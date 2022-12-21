Photo submitted James Walls (left), president of the board at Genesis House, poses with Tamera Holmes, a Realtor at Sanderson and Associates, and Abbie Netzel, the managing broker at McGraw Realtors, at the annual Realtors Christmas Dinner and Silent Auction. A total of $15,339 was raised through the event, said Netzel. In a breakdown of the $15,339: Donations in the amount of $500 was made by each of the local Siloam Springs real estate offices; the silent auction raised $3,599 in funds; individuals donated one-time and monthly recurring donations in the amount of $6,640 and dinner tickers raised an additional $1,600, Netzel said.

Print Headline: Helping the homeless during the holidays

