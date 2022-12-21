Sign in
Letters to Santa art

by From Staff Reports | December 21, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Arwyn, a student in Stacy Honea's second-grade class drew a picture of a Christmas tree, presents, and peppermint candy for Santa. Arwyn said she wanted to have puppy born for a Magic Mixie and something for her dog Aero.

Photo submitted Anamarie, a student in Miss Victoria Beamon's class drew Santa a picture of a flower and a dress that she told the big guy she wanted.

Photo submitted Briar, a student in Miss Victoria Beamon's class told Santa he wanted a skateboard and drew Santa a picture of himself on his desired gift.

Photo submitted Gracie, a student in Miss Victoria Beamon's class drew a picture of herself with Santa. Gracie told Santa she wanted a Barbie Dreamhouse Van Camper.

Photo submitted Jeandriel in Miss Victoria Beamon's class wrote a letter to Santa wanting a blaster. Jeandriel drew a picture of her desired gift in her letter.

photo Photo submitted Jase, a student in Stacy Honea's second-grade class, drew a picture of Santa and Rudolph, the most famous reindeer of them all under a starry night. Jase told Santa he wanted a Google Pixel 7 Pro, a jet ski and an Arctic Fox self pet.
photo Photo submitted Gracie, a student in Miss Victoria Beamon's class drew a picture of herself with Santa. Gracie told Santa she wanted a Barbie Dreamhouse Van Camper.
photo Photo submitted Monse, a student in Stacy Honea's second-grade class, drew a picture of Santa, Rudolph the red-nose reindeer and Frosty the snowman for Santa. Monse asked Santa for a magic ball and told Santa he is going to see Christmas lights on Christmas.

Print Headline: Letters to Santa art

