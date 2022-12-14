Lady Panthers place third in Inola, Okla.

The Siloam Springs girls basketball team picked up its fourth win in the past five games with a 54-49 victory over Fort Gibson (Okla.) on Saturday in the third place game of the Jerry Oquin Invitational in Inola, Okla.

The Lady Panthers went 2-1 overall in the tournament, defeating Fort Gibson's junior varisty on Tuesday, Dec. 6, before losing a hard-fought battle to eventual tournament champion Holland Hall on Thursday, Dec. 8.

"I thought this week was a growing experience for us," said Siloam Springs coach Beau Tillery. "Played some tough teams and got better. Each game we had moments where it would have been really easy to shut things down and I thought we responded extremely well as a team and as individuals. Conference and state tournament type games, so it will only make us better down the road."

The Lady Panthers had to fend off a fiesty Fort Gibson team on Saturday to earn its second straight third place trophy in the tournament.

Siloam Springs led 13-12 after the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime.

Fort Gibson came charging back and took a lead in the third quarter but the Lady Panthers got the advantage back and held a 35-34 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Siloam Springs senior Brooke Smith took over the in fourth quarter, scoring 11 of her game-high 21 points as Siloam Springs outscored Fort Gibson 19-15 in the final eight minutes.

Brooke Ross scored 10 points while Mimo Jacklik had nine, Emily Keehn seven, Sophie Stephenson six and Anna Wleklinski one.

Laynee Stanley led Fort Gibson with 20 points while Addy Whiteley had 11 and Stephanie Hickman 10.

Holland Hall 59, Siloam Springs 50

Holland Hall opened up a 20-point lead after the first quarter and held off the Lady Panthers comeback to win a winner's bracket semifinal game on Thursday.

The Dutch led 28-8 after the first quarter and 37-21 at halftime.

Siloam Springs outscored Holland Hall 18-10 in the third quarter to pull within 47-39 going into the fourth quarter.

Ava Casper led Holland Hall with 25 points, while Elise Hill had 18 and Sophie Regaldo had 13.

Brooke Smith led the Lady Panthers with 19 points -- all in the second half. Mimo Jacklik added 11 points for Siloam Springs, while Emily Keehn had eight, Brooke Ross and Sophie Stephenson each with five and Anna Wleklinski two.

Siloam Springs 60, Fort Gibson JV 28

The Lady Panthers picked up a 32-point victory over Fort Gibson's junior varsity squad on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

The Lady Panthers led 9-3 after the first quarter, 25-8 at halftime and 40-16 going into the fourth quarter.

Mimo Jacklik led Siloam Springs with 20 points while Brooke Ross and Sophie Stephenson each had 10, Addison Pilcher six, Emily Keehn four, Brooke Smith and Anna Wleklinski each with three and Cailee Johnson and Faith Ellis each with two.

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play at Farmington on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs' girls are back in action Dec. 20 at Fort Smith Northside.