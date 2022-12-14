OPINION: The Christmas season is not always a blessing

Everyone knows that the Christmas season is supposed to be a season of joy. The stores are full of hustling people trying to load up for the holiday season and to make sure they have a gift or card for everyone they know. Black Friday came early this year, at least six weeks before the official Black Friday date which immediately follows Thanksgiving. Looking around, you might assume that everyone is having a great time.

But that is not the situation for a lot of people. Unfortunately, the Christmas season is one of the major times of the year when people remember their loved ones who died during the previous year. There is an emptiness that cannot be filled with any kind of celebration. There are also others who are simply depressed because of the events in their lives. It must be one of Murphy's Laws that whenever something goes wrong, many other things go wrong just as fast. The music director of our church recently recounted how his car had quit and he needed a ride, and then he noted that it was very cold in his home. It seems his brand new heating and air conditioning unit somehow blew its mother board and refused to work. And, right in the midst of those misfortunes, a member of his family became very sick. When I left him, he wasn't necessarily depressed, but he was getting there.

Now, I'm not a psychologist and certainly don't want to suggest that I have more answers than they do, but I have encountered too many people who are depressed during the special holiday seasons of the year. I do know enough to quote the definitions of depression and some of the recommended solutions to it, but I'm going to eschew the temptation to pursue that line of thinking. Instead, let me make some observations you may recognize if you are depressed.

It seems to me that depression is the opposite of exuberance. It is when the direction of our lives is turned inward instead of outward. So, instead of being grateful for the things around us, the people important to us, and maybe even God, we look inward and begin to feel sorry for ourselves. Oh my, we say; I have so many medical issues I don't know what to do. My furnace is working, but it's still cold in my house. I wish I could afford the things my neighbors have and could go south for the winter. And, you know, my friends all appear to be having a very happy time, but they don't seem to care very much about me. So, woe is me, I'm not worth very much and life is just full of disappointments, and maybe this world would be better without me.

And so we sit in front of our television sets watching trivia feeling sorry for ourselves. We turn off most of our lights and attempt to draw into ourselves feeling all alone in a crowded world.

So, what do we do? A doctor might give you a pill for it or a counselor might suggest a course of action for you to follow. Me? I'm not that brilliant. I merely suggest that you go over and open the door and look out. There's a beautiful world out there filled with all kinds of people, most of whom are really nice individuals. Yes, that's what I'm saying: Stop looking inward and start looking outwards.

My experience suggests that people do not escape depression through their mental abilities; they escape when they ignore the impulses of their minds and emotions, and get out and do something. You say, "Well, what should I do?" That's the wrong question. No one can tell you what to do. Just go out into the world and do it. Don't go to church for a quick "pick me up," go to church to focus upon God and look for the blessings He has for you. Find someone to help, maybe a neighbor or even a stranger. It might be someone in the family. The secret is not to look for someone worse off than you are (there's always someone worse off), but to discover how to be a blessing to someone else, no matter who it happens to be.

Depression is not something that is going away. It's something you have to learn how to live with and how to cope with it. I'm suggesting that the secret of success is not found in your focusing upon your problems, but instead focusing upon the problems of others and struggling to learn how to help them overcome those problems; for, in the process, you also will overcome your own problems and depression.

-- Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 30 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.