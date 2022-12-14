Realtors helping the homeless

Photo submitted James Walls (left), president of the board at Genesis House, poses with Tamera Holmes, a Realtor at Sanderson and Associates, and Abbie Netzel, the managing broker at McGraw Realtors, at the annual Realtors Christmas Dinner and Silent Suction on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 28 Springs. Lisa Burch, the case manager at Genesis House, a dayroom for the homeless population in Siloam Springs, spoke about her job and how rewarding it is to see a family transition out of homelessness. A total of $15,339 was raised during the event for Genesis House and the silent auction raised an additional $3,599 in funds.

Photo submitted James Walls (left), president of the board at Genesis House, poses with Tamera Holmes, a Realtor at Sanderson and Associates, and Abbie Netzel, the managing broker at McGraw Realtors, at the annual Realtors Christmas Dinner and Silent Suction on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 28 Springs. Lisa Burch, the case manager at Genesis House, a dayroom for the homeless population in Siloam Springs, spoke about her job and how rewarding it is to see a family transition out of homelessness. A total of $15,339 was raised during the event for Genesis House and the silent auction raised an additional $3,599 in funds.

Photo submitted James Walls (left), president of the board at Genesis House, poses with Tamera Holmes, a Realtor at Sanderson and Associates, and Abbie Netzel, the managing broker at McGraw Realtors, at the annual Realtors Christmas Dinner and Silent Suction on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 28 Springs. Lisa Burch, the case manager at Genesis House, a dayroom for the homeless population in Siloam Springs, spoke about her job and how rewarding it is to see a family transition out of homelessness. A total of $15,339 was raised during the event for Genesis House and the silent auction raised an additional $3,599 in funds.