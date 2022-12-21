Arrests and citations

Dec. 12

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Justin Lee Crites, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicole Leanne Taylor, 27, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jolana Dru Johnston, 56, cited in connection with criminal contempt; failure to appear.

• Alexander Ray Brown, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 13

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member-third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; battery in the third degree.

Dec. 14

• Cody N Smith, 29, arrested in connection with theft of property x2; breaking or entering; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Regan Douangphachanh, 42, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Kevin Ray Bell, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Colten Hunter Williamson, 19, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cody Nathaniel Smith, 30, arrested in connection with fleeing; failure to appear x3.

• Jordan Hali Dobbs, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Nicole Renee Turman, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 15

• Natalie Coline Pack, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Yolanda Sue Bowen, 54, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Megan Nicole Hanson, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Dec. 16

• Kevin Bob Morgan, 33, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree.

• Daniel Bryan Burkes, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cordell James Asher Stricker, 22, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Dec. 17

• Sean Melvin Williams, 31, arrested in connection with criminal penalties for abuse of an endangered or impaired person.

• Thomas Ray Jetton, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Roxy Ana Cook, 36, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree.

• Kathryn Louida Schrumpf, 37, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Clifford Dale Randel, 58, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Dec. 18

• Coni Romell Boyd, 49, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Isai Nathanael Beltran, 28, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.