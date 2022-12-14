JBU volleyball players earn national recognition

JBU volleyball senior Lauren Cloud and junior Savanna Riney were both named to the honorable mention list as the All-America teams were unveiled, the NAIA national office announced Friday, Dec. 9.

Both student-athletes had already been named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference and AVCA All-Region first teams. Cloud returns to the honorable mention list after first appearing in 2020, while Riney's inclusion on the national list is the first of her career.

"Having two players earn All-American honors in a single season further illustrates just how special this team and season was for our program," said JBU coach Ken Carver. "While this recognition for Lauren and Savanna is an exclamation point to the end of their outstanding seasons, it also serves as motivation for our team and program moving forward."

Cloud's second honorable mention came after running one of the most effective two-setter systems in the nation. She passed out 721 assists, averaging 6.16 assists per set – both career-best numbers. After opening the season with a pair of 30-assist efforts, Cloud eclipsed the 20-assist mark on 21 separate occasions while boasting a new single-match high of 42 helpers versus Wayland Baptist. On defense, she averaged 2.50 digs per set and sent over 34 aces from the service line. The Springdale native helped the Golden Eagles boast the Sooner Athletic's most efficient offense in 2022, which also ranked 30th nationally.

"It is a challenge for anyone in a two-setter offensive system to achieve the statistical benchmarks necessary for national consideration," Carver said. "To achieve this honor for a second time speaks to just how special of a player Lauren has been with our program. She, alongside Morgan (Fincham), were the catalysts in putting our offensive players in optimal positions to execute and score."

Riney earns national recognition after posting 3.71 kills per set this season, which led the Sooner Athletic and ranks 26th nationally, while posting a league-best .264 attack percentage – tops of any SAC outside hitter. The Bentonville product also led the conference in points per set (4.27), which ranked her 23rd in the nation. Riney's 423 total terminations was the most of any Golden Eagle since Audrey Dearien's 430 kills in 2015. The final kills, kills per set, points per set and hitting efficiency all stood as career highs for Riney.

"Similar to Lauren, Savanna had a career-best year to date this season and is one of the most dominant, efficient and feared players to compete against in our conference," Carver said. "While she can hit the ball with a lot of power and pace, she demonstrated an increased level of volleyball IQ this season, tooling the block with more regularity and utilizing off-speed shots to score when the opportunity presented itself.

"While her offensive production was the main catalyst behind her success, Savanna also had career-best numbers from the service line, blocking and digging this past season. She worked hard in our offseason training program last spring to go from solely a front-row player to becoming a more complete, six-rotation player. This honor is a recognition of all of that hard work and effort she put in to improve and become an even bigger contributor to our team this season."