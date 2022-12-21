Herald-Leader obituaries for Dec. 21, 2022

Kelly Bates

Kelly Bates, born April 14, 1962, to Wayne Wilson Allen and Carol Sue Allen in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. She passed away at her home December 7, 2022.

She enjoyed the simple things of life crossword puzzles, puzzles and diamond paintings.

Most of her adult life she cared for children in her home or at different daycare facilities.

She became a believer early in her life.

Kelly was survived by her mother Carol Sue Allen of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, One brother Randy Allen, his wife Jackie of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and one sister Angela Allen of Siloam Springs, Arkansas. her children Ashley Tilghman and future son in law Ernesto Sanchez of Siloam Springs, Cassie Hart, husband Jamie of Bentonville Arkansas and Rachel Kumbera, husband Chris of Decatur, Arkansas along with 9 grandchildren and her beloved dog Phoebe.

She is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, her father Wayne Allen and her former stepson Steven Keith Bates.

A memorial service will be held December 27, 2022, at 6:30pm at Victory Church 250 Industrial Circle E. Tonitown, Arkansas.

Mona Lorain Goldman

Mona Lorain Goldman, 89, of Decatur, Ark., died Dec. 16, 2022, at Siloam Springs Nursing and Rehab in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born Oct. 1, 1933, in Decatur, Ark., to Jake Dill and Cecil Owensby Dill.

She was a retired secretary of Peterson Manufacturing.

She is preceded in death by two husbands, Floyd Russow and Bill Goldman; one grandson, Josh Foster; one great-great grandson, James Foster; and 10 siblings.

She is survived one daughter, Dorothy Lorain Foster and husband Earl, of Decatur; two sons, Kendall Russow and wife Sherrie, of Decatur, and Kenny Russow and wife Charlotte, of Centerton, Ark.; one sister, Donna Windmiller, of Sacramento, Calif.; 11 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



Gary Milton Kroah

Pastor Gary Milton Kroah, 83, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on December 18th, 2022, at the Northwest Medical Center of Springdale, Arkansas.

Gary was born February 10th, 1939, to William Thomas Kroah and Eletha Letty Kelly Kroah in Bradford, Pennsylvania. He married the love of his life, Carol Marie Stoughton on June 6, 1959, in Eldred, Pennsylvania, celebrating 63 years of marriage.

Gary was a bi-vocational minister for 54 years, having been a pastor or on staff at ten different churches in six different states, including The Assembly Church in Siloam Springs. He worked for Reuland Electric Company in CA for 13 years, which produced electric motors, working his way from stockman up to being General Manager. He enjoyed working outside in the yard, singing in the choir at church, playing dominoes, working out with his wife at the JBU Walton Life Center and traveling, being instrumental in arranging trips for the Senior Adults Group at a church in Covina, CA. Gary attended the Fellowship Bible Church and the Sager Creek Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son William "Bill" Kroah; and one sister, Judy Barber.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Kroah of the home; two daughters, Becky Duncan and husband Mike of Salisbury, NC, and Carolyn Hickey and husband Bob of Siloam Springs; one daughter-in-law, Darlene Kroah of Graham, WA; one brother, Dr. Don Kroah of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren; along with many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 2:00 pm at The Assembly Church. Pastor Don Kroah and Pastor Gary Wheat will officiate the services. Burial will be held at the Oak Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christian Broadcasting Network.

Travis Howrd Matthews

Travis Howard Matthews, 74, of Lincoln, Ark., died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at his home..

He was born Aug. 12, 1948, in Bakersfield, Calif., to James Matthews and Beulah O'Brian Matthews.

He married Carol Love on Aug. 24, 1983, in Bentonville, Ark.

He worked several jobs including being a truck mechanic, a forklift driver and working on farm irrigation systems.

He attended the Sanctuary Church in Lincoln and enjoyed fishing, target shooting, coin collecting and enjoyed eating a good meal.

He was preceded in death by his father and one sister, Nina Jones.

He is survived by his wife of the home, his mother, one sister, Barbara Matthews of Lincoln, along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and many other family members and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at Baptist Ford Cemetery in Greenland, Ark.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of the arrangements



Shannon Michelle Wiggins

Shannon Michelle Wiggins, 39, of Aurora, Colorado entered into rest on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

Shannon was born October 11, 1983 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma to Vanessa Brinegar and the late Jerry Wiggins. Shannon was a loving momma who always put her boys first. She loved to be outside at the lake or river, and riding horses; but when she was inside, she enjoyed playing board games and watching old movies and cartoons. She had a great eye for design and unique style that she pulled off so well. She fought a long, hard battle against cancer with dignity and grace, even on the bad days. She had the most determination and was the most strong-willed woman. She will be forever missed and loved by those she held close. Shannon will be remembered as the most amazing momma.

She is survived by her two beloved boys, Ezra Wilson and Wren Wilson of Aurora, Colorado; her mother, Vanessa Brinegar and dad, Kerry of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five siblings, Tim Brinegar, Jared Wiggins, Barry Brinegar, Jamie Linam, and Josh Wiggins; Grandma Margaret; numerous aunts and uncles; cousins, friends, and loved ones.

She is preceded in death by her father, Jerry Wiggins and her brother, Casey Brinegar.

A funeral service will be held 2:00pm on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

