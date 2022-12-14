LETTER: Baffled by choice of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

Baffled by choice of Sarah Huckabee Sanders

First, congratulations to Sarah Huckabee Sanders on her election as governor of Arkansas. She won a clear victory, which should be readily acknowledged. That she is the first woman to be elected governor here is notable and should be recognized as such.

I did not vote for her. I found Chris Jones to be a more qualified candidate. The people of Arkansas had a choice between a candidate with a Ph.D. in urban planning, along with several other resume items that made him a better choice, and a well thought out plan for governing once elected. Mrs. Sanders had two main points through the course of the campaign: 1. Eliminate the income tax; 2. Resist the "radical Biden agenda."

To the first point, eliminating the income tax will not only defund the police, a Republican bugbear, but defund essentially everything. That money will have to be found somewhere, and it seems she doesn't have a plan to replace the revenue. To the second point, Arkansas is a net recipient of Federal money, getting back more than it pays in. She might be a little more thoughtful about biting the hand that feeds her; she'll need that revenue stream once she cans the income tax.

I'm baffled that Arkansas, given the choice it had, opted not for the candidate with an advanced degree, experience creating, and training people for, jobs with the Arkansas Innovation Hub, and a governing plan, but for the candidate whose most prominent experience in government was two-and-a-half years shilling for a president who lied every time he opened his mouth. I also find it disheartening that one of her first public announcements was that she was already planning a re-election run in 2026. It really makes me wonder about the electorate in this state. It seems Jesus Christ himself could not get elected here if he ran on the Democratic ticket.

I hope our new governor will take a page from her immediate predecessors, and govern from a moderate position. Hopefully she will do good for the people of Arkansas, raising their standard of living, and not let the fact that she has a supermajority in the legislature lead her to enact embarrassing folly such as the SAFE Act, or even more barbaric reproductive care restrictions than the last session.

I'm willing to give her a chance, but unlike Maylon Rice, I'm not hopeful.

Tom Beckett

Siloam Springs