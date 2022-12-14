Sign in
Realtors helping the homeless

by Marc Hayot | December 14, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted James Walls (left), president of the board at Genesis House, poses with Tamera Holmes, a Realtor at Sanderson and Associates, and Abbie Netzel, the managing broker at McGraw Realtors, at the annual Realtors Christmas Dinner and Silent Auction on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 28 Springs. Lisa Burch the case manager at Genesis House, a dayroom for the homeless population in Siloam Springs, spoke about her job and how rewarding it is to see a family transition out of homelessness. A total of $15,339 was raised during the event for Genesis House and the silent auction raised an additional $3,599 in funds.

