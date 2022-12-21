Junior high girls basketball teams sweep Providence Academy

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls won their second straight game with a 46-13 victory over Providence Academy inside the Panther Den on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Lady Panthers (6-5) led 11-5 after the first quarter and 18-6 at halftime and 34-9 entering the fourth quarter.

Kenlee Moore and Morgan Jones each had 12 points to lead Siloam Springs, while Reagan Bishop had eight, Cenzi Johnson five, Jadyn O'Brien four, Karsyn Aviles three and Keelyn Seagraves two.

The Lady Panthers return to action on Jan. 4 at Bentonville West.

Ninth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys wrapped up the fall semester with its fifth straight victory in a 49-27 win over Providence Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15, inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers improved to 10-1 with the victory.

Siloam Springs led 13-7 after the first quarter and 23-7 at halftime. The Panthers pulled ahead 42-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Stewart Schwaninger led the Panthers with 18 points, while A.J. Moore had 12, Crew Webb six, Austin Gammill four, Cole Pittman and Jayden Hooton each with three, Eli Mann two and Evan Allen one.

The ninth-grade boys are back in action Jan. 4 at Bentonville West.

Eighth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade girls improved to 5-0 with a 56-21 win over Providence Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Lady Panthers led 20-3 after the first quarter and 30-8 at halftime. Siloam Springs took a 44-15 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Juleeann Dunn led the Lady Panthers with 18 points, while Erika Ellis scored 13, Madison Workman 7, Audrey Deshane 6, Areah Williams 3, Hope Nam, Vivian Della Rosa, Chelsey Anderson and Journey Dawdy each with two, and Lili Huffaker one.

The eighth-grade girls are back in action against Bentonville Grimsley on Jan. 4 at Bentonville West.

Eighth-grade boys

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade boys dropped their second game of the season Thursday, Dec. 15, with a 36-34 loss to Providence Academy inside Panther Activity Center.

It was the Panthers' second loss to Providence, having fallen to the Patriots 31-28 on Nov. 21.

In this latest round, the Panthers (5-2) led 18-7 after the first quarter. Siloam Springs led 23-17 at halftime and 29-25 going into the fourth quarter.

Providence outscored Siloam Springs 11-5 in the final quarter.

Gavin Kooistra led the Panthers with 11 points, while Kaden Dunn had 10, Brady Addington seven, Brock Ellingson three, Camden Newell two and Chris Gunter one.

The eighth-grade boys picked up a 55-19 win over Lifeway Christian on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Panthers led 19-4 after the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime and 42-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Addington led the Panthers with 10 points, while Dunn, Ellingson and Newell each had eight, Kooistra six, Gunter four and Bryson Stanaland three.

The eighth-grade boys are back in action Jan. 9 against Van Buren Butterfield.

Seventh-grade girls

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade girls picked up their first win of the season Thursday, Dec. 15, with a 33-9 victory over Providence Academy inside the Panther Den.

The Lady Panthers (1-4) led 7-0 after the first quarter and 15-5 at halftime. Siloam Springs outscored Providence 12-0 in the third quarter to take a 27-5 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Abby O'Brien led Siloam Springs with 10 points, while Kendall Carver, Heidi Jenks, Audrey Blankenship each had six and Alinyer Yanes fives.

The seventh-grade girls are back in action Jan. 9 at Van Buren Butterfield.

Seventh-grade boys

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade boys improved to 8-0 with a 44-26 win over Providence Academy on Thursday, Dec. 15, inside Panther Activity Center.

The Panthers led 16-9 after the first quarter and 30-14 at halftime. Siloam Springs led 34-18 going into the fourth quarter.

Marcus Smith led the Panthers with 14 points, while Cale Sutulovich had 12, Ryan Vachon eight, Christian Linn five, Skyler Hipp three and Caden Noel two.

The Panthers defeated Lifeway Christian 45-13 on Dec. 14.

Siloam Springs led 16-4 after the first quarter and 25-4 at halftime. Siloam Springs carried a 27-9 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Smith led the Panthers with 14 points, while Robert Fletcher and Sutulovich each had six, Jaxon Stopp and Linn each with five, Vachon three, Noel and Austin Lee each with two, and Blake Hough one.

The Panthers are back in action Jan. 9 against Van Buren Butterfield.