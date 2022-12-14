Ninth-grade boys basketball team improves to 9-1

Ninth grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys improved to 9-1 on the season after a 31-19 win at Gravette on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Panthers led 10-5 after the first quarter and 20-9 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 22-16 lead going into the fourth quarter.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Crew Webb, Eli Mann and Cole Pittman each had six, Stewart Schwaninger two and Evan Allen one.

Kyle Murphy led Gravette with nine points.

The ninth grade boys picked up a 41-23 victory over Pea Ridge inside Panther Den on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Panthers led 7-6 after the first quarter and 20-10 at halftime.

Siloam Springs carried a 31-12 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Moore led the Panthers with nine points, while Allen had eight, Schwaninger seven, Webb and Mann each with four, Bennett Naustvik and Jayden Hooton each with three, Corbett Stephenson two and Max Carter one.

Truman Wheeler led Pea Ridge with 12 points.

Ninth grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls snapped a four-game losing streak with a 48-35 victory at Gravette on Monday, Dec. 12.

Siloam Springs led 10-9 after the first quarter and outscored Gravette 14-4 in the second period to go up 24-13 at halftime.

The Lady Panthers (5-5) carried a 37-25 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Cenzi Johnson led Siloam Sprigns with 14 points, while Morgan Jones had 10, Kenlee Moore nine, Reagan Bishop seven, Keelyn Seagraves four and Callie May and Jadyn O'Brien each with two.

The ninth grade girls lost 49-41 to Pea Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 7 inside Panther Activity Center.

Siloam Springs led 10-6 after the first period, but Pea Ridge came back to take a 19-15 lead at halftime and 33-24 advantage going into the fourth quarter.

Johnson led Siloam Springs with 11 points, while Moore scored eight, Natalie Perez and O'Brien each with six, Jones five, May and Seagraves each with two and Bishop one.

Eighth grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth grade boys defeated Pea Ridge 38-10 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, in the Panther Den.

Siloam Springs led 2-0 after the first quarter and 13-0 at halftime. The Panthers carried a 28-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Gavin Kooistra led the Panthers with nine points while Camden Newell had eight, Brady Addington, Brock Ellingson and Kaden Dunn each with six and Lane Pile with three.

The eighth-grade boys' game against Gravette on Monday, Dec. 12, was canceled.

Eighth grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls remained unbeaten Monday, Dec. 12, with a 33-22 win at Gravette.

The game was tied 7-7 after the first quarter. Siloam Springs took a 15-7 lead at halftime and 25-13 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Madison Workman and Erika Ellis each had 11 points to lead Siloam Springs (4-0) while Juleeann Dunn had five, Hope Nam three, Landry Ladner two and Areah Williams one.

The eighth grade girls defeated Pea Ridge 46-16 inside Panther Activity Center on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The Lady Panthers led 18-4 after the first quarter and 28-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 40-11 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.

Ellis led the Lady Panthers with 18 points while Dunn had eight, Audrey Deshane and Nam each with six and Workman, Ladner, Lilli Cox and Lillian Huffaker each with two.

Seventh grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 6-0 with a 33-6 win at Gravette on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Panthers led 21-5 at halftime and outscored Gravette 12-1 in the second half.

Cale Sutulovich led Siloam Springs with eight points, while Christian Linn had seven, Ryan Vachon and Marcus Smith each with six and Caden Noel, Skyler Hipp and Jack Cureton each with two.

The seventh grade boys picked up a 33-28 win over Pea Ridge on Wednesday, Dec. 7, inside Panther Den.

The Panthers led 10-6 after the first quarter and 16-7 at halftime. Pea Ridge pulled within 24-17 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sutulovich led Siloam Springs with 14 points while Vachon had eight, Hipp four, Smith three and Noel and Blake Hough each with two.

Seventh grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls lost at Gravette 19-6 on Monday, Dec. 12.

The Lady Panthers trailed 14-4 at halftime.

Abby O'Brien led the Lady Panthers (0-4) with four points, while Heidi Jenks had two

The seventh grade girls were defeated by Pea Ridge 41-13 on Wednesday, Dec. 7, inside Panther Activity Center.

Pea Ridge led 11-2 after the first quarter and 25-7 at halftime. The Lady Blackhawks took a 34-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

O'Brien and Jenks each had four points to lead Siloam Springs, while Yessica Salazar had three and Kendall Carver two.

Up next

The seventh, eighth and ninth grade boys and girls basketball teams are back in action Thursday at home against Providence Academy.