HEALTHY LIVING: The benefits of dark chocolate and cocoa

Audrey Hepburn once said, "Chocolate was my only love, and it never betrayed me." While we hope you love more than just chocolate, having a good excuse to enjoy it may be what you've been hoping for this month.

Whether you like dark chocolate on almonds, strawberries or even if you prefer it plain, there are good reasons to add 70% cacao dark chocolate to your diet.

Dark chocolate can:

• Keep your heart healthy. If you love chocolate, the feeling is mutual. Dark chocolate contains flavonol – compounds that turn into antioxidants in your body. Flavonols help your body fight off toxins, lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol and improve blood vessel health. In 2019, the journal Heart found that eating 45g (about the size of one candy bar) of dark chocolate per week lowered heart disease risk by 11%.

• Combat diabetes. While it may seem odd that candy is good for diabetes, several studies illustrate that not all sweets are created equal. Polyphenols, a class of compounds in dark chocolate, can improve insulin function. One recent study found that eating dark chocolate at least once per week lowers your risk of developing diabetes.

• Increase brain function. No matter your age, it seems chocolate can be a brain booster. The same polyphenols that can help you stave off diabetes also can slow mild cognitive impairment like dementia. Another study illustrated that when people younger than 25 consume cocoa daily (a main ingredient in dark chocolate), it helps improve attention span, verbal learning and memory.

• Improve your skin. Don't buy into the myth that chocolate causes breakouts. Thanks to nutrients like iron, calcium and vitamins A, B1, C and D, dark chocolate can increase your skin's moisture, protect it from sun damage and reduce wrinkles. Antioxidants like flavonols also decrease inflammation, which is especially good news if you battle psoriasis or eczema.

If you're concerned about your health and are looking for a primary care physician, visit https://bit.ly/PCP_Online today to find a provider near you.