with his family at Captiva Island, Florida. He was an enthusiastic international explorer, having traveled to Europe, Asia, the South Pacific, the Caribbean and Canada numerous times. Most of all, Allen was extremely passionate about his career. He served as the Research and Quality Project Manager of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Arkansas Children's Hospital for the last 12 years. Allen played a key role in the foundation and development of the Children's Hospital Neonatal Consortium, which is now the largest database of complex newborns in the world. This will positively impact care for generations of newborns in the future.

A Celebration of Life in honor of Allen will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Wasson Funeral Home, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Dress is casual; feel free to wear your favorite Hogs, Cardinals or Braves gear or any other casual attire you choose. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Allen's memory to Arkansas Children's Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit using the following link: https://www.archildrens.org/giving/ Click "Donate" and fill in "In memory of Allen Harrison." Then choose the drop down box to select Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Charlie Joe Lee

Charlie Joe Lee of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 11, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Aug. 14, 1958.

Danny Ray McDonald

Danny Ray McDonald, 65, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, passed from this life December 2, 2022, in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Danny was born October 30, 1957, in McAllister, Oklahoma, to Billie McDonald and Betty (Thomason) McDonald. Danny was a blue-collar, working man, performing jobs from mining silver in Colorado to sandblasting in southern Arkansas to managing a car wash in Siloam Springs.

Danny was preceded in death by both parents and ex-wife, Sally McDonald.

He is survived by his daughter, Lily Hanan and husband Francisco Marquez, of the home; his son, Tyler McDonald and wife Shirley Tafoya, of Alamosa, Colorado; grandson, Shane Hanan and wife Karla; granddaughter, Makayla Hanan and husband Edwin Ramirez; brother, Gerald McDonald and wife Cindy; sister Laura Garcia and husband Jesse; sister Anita Keith and husband Steve; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Todd Rayburn Myers

Todd Rayburn Myers, 64, of Siloam Springs, died Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

He was born June 3, 1958 in Fayetteville, Ark., to George Rayburn Myers and Melba June Moncrief Myers.

He worked for Pipeline in construction, traveling to different sites and was employed at Lowe's in Siloam Springs. He enjoyed working with horses, fishing, hunting, and "tinkering." He was a Christian and would help everyone who needed help.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Myers, of the home: three sons, Brandon Myers of Fairbury, Neb., Travis Myers of Minneapolis, Kan., and Sean Myers of Mathis, Texas; one daughter, Trisha Wilson of Paola, Kan.; three sisters, Sally Myers of Gilmer, Texas, Lesa Isbell of Parker, Kan., and Tina DeHaan of Warsaw, Mo.; 11 grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16th at the Turning Point Fellowship Church in Gentry, Ark.

The family will begin accepting guests at 12:30 p.m.

Sharon Patricia Rhodes

Sharon Patricia Rhodes, 79, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Dec. 9, 2022, in Springdale, Ark.

She was born Aug. 7, 1943, in Chattanooga, Tenn., to Melvin Keith and Miriam Keith.

She was extremely artistic and enjoyed crocheting in her free time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother, Terry Judson Keith.

She is survived by her children, George "Jake" Rhodes of Belleview, Wash., Melissa Davis of Siloam Springs, Ark., Laura McAlister of Franklin, Tenn., and Kim Carter of McDonough, Ga.

There are no services planned at this time.

