Mendez, Walter, Winingham earn NAIA All-America honors

John Brown University women's soccer's Aubrey Mendez became the program's first-ever three-time NAIA All-America selection after earning a nod to the third team, the NAIA national office announced Thursday, Dec. 8.

Juniors Lauren Walter and Ryan Winingham were also named as honorable mentions.

"I am really proud of these three student-athletes and the work they put in all year," said JBU coach Kathleen Paulsen. "All three had really big moments for us throughout the season. I am glad to see that their contributions have been recognized by other coaches as well. They are well deserved."

Mendez, the Sooner Athletic Conference's back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, returned to the third team after being named to the second team as junior and the third team as a sophomore, becoming the first Golden Eagle in program history to land on the All-America teams three times in their respective career. The senior defender is also a four-time All-SAC first team pick.

"This honor caps off a fantastic career as our center back," Paulsen said. "Over her time on the back line, she has shut down team's key players time and time again. Aubrey has been a consistent rock for our team, and her presence will be greatly missed in the years to come."

Mendez anchored a back line that posted 10 clean sheets in 15 victories and a .750 win percentage. The product of Chino, Calif., led a Golden Eagle defense that ranked 27th nationally in goals-against average (.850), allowing just 17 goals in 20 matches as JBU outscored its competition, 69-17. She started all 20 matches, and logged a team-leading 1,658 minutes on the pitch.

Walter shattered a six-year old record in 2022, topping the JBU single-season goal mark with 20 goals in 20 matches, besting the previous best 18 goals scored by both Jastin Marulanda and Aspen Robinson in 2016. Her 20 strikes placed her tied for 15th nationally in scoring, and tied for 22nd nationally in total points (45). Walter was named to the Sooner Athletic Conference's first team for the third consecutive season after scoring a team-leading four game-winning goals and seven two-goal outings.

"Lauren had a break out year for us, and was the key piece in our attack," Paulsen said. "She was someone that teams had to account for because of her tireless work rate and her ability to create many chances for herself and others."

Winingham continued her fantastic play into this season after consecutive seasons on the All-America third team. Scoring 10 goals (tying a single-season career high) and 23 points, the Highlands Ranch, Colo. native scored in six matches, recording three multi-goal efforts including a hat trick versus Oklahoma City. She saw action in 18 contests and racked up 1,271 minutes in the midfield. Winingham also posted four game-winning goals, and finished second on the squad in shots (54) and shots on goal (33).

"Ryan continues to be a massive contributor to our program," Paulsen said. "From set pieces, to aerial battles, to her ability to distribute, and game winning goals, she is consistently rises to meet big time moments and was a key piece in what we accomplished this year."

