Honoring veterans for the holidays

Photo submitted City Director Mindy Hunt prepares a wreath on Friday for the Christmas Honors event the following day at Oak Hill Cemetery. Christmas Honors is an event by the American Legion Post 29 where members of the Legion hold a small ceremony then go around with volunteers to place wreaths on the graves of veterans.





Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Two scouts secure the U.S. and Arkansas flags from the wind as Stuart Reeves (center) conducts the Christmas Honors on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the ceremony, volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of veterans at the cemetery.





Photo submitted Volunteers assemble wreaths on Friday for the Christmas Honors ceremony the following day at Oak Hill Cemetery.





Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Football players Stone Stephens (left) and Blake Brown lay a wreath on the grave of a veteran during Christmas Honors on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Stephens and Brown are football players at Siloam Springs High School.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Two scouts secure the U.S. and Arkansas flags from the wind as Stuart Reeves (center), conducts the Christmas Honors on Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery. Following the ceremony, volunteers laid wreaths on the graves of veterans at the cemetery.



Photo submitted Volunteers assemble wreaths on Friday for the Christmas Honors ceremony the following day at Oak Hill Cemetery.

