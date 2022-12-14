Zamarron earns All-American honors once again

John Brown University senior forward Jacob Zamarron was selected as an honorable mention to the 2022 NAIA men's soccer All-America teams, the NAIA national office announced on Thursday, Dec. 8.

For a third consecutive season, the Rogers, Ark., native made the list after earning a Second Team selection after his freshman campaign in 2019, when he also earned an SAC first team and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

"I extremely proud of Jacob's accomplishments this season," said JBU coach Chris Cole. "Jacob has matured as an all-around player, in every aspect of his game, and as a young man and leader in the program."

The striker produced 15 goals and eight assists (38 points) to not only lead the Golden Eagle offense, but the output paced the Sooner Athletic in goal and total points. Zamarron netted a trio of game-winners over Oklahoma Panhandle State, Central Christian (Kan.) and Texas Wesleyan in the SAC tournament quarterfinal round. He also converted one of its two penalty kicks on the season and tallied up five multi-goal outings, including his third-career hat trick at Southwestern (Kan.).

Zamarron stands at third all time in program history in both goals (67) and points (157).