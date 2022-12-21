Caldwell thrives as musician and professor

Deborah Caldwell has always loved music and that love has led to a distinguished career performing and teaching music.

A Siloam Springs native, Caldwell has grown into a successful trumpet player and professor at Erskine College in South Carolina. Caldwell recently returned to her hometown to play in the Siloam Springs Music Festival on Nov. 11.

Growing up with music

Caldwell was born of parents who had met while in the band at John Brown University, she said. Caldwell was the youngest of four children who grew up playing piano but switched to band while she was in the sixth grade.

The family listened to a lot of soundtracks by John Williams, which inspired Caldwell to take up the trumpet, she said.

"I loved the trumpet and wanted to play something different than the rest of my family," Caldwell said. "I never thought I would make a career of it."

Caldwell honed her talent under the hand of teachers like Larry Manos and Keith Rutledge, she said. When Caldwell was a senior, she said she took lessons from Robert Bright, a trumpet player at the University of Arkansas. Caldwell also participated in the area candlelight brass quartet.

After graduating from Siloam Springs in 2009, Caldwell went to Ouachita Baptist University where she earned a B.M.E.(Bachelor's of Music Education), she said. After college, Caldwell attended Kansas State University where she received a Masters in Music in 2015.

When Caldwell was pursuing her masters degree she realized that if she wanted to teach in colleges she needed her doctorate so she auditioned for three different schools and opted for the University of Georgia.

Traveling the world and performing

Growing up, Caldwell and her family traveled together. Caldwell also went on several mission trips with her youth groups.

During her travels Caldwell said she has learned to play the national anthem of whatever country she was visiting. Her travels include Guatemala, the Dominican Republic, Laos, Egypt, Europe, France, Italy and Monaco. She also visited South Korea and Panama for music internships.

Along with teaching, Caldwell has performed for several ensembles and competitions and even published articles in the "International Trumpet Guild Journal," she said.

Most recently, Caldwell toured with Tim Zimmerman and the King's Brass during its 2021-2022 season. The band toured for 20 weeks, she said.

"I would love to have done it full time, but it conflicted with my teaching job." Caldwell said.

Teaching and life outside of work

When it came time to find a steady job, Caldwell looked no further than her own family for inspiration.

"A lot of my family members are teachers," Caldwell said. "I always knew the teaching world and thought it was the way to go."

Caldwell worked as an assistant at Kansas State and the University before getting a job as an adjunct instructor at Frostburg State University.

In 2019, Caldwell joined the staff of Erskine College. Caldwell said she heard about Erskine College from members of her extended family.

When not working, Caldwell enjoys reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, being with friends, going to church and traveling.

Caldwell does have advice for those who would like to have a career in music. She said it takes a lot of discipline and a willingness to say no to leisure activities in favor of practice and musical commitments.

"You have to be committed to it," Caldwell said. "You will always teach and you will always perform."

As the pandemic winds down Caldwell said there are more performance opportunities available which she hopes to balance with her career as an educator.

"I am just grateful for all the opportunities that the Lord has given me," Caldwell said. "The Lord has provided opportunities to do things that I never would have done."