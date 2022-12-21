Cops helping kids

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

City of Siloam Springs Human Resources Manager Misty McGlothlin (center) and Officer Josh Carlock push a cart with Jessie Smiley as they shop for toys during Cops and Kids on Thursday night at Walmart Supercenter.

Serenity Thompson (left) holds up a toy she found as Officer Cesar Barrientos pushes a cart along with other Christmas wants during Cops and Kids on Thursday night at the Walmart Supercenter.

Officer Edgar Galvez-Lua (right) "walks" his daughter Gisselle while they shop during Cops and Kids on Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter.

Emma Mullins flashes a grin as she shops for Christmas during Cops and Kids on Thursday night at the Walmart Supercenter. Following time shopping Mullins went to see Santa at Southside Elementary School.

Officer Zac Ware (left) and Noah Pepperdine shop for needs during Cops and Kids on Thursday night at Walmart Supercenter.

Cops and Kids had its own "Santa" who shopped for kids. Maria Scallorn (left) shopped with Elena Phillips during Cops and Kids on Thursday evening at the Walmart Supercenter.

Santa (right) visits with participants in the Cops and Kids program on Thursday night at Southside Elementary. Santa took the time to tell the story of the birth of Jesus.

Not every kid enjoys sitting on Santa's lap. Paityn Smiley (left) demonstrates during Cops and Kids on Thursday night. After shopping with different police officers at the Walmart supercenter, the kids headed to Southside Elementary School to visit with Santa.

Santa Claus (center) poses with the cops and kids who participated in Cops and Kids this Christmas. Everyone started at Walmart Supercenter where the kids shopped for needs and wants with participating police officers and ended at Southside Elementary with a visit from Santa. According to Officer Nathaniel Vanpaepeghem, $10,600 was raised for Cops and Kids this year. There were 25 students who participated in the program who each had $300 to spend. Half of the amount was spent on needs and the other half on wants.

By Marc Hayot

Staff Writer n [email protected]

