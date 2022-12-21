Letters to Santa — First Grade

Allen Elementary

Crystal Anderson's first-grade class

My name is Josie and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wut to the bisigawe for crims.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Josie

My name is Jensen and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I want an X-box and some money.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Jensen

My name is Arlet and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

Saut I was a BreB bues I uiticm I like the pacass zen I like Sauta because it is crismimis.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Arlet

My name is Xavier and I am 6 years old.

This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I want a remote control tank for Christmas.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Xavier

My name is Sophia and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and little naughty.

Wut is yoor fravit culr I wood lic to hav LOL in Brbz.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Sophia

My name is Gus and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I want some video cards and a blaster.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Gus

My name is Carson and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I wut a XeB.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Carson

My name is Annalise and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

Gabby blo hs ho klechn. hao y shop goig

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Annalise

My name is Oliver and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

Haw is The wrrkshop. I wont for christmas is wudee doL.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Oliver

My name is James and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

How old are you? I would like a speer.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

James

My name is Stryker RS and I am 6 year old. This year I have been a little nice and little naughty.

I Whant a scAte Bord For christmas and HuVr Bord. Dear Santa I Love you

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Stryker RS

My name is Mason and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

how are your elfs? For Chrismis i want a nerf gun and a omocentroll car.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Mason

My name is Colton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

I want a skateboard, hoverboard, stuffie and a Hat

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Colton

My name is Angley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I wunt a BoBree and I wunt a skwishmeloe hapee Krismis thak you foR the presit.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Angely

My name is chArlotte and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

hAoo Ar ou rAber? i ynt APupe anb A MjcMice anb AMjcMxe casl

Thank you Santa!

Love,

ChArloTTe

My name is Edison and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

How are you doing? for christmas i want a toy car that i can ride.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Edison

My name is Bella and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I wat a puppee for chrimssist do you wot a chock cuvr srobree?

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Bella

My name is Spencer and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

Haw bo you No wut I like For christmas yeri haw bo you no how I am? I wont a mincraFt drem haws

Thank you Santa!

Love,

mr. Spencer

My name is Daniel and I am six years old. This year I have been a little nice and a little naughty.

I wil like bag of Pookimon. And A bAgs of LankeeBox hou are you.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Daniel

My name is Gabby and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wawt a plew. Dol has and a elew cepr.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Gaberiella

My name is Maila and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wut a cat hous on I wut a Gabreiella do hous

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Maila

My name is Addie and I am 6 years old. This year I have bee a little nice and a little naughty.

Sata wi do you have radeer. I want a tois tedeeber.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Addie

My name is Jaime and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wut a bici food cismis

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Jaime

My name is Andrew and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

I wo a yoot. parncr and bee cus mi mom lik it.

Thank you Santa!

Love,

Andrew

Ella Duke's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Abree and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wood like sum paprs and culreen markers and a nite lite.

Love, Abree

Dear Santa,

My name is Nolan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). Cood you plees giv me a ninntinto switch and a lego star wars the sciwacre (skywalker) saga and a pocemon set.

Love, Nolan

Dear Santa,

My name is Alberta and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wot a camu (camera) Love sana.

Love, Alberta

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I lut (want) dr (dirt) bic (bike). Canoow (canoe) fish.

Love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamden and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wood like a robote. I wood like a pokemone.

Love, Kamden

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). Can you get my a phone sum shoos and a squishmelow and pant (paint) stuff and laclis (necklace) thu a dog and a smale (smelly) mrkrs (markers) and toois a culeng book and lagos.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is Josselyn and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I whot a LOL hous and I whot a tebeebear (teddy bear) and I whot a jrs (dress).

Love, Josselyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Raygen and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wunt a pride (pretty) barbie and a pupe (puppy) and a big stufte (stuffie) and a hart pillo.

Love, Raygen

Dear Santa,

My name is Owen and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). Can you git me a claw mushen (machine) and pans (pants) that are sise sixis.

Love, Owen

Dear Santa,

My name is Easton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I would like a nintindo switch games pokemon cards and letter bots and a pet fish.

Love, Easton

Dear Santa,

My name is Free and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wunt a PS5 for christmas an a noo wod (water) boto (bottle) an a noo chrt (shirt) di (bye) Satu!

Love, Free

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I wood like a. Dog and tois for the dog and I wont gifs for my famallee.

Love, Olivia

Dear Santa,

My name is Hugo and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wood like a pupee stufee in a toi.

Love, Hugo

Dear Santa,

My name is Finn and I am 8 years old. This year I have been nice. Can you get. Me a PPS5 and a. Noo nrf gun and a. Army men look on the back (picture was draw on the back)

Love, Finn

Dear Santa,

My name is Paxton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wut a pack of foot ball cars and a simi (semi) church seeg (single) axl.

Love, Paxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Malena and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wont a noo fon and a mermad tal.

Love, Malena

Dear Santa,

My name is Michelle and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wut a shoo pat tire book chxn (chicken toy) smkr (smelly markers) a too (toy) frug (frog) I lf (love) sutn (Santa)

Love, Michelle

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I wut Ryan toy I wut PS five I wut pwa (paw patrol) toy I wut plippie (blippie) I wut babe yod (yoda)

Love, Christian

Dear Santa,

My name is Emmanuel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I wot a pysf (PS5) nd popes (puppies) lic a dog.

Love, Emmanuel

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah and I am 6.5 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I would like diminse (diamonds). And a pack of a lot of pokemon. And a pack of ice cream.

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jose and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wat a shrt pits (pants).

Love, Jose

Dear Santa,

My name is Allie and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Can you get me a bunny plees and a litl stuff anml that is rudolph the red nose randeer plees santa.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

My name is Cooper and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I wunt a GPS5 (PS5) and a noow stuf anml and a norf gun.

Love, Cooper

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinzlee and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little bit of both (naughty and nice). I wut a pomuranein puppe toy. Can you git me a box of squishy for christmas.

Love, Kinzlee

Martin Keith's First-Grade Class

Hector - "Dear Santa, May I please have Hot Wheels, scooter, drone for Christmas? Please, Santa!"

Aiyanna - "Dear Santa, May I please have a teddy that's a cat on my bed for Christmas?"

Azkadellia - "Dear Santa, May I please have a hoverboard and a giant OMG ball?"

Natalie - "I want a car controller and a doll in water that changes color. How are you doing Santa? I have been good."

Lucas - "Dear Santa, May I please have an Iphone 12 and a new Xbox for Christmas?"

Riley - "Dear Santa, May I please have a hoverboard and a brand new Iphone 12 for Christmas?"

Jose - "Spider-man toys"

Sonne - "Batman toys"

Jackson - "Dear Santa, May I please have a Hot Wheels and a new blue tablet and a real cat of my very own for Christmas?

Santiago - "Dear Santa, May I please have a Nintendo, teddy Pikachu, and teddy Huggy Wuggy for Christmas? And airpods?"

Noah - "Dear Santa, May I please have $1726, 200,000 Robux, a hoverboard, and an Iphone for Christmas?"

Brendan - "Dear Santa May I please have an iPhone, sewing kit, and hoverboard for Christmas?"

Melida - "Santa would you give me a cat? I want a phone. How are you doing Santa? I have been good."

Alayleigh - "Dear Santa, May I please have a baby cat, a puppy, and a radio controlled car for Christmas?"

Dirk - "Dear Santa, May I have a race track for Christmas?"

Amy - "Dear Santa, May I please have a dollhouse for Christmas?"

Nylah - "Dear Santa, May I please have a stuffed cat animal and a stuffed dog for Christmas?"

Meredith - "Dear Santa, May I please have a Tamagotchi for Christmas?"

Pablo - "I want a Beyblade and I want a Pokemon and a new puppy."

Jericho - "Dear Santa, May I please have a big robot for Christmas?"

Wyatt - "Dear Santa, May I please have an Iphone 12 and a fidget spinner for Christmas?"

Dean - "I would like a dragon fire."

Ashley Lee's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Richard. I am sebn years old. I've been cith good this year. I'd really like hot wheels and tablet and Santa toiy. Thank you for stopin mi hows.

Love, Richard

Dear Santa,

My name is Abby. I am 6 years old I've been good this year. I'd really like a phone and a puppy and a stuffed animal and a woch. Thank you santa

Love, Abby

Dear Santa,

My name is Amelia. I am 7 years old. I've been good this year. I'd really like a chromebook protektiv. And a toy unicorn.

I want a new water bottle. I want a squishe boll. And a big trampleen. Thank you Santa.

Love, Amelia

Dear Santa, My name is Elysce. I am 6 years old. I've been good this year. I'd really like a stuffed pupey and sum ninja mrch. Thank you Santa.

Love, Elysce

Dear Santa, I bin good this year. I am six years old and my name is Alex and I'd really like Legos and Dino smashers and a rubber band gun Love Alex Thank you Santa

Love, Alex

Dear Santa, I hav Ben wookng rile Hord. I'm Lola. I'm 6. I wile wunt a puppy. Thank you.

Love Lola Maye Hansen

Dear Santa, My name is Cambree. I am 7 years old. I've been chriging vre hrd to be a good this yaer. I'd really like to go to hawie and I wud rally like a ginascs bar and a wunt a ginascs bem. Thank you.

Love, Cambree

Dear Santa, My name is Daniel. I am 6 years old. I've been goob this year. I would really like a choo cehes shrt. Thank you Santa.

Love, Daniel

Dear Santa, My name is Karym. I am seven years old. I've been good really good this year. I'd really like a nee gluvs and a hat and shoovs.

Love, Karym

Dear Santa, my name is Emery. I am 6 years old. Ive been goob this year. I wut a skgskboorb and a rado ad a sduft DOG.

Love, Emery

Dear Santa, My name is Hadlee. I am 7 years old Ive been good this year. Like lol dlrbads and barbie jrem hous and scatbar.

Love, Hadlee

Dear Santa, My name is Ivan. I've been silly this year. I'd really like air soft toys. Thank you Santa

Love, Ivan

Dear Santa, My name is Aspen. I am 6 years old. Ive been goud this year. Id really like nooborn babees balla stuf sno globe. Thac youe Santa.

Love, Aspen

Dear Santa, My name is Keyton. I am 6 years old. I've been cind this year I'd really like stufe I wunt a stufe and I wunt a h wels Thank you Santa.

Love, Keyton

Dear Santa, My name is Koa. I am 6 years old. Ive been goob this year. Can yov get me a toy car big and a toy gun. Md candy canes and takis please! Phohne

Love, Koa

Dear Santa, I want a rubber band gun. I am six. I bot no if I bin good. Mi name is Bo

Love, Bo Randall

Dear Santa, My name is Ryanna. I am 6 years old. I've been god this year. I'd really like uninkorns. I like nooncorns bekus thay are cute!

Love, Ryanna

Dear Santa, My name is Ace. I am 8 years old. I've been good this year. I'd really like a stuft big ber a race car chrac a sno glob a hot wels care a bice a cronbook.

Love, Ace

Dear Santa, My name is Adam. I am 6 years old. I've been good. I'd really like Dominus Rex toys. Thank you Santa.

Love, Adam

Dear Santa, I wont a hot weel and my aje is 6. Also I want a noo toi car.

Love, Noah

Dear Santa, I wut a puppy and a watch and a barbe haws and a berbe doL and my nam is Sky. Im 6 ers old!

Love, Sky

Shelly Lemons' first-grade class

Deer Santu,

I wut a stuft animal randeer. I also wut a sqoshumelo and i wut tow slims.

Penny

dear Santa,

I want 3 slimes. Pink slime and sparkle and LOL toys but B and i want rubux and 90.000 and brig me a elf on the shelf. I love you Santa. Jazlyn

IPhone, box, habro, pool, IWots

Cesar

Dear Santa,

You dooine Santa? I wood like a bicycle and a dol. I have bin kinduved good. Then a kyoo santa stopine at mhi house.

Love, Tiffany

Dear Santu,

I wut a PSU and a PS5 fllmidade and i wut a ifone and mi mom a noo fone and a elf stuf aml.

Connor

der sencos,

Gun rc ca sim vb100000$ ATV XBOX ques BOBdogs lef sercoshalrou go to minas

Racin

Dere Senta

I wut a 400 GX VMax modrsicl toy that i can ride, game set 1100 ROBUKS XBOX.

Ethan

Der santuh

Setu i luv uyoo. I wut slim. I wut mine [brands]. I wut brbyz. I wut mrkrs. I wut noo fone.

Haiden

Der Santa

I love your cookes. yumm! And my name is Esabella and I want to teel you if you are good and i want to teel you i want a Christmas dres and a small slim. Dat is all but I am giv de rest i want for Christmas. Have a good day at the North Pool! Mery Christmas! Bye! To Santa and Miss Clos

Esabella

Deer Sata,

I wunt PS5 and a elf on the shelf stuft anumle. I wunt a dron and I wunt a 100000V-eBux adn robux and this is hou much I wunt $100000 and I wunt my brother to be nis to my and 3 slims.

Elyis

Dear Santa,

I wat a popit and a 10 slimys, I do need a iphone 14 and I need squeeshee and a aquishmelo. I wot to say are you doing good?

Brithany

Dear Santa,

I hope yur having a nis day. Santa pls give me a magic mixer. Robux gift card. A new swing. A new ipad. Some more books. Stress toys. Squisiees.

Love your friend, Kynlee

Dear Santa,

I want Ranbow Hiye Dolls. All of thum and LOL Dolls and a esey bake and aqushes and rainbow Hiey Hows. Dansing Bluy and squash mello and chaptr books and popits. How are you is Mrs. Clos baking cokes?

Lov your friend, Kinley

To Santu

A pikchr of Popo rikee. Are you good santu?

Berklee

Dyr stau

I wu quest ipad pesl. Stana you dooyng?

Jaydon

Deer stu

Is misis klos makin ces?

Borby doll haoos

Baby citn

Babe puppy

Brbe campr

Emma

Brad Pennick's first-grade class

Wut I wunt for crismis is sooper morio rabits cingdum and I wunt a new woderbodll and a sno bord.

From Russell

Dear Santa,

I Wot u PS5 an I wot a PokeMON Poocomac 20001 in I wot a shoos an I wot a ReDCUp an I Wot a ROTRe an I wot a taBRformYmooR. And a VR

Love OSCAR

Dear santa,

I want a Switch. And a Game. and a noo Game. For miye vrhecet.

From Gabriel

Dear Santa,

I wo plushee. Iwo ten plushee and I wo legoS. I luvyoo.

Khloe

Dear Sainta,

I wet plushee. OtGltart. Citbog. Mee Mou

Lov

Marie

Dear Santa,

I hope that you and your reindeers are doing grate. Thank you fol theez prezint. I wunt a cat and a hat.

From Maycee

Dear Santa,

I wo legos. I wo pluShee. I wo otcltart.

River

Dear Santa,

I hope that you are doing well. Ime chrato Be so good. I wuna cat.

Love Nicole

Dear Santa,

I hope that you and your reindeer stay safe. For Christmas I would like a snoo gloob. Thank you. P.S. Plees breeng all of my frins and famle gifs.

Love Leavie

Dear Santa,

I WOt a macup Set and a jrolin set ples Santa.

Love Gia

Dear Santa,

I hope u Give me a cat FOR Christmas and P.S. a Yoyo

Love ARATH

Dear Santa

I hope hava good Day and to me hous and. Get me a mudsic ap and you haf a good Chistmos yare and I hope you can get me and me frez and to got me of the slave and I hope you can get me a car to play with out side. And I hope you can get me hot wellz and you can get me a blleen pens and blleboll.

P-S I wunt me teecher and me frenzs and Allen and Dirk and me.

From Derek

Dear Santa,

I hope you are vear safe and. I hope you are worm. For Christmas and have a Chrimas. And i wont for Chrismas is a Play Stashine fiV5. And a iPhone promaxe 14. And a iPad.

P.S. Love KYRA

Dear Santa,

I hope that you give me switch with switch controllers and a xbox and new pokemon cards with 12000 plusheez. Santa of you give me dees things I will be happy!

Love Joel

Dear Santa,

I hope yoo are doing well. I hav bin wuning a Switch and a fone and 100 pokeMon cars.

Love Hutch

Dear Santa,

I love him Santa. I am happy for my family. I want a drone.

Love Zander

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is my dog. I miss him so much. Also some more Pokemon cards and I want people to stop bullying me.

From Vladimir

Dear Sanda,

For christmas I wunt noow Hed fons because my Hed fons boce. For christmas I wunt a I fone but it is the I fone forten.

From Zaiden

Dear Santa,

I want Mortal Kombat for my tendo switch. And I want a plushee and some pokemon cards.

From Royal

Dear Santa,

I hope you have a good time eating the cookes. Her is my list of pesins a tine cart. I would like a minchr hotwels.

Malachi

Dear Santa,

I wunt for Christmas is a PS5.

Love Kyree

Dear Santa,

I wat a plushees and I wat Lagose.

Love Mia

Dear Santa,

I want another squishmellow, Legos, and a toy dog. I also a new water bottle with a Christmas tree on it and some new shoes, shirt and pants.

Love Darleth

Megan Rodgers' first-grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Mwaritii and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wan a Bik and I wan a

Rokfoiu. Thank you Santa!

love, Mwaritii

Dear Santa,

My name is Connor and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nioe. i wt pae a tals (baby ya e

and rails), sonic Garn, sirme oi (spiderman toy), sim1 Garn (spiderman game), set cossee

(saunta class squishymellow}, Bien, BeGGu (bean bag). Thank you San a!

love, Connor

Dear Santa,

My name is Kollton and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wat Sonos (sonic). I want

PS5. Thank you Santa!

love, Kolton

Dear Santa,

My name is Brendan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a Iii le b- of both. I want you

San a, Toi, X box. Than you Santa!

love, Brendan

Dear Santa,

My name is Bronson and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I want for aismis

Rombux and v buks. Thank you Sama!

love, Bronson

Dear Santa,

My name is Braxton and I am 7 years old. This year I have bee 1 nice. I want a fortnite nerf Gun

Shipre. And a ipad. And a pokemon bindere. Thank you San a!

love, Braxton

Dear Santa,

My name is Brianna and I am 6 years old. This year I have bee 1 nice. I want a haous Bigr Barbe

Pies pupe dog_ Thank you Santa!

love, Brianna

Dear Santa,

My name is Warren and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. i Santu for aismis I

would like a bidre. I wut a Po ernan Pak. I \lvould wut a Plushe. Thank you San a.

love, Warren

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremiah and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. For crismis I wan a

fasti11 u ferye car and a rmey toiy. Thank you Santa!

Love, Jeremiah

Dear Santa,

My name is Daleyz.a and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. For Crismus I wan a big

big stuvy unucoon and a bunk bed wi ha ladr and a Slid and I cant wate to see my elf Mr. Jolly_

Than you Santa!

Love, Da I eyz.a

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayson and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I want ninju kiz! For

christmas. X box. Thank you Santa!

Love, Grayson

Dear Santa,

My name is Gretta and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wut a stufd unicom.

Than you Santa!

Love, Greta

Dear Santa,

My name is Leon and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little bit of bo h. I want a PS five

and. Pokernon go Pack and. A Phone and book. Than you Sa 1ta!

Love, Leo

Dear Santa,

My name is Lyric and I am 7 years old. This year I have been 1ice. I wnat a LoL sPris. I want a

Pokemon go Pack. I wan a new dress. I want a oy rain deer. I want a new boid game. I wa 1t a

rainbowcorn. A shiny Pant yoonucorn set. Thank you, Santa!

Love, Lyric

Dear Santa,

My name is Elizabeth and I am 6 years old. This year I ahve been nice. I wunt a LOL Plees Sat

and you are the Best. I woid like a BloB Doi. Thank you Santa!

Love, Elizabeth

Dear Santa,

My name is Ainsley and I am 7 years old. This year I have been naughty. I want bath boms, a ba

Brbe set, a dancer doy. I want a nats bulbs and chrinube set 1 2 (Trinity set 1 and 2). I want a

daull rootoF (rudolph doll). Thank you Santa!

Love, Ainsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Callie and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Hi I'm Callie. I hlmt A gerl

One tim (I helped a girl one time), And I would like a raBow hi dol (rainbow hi doll). Thank you,

Santa!

Love, Callie

Dear Santa,

My name is Andy and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I wandt toy car. Thank you

Santa!

Love, Andy

Dear Santa,

My name is Lincoln and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. I would like a box. I want

Rainbow Ferend blue. Thank you Santa!

Love, Lincoln

Dear Santa,

My name is Carolina and I am six years old. This year I have been a little bit of both. Helloe

Santa i would like at h i would like a braslitkit and a spasbook. Thank you Santa!

Love, Carolina

Dear Santa,

Hou is mis clos? I wot presins. I wot a elaonas. Im cind to pepl. I hav bin nis.

From, Ana

Dear Santa,

How arn the rander. I wut pres bku I like I I like Sntu bku I like to gt pres I wut to git gunorbes

and I wut toikr. I am I am nis grl.

Love, Damary

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddex. This year I have been nice. I wut a toi cr. Thank you Santa!

Love, Maddex

Lindsey Sawyer's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Silas and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice. How are you i want a tecnet lego jeep with a trailer and please give me a one more i want a flat bed with a quwod whith it please

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

My name is Mohamed and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

Hou is Mrs cloth doing. for crismis I wunt fone.

Thank you, Santa!

Love Mohamed

Dear Santa,

My name is Blakely and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

how is roodor? Ples can i hava a fon and LOL and a dog ples.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Blakely

Dear Santa,

My name is Will and I am seven years old. This year I have been nice.

How are the ranedeer? Plees get my nwo soks plees get my a nwo leggo set.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Will

Dear Santa,

My name is hazel and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

How is everybody for christmas I want my sister to be here for christmas and I also want some long sleev shirt and slime and a squishmelo pleas

Thank you, Santa!

Love, hazel

Dear Santa,

My name is Adrian and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

How is are you

Plees giv me more yolego sete

Plees giv me noosoos

Plees can i have noo pet fish

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Adrian

Dear Santa,

My name is Melanie and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

how are you santu

clos pleez for krismes I whot a per of sox and a tomugochee

Dear Santa,

My name is Jerrod and I am 6 years old. This year I have been naughty.

How is your sld is goweene. can I have a nitidow for crismis! can i plees have a lego sete thit is marerro set! satu! thac youe!

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Jerrod

Dear Santa,

My name is Arianna and I am 7 years old.This year I have been nice.

How are yur dooweng

Ples can I get some loshin and I woont to see you Sauta atr you plive are the presis

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Arianna

Dear Santa,

My name is Jordyn and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

Hou are the ranederse Plese can you git mee a ex box

Plese git me a toi that is a cat

Plese git me noo shoos that is cat shoos.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Jordyn

My name is Alexis and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

Ho r de reders Hol iz mis klos

ples perfume shoos sox klos pilo jakit toes.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

My name is Debora and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice.

I haw r you Saown.

from kmsmi I wont shoo and sox and big brdi ples dog

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Debora

Dear Santa,

My name is Aisha and I am 7 years old. I have been nice.

hou are the randr

ples gi me a Helloe Kotti for Kresmis I like a tou=y Holle Kotti

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Aisha

Dear Santa, My name is Adam and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

hou are The ranedere I wun lekgo se

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

My name is Chris and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

hou are your wanderze. I wunt a umooguz plushe

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Chris

Dear Santa,

My name is Brynlee and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

how is ms is is clos is she gould I bet she is gould may you ples giv me a chismis dres am a dol lisa Bratz wichevr

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Brynlee

Dear Santa,

My name is Josseline and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

Santa how is your rand derse are you rand derse good or bad

Santa can you giv me ples Santa and play food and sum shooshe food and a store wer is food on the shelf and the pijar

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Josseline

Dear Santa,

My name is Amina and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice. How is the ringder and mis cloz Santa I wont clos and shorts.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Amina

Dear Santa,

My name is Ethan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

How re misis kloz

how rae you raderis

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Ethan

Dear Santa,

My name is Juan and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice.

Samta kan i hav a teno swich samta kan i hav a big box iv a pokemon a tha sin muneeyy.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Juan

Dear Santa,

My name is Abel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice and a little naughty.

I wown nawn toy and kan

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Abel

Dear Santa,

My name is Marlin and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

I wont to get noon aveceedoe plees santa.

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Marlin

Dear Santa,

My name is Florence and I am 7 years old.This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

Hou si mis cos I need log pans I ut a LoL dawhous

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Florence

Dear Santa,

My name is Noah and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice.

Hou are you I wont a sonic toy and I wont a toy robot a skatedorb

Thank you, Santa!

Love, Noah

Sydney Scott's first-grade's class

Elena Carter

I am 7. I have been good this yeer. I want ranbo corn surprise egg. And a nenteno swich.

Bernice Elliott

I am 7. I have been cise. I really want a fone. I felly to be a tethtrr.

Kylee Koehler

I am 7

I have gud

I wt fr christmas is a lol santa!

Ellie McGarrah

I am six. I want tenswich.

Anthony McGee

I am 6

I have bin nose

I wut a gotcrte.

Reynaldo Mendoza

My name is Rey

I have been foob

This year

I really want a watercycle

Melany Menendez

My name is Melany. I have been nice this year. I really. Want rainbow night. Thank you

Xavier Moreno Krauss

I am six

I have been good

I really want my. Thank you santa!

Ellie Nguyen

My name is Ellie Nguyen. And for Christmas I want purple asesre and a ni bracelet

Fernando Olvera

My name is fernando

I have been nice

This I really want video games thank you

Steven Ortiz

I am 7

I have been good

I really want huvuvrob

Alex Palma Mendoza

My name is Alex. I have been good. This year I really want hot wheels thank you

Ezequiel Pastor Gomez

My name is ezequeil. I have been good this year. I really want a toy. Thank you

Finley Perkins

I am 7. I have been kinde this urea. I really want a gabys dollhohs kichin set. Thank you!

Cole Roberts

I tinds nintendo modrsd.

Abigail Roundy

I wunt tldoe

Gapeoo naws

Macure bublgum

Ben Salgiver

I love you santa

I no reodroos has a red noses

I like it. I wont donut brace theis.

Angelic Santillan

Mi name is angelic. I have been good this year. I really want a car I can drive. Thank you

Bentley Smith

Im sixe

I wot a cas sley and a ohran and a dozr

Channing Vanderburg

I am 6. I have been nis. Really want robot dog

ps5

Charli Weaver

I am 7. I have been good. I really want noow machau.

Luke Dorsey

I am six

I want tles

Tevin Yang

I am 6-7. I have been to russia. I am nice.

Dominic Ratledge

I am sevin. I have been good. I really want a dog!

Pam Skvarca's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I love you Santa. I onet to get a Princess I onet a LOL dol thak you.

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Hav you wit to a scool Be for Santan Clos? O wot a cat and a dog Plese

Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Hi santclaz wen i get oldr I wunt a Kmero I luv you. I wunt it to be a cr.

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I want a Brbes for Crismis and you are vare nise. Are your raders nise

Love, Anastasia

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Have you and misis klos gon on a ride together? I wunt from christmas is a noo (new) cuwd (cord) fruw the pc. I have fafe in you.

Love, Declan

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. I wot to see you. I wut to get a funko Green Lantern. I luv you

Love, Yaritza

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I wont to know wut cool stuff you have? I wont a robot batmobeel a cool batman lago set and a batcave set.

Love, Demitrias

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Tey Sianda how do you dilve pres? I wut a mrdrsicle for krism M clas you ar reale reale nis

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I luv youw satu Be kus youw giv s pessu ad yor nis I wt is a Rc ad a fotnit nrf gus and new nikE shosu

Love, Zane

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Are you and Ms. Santa Closs are bisdy evy day? I want a ledic scooter, and a mop, and ravoy gluvs. You are cool.

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Have you had a mom? I wont to get for christmas is a cat

Love, Dalissa

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. You are NISe. I wunt a Doll, a stuf pipe, and a stuf bune. Do you like cookes or homemade cookes?

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Hav wou wnt on a trip wif mis cos. I wot a touw I wot a toy Teerex. I love you.

Love, Fong

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. I lub yu Sauta clos Wut I wot for christmas a spris gif ad a spris gif for mI famle. Do yuhab Rodof the Rander

Love, Drake

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. Had any Kid seen you? I want a toy cook trailer that I can butin to cook. Be hethy for Chismiss.

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little of both..nice and naughty. I wunt a dere for Chismi and you look hamsum and you are the Best Sentclas and you are nose and you are the best.wut do you do with your dere?

Love, Jaxon

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I LOVE Setu So much Bcuz u r veree nose to mee. And hav u bin Dlivreng prenz? I wunt a dolhaous.

Love, Hailey

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Yoo are best Stata because I wont a tabbleet ad a tuy plane. Tank yoo for tat. Can I Set in yoor lap

Love, Johan

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Is it cote at nortpol I won a tran and a superman tht can fli. I won you here

Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Had you and Misis Santu had wint sum where to getr? Can I haf a tabit? And can I haf a hucee wugee? happe christmas.

Love, Mary

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Do you hav majik mrsa los and Santu? hapee krismis dut ferget krismis can I se yoo and all of yer famlee

Luve, Thea

Dear Santa,

I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. How old are you? I wunt to have fising (fencing) and a haebeler (haybailer). What wood you like for crismis

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Hav you Ben with in the northpl I ont a Sonic toey for me I LOVE YOU Sea8ta

Love, Emma

Dear Santa,

I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I im veere nice so I will not beet you up all the time. So I wont to hav a ril for wiler (real fourwheeler).

Love, Logan

Tiffany Thomsen's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

I would just like a watch with my family's phone number. We are going to Chicago. Do reindeers eat candy canes?

Love,

Jessa

Dear Santa,

I want a Nintendo game and a fishing kit and some lures. What kind of cookies do you want? Have a good Christmas. Where is my elf?

Love,

Caden

Dear Santa

I want a new game for my Nintendo switch. It has to be Ice Age War Lego Star Wars. What cookies do you want?

Love,

Kruz

Dear Santa,

I want Pokémon. I want makeup.

Love,

Serenity

Dear Santa,

I want a X-Box. I want a phone. I want Pokémon. I hope you have a good trip from the North Pole. I want makeup. I want a bubble ball.

Love,

Amelia

I love you Santa!

Dear Santa,

I want a doll for Christmas and a doll house. And a baby sister. I love you Santa.

Love,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

I want a fake proton pack and slimes and a fake light saber for Christmas. I love you Santa. You are nice.

Love,

Dexter

Dear Santa,

Santa, I wish I could have makeup because me and my mom play makeup together.

Love,

Melany

Dear Santa,

I want jewelry for Mrs. Thomsen. I like toys. A lot of toys! I like legos. I love you Santa!

Love,

Joseph

Dear Santa,

What do your reindeer eat? I love you Santa! I want a bubble ball.

Love,

Maycee

Dear Santa,

I want a squishy. I want a unicorn squishy that has a pack that has a candy can. I hope you have enough magic this Christmas!

Love,

Emily

Dear Santa,

Santa, I want a toy ball because I love toy balls. I hope at Christmas Eve night you bring me a toy ball. Please Santa. I hope my mom and dad wake up at night time. I hope so.

Love,

Logan

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. Santa I want your reindeer to come to my house!

Love,

Declan

Dear Santa,

Can you bring me a Nintendo Switch and control spider? I want that for Christmas. What cookies do you like?

Love,

Witten

Dear Santa,

For Christims I want a Pokemon case and head phones.

Love,

Braylon

Dear Santa,

I want a big saddle for a big horse. And a saddle for a pony. I want a toy for my brother.

Love,

Ellie and Cooper (my brother)

Dear Santa,

I want a race car. I want a game. I want pokemon.

Love Bryan

Devon Tucker's first-grade class

Dear Santa,

I want more dinosaurs. Also a punching bag and monster trucks.

Love, Gunner

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a utendo sich, a google pixl 7, toys, and a dady dorl.

From, Itzel

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a uncorn, a fone, santa, and pla das.

From, Jocelyn

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a PS5, er bus, iPhone X, and a go kart.

From, Jett

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a nuw phone, a reel car, a go car, and a pet octopoos.

From, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a RV set, 10000 peesis of cande, a huver bord for my sistr, and that I cood fliye.

From, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for toi dinosois, hot weles, my driver lisencse, and a lamugeene.

From, Rhett

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for crimis lis, craus, a rovur, and faws red.

From, Emily

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a butler, to be rich, a thearone, and cande.

From, Haze

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a motrsicl, a lambrgeene, a misteere present, and a robot.

From, Malakai

Dear Santa,

I am wishing fo a pool, spoist car, my drivr lisinse, and a foot ball.

From, Roman

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a popsho, candees, rops cindees, and sonic toi.

From, Dilan

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a hotal, candey, a lambregenee, and my drivr lisinll.

From, Joseph

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a vidEo gam, craons, stikrs, and a fone.

From, Mariana

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a hotel, power rangers, I phone X, and code safe.

From, Jacob

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for A pikacher uv my clas room, A box uv candee canes, a pet butr fli, and A note book.

From, Paislee

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for burwjgun, por ragr and dons, a fon, and a hu brd.

From, Abel

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for Riche, 2 butlrs, a casle and a thron, a kibs car.

From, Lulu

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a Gabee do hous, ifone 12, sqmelo, and hapee napr.

From, Emma

Dear Santa,

I am wishing for a humar bood, a PS5, a ifome 6, and a PS1.

From, Edgar

Dear Santa,

How are The Randeeys? Santu, I wot a lol. Santu olso I wot a barbees. Olso I am Cinde. I Hav Bin good.

Love, Ellena

Jennifer Webb's first-grade class

Dear Santa, Mi nam is Angel. I am 6 years old. I hav bin good this yer. I want a play houses dinosawsr and grinch toys. Can yor rander fli?I luv you. Love, Angel

Dear Santa, I want a new basketball. Also a new train set. A soccer ball. Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa, My name is Logan. I will like a rooibos cube. I am 6 years old can I hav a punchgee gluvs. Can I hav a punchgeeg bac can I hav a hubabord I hav been good. Love, Logan

Dear Santa, My name is Rylan. I em sevin yils ld. I lke to haf leg go. I bing good. Love, Rylan

Dear Santa, My name is Nate. I am 6 years old. I have been good this year. I would like a cozy blanket and legos. How do you get to all the houses in one night? Are you cold on the slaye? Love, Nate

Dear Santa, My name is Ben i am 7 yeas old I wish I haf a cozy blacit i hav bin good. And a gchin toys and I wish i hav a truck and a cool toy tan and a spung bob and packrik and all uv the fish in the sea. Love, Benjamin

Dear Santa, My name is Rylee i am 7 yirs ob I have been good i wut in ifon ab frithip (friendship ) neklis Do you lik Halwen? Love, Rylee

Dear Santa, My name is Diezel. I am 7 yoos od I was good. Can I git a PS.6 Santa? And do you have a macik bag? Love, Diezel

Dear Santa, My name is Calvin. I am 6 yorz old. I Have been good. I love you Santa. I wood like a train. I liv in Ateekatrs (Decatur) My mom loves me. I like North pol Happy Thanksgiving. My mom is swet. Love, Calvin

Dear Santa, my name is Evelyn. I am 6 yrs old. I ws good. I wot frum my piris (parents) a fox. Love, Evelyn.

Dear Santa, My name is Blas. I am 7 years lod. I wish for a Amung us plushee. I hav bin good. Love, Blas

Dear Santa, My ame is Hly, I been good. I am 6 yers old. I would like a LOL and I would like a figit toys and I would like a LOL Howse. Love, Hly

Dear Santa, My name is Aili. I em 6 I ben good. I like a gabe shrt Ilikeshoo gabees I like remg dol (rainbow high) Iike LOL bigr. Love, Aili

Dear Santa, My name is Alanna. Im 6 yeers od and Santa how doo you flie? I will like a big yunucoinue (unicorn) and a stufe dog and I luv yeu Santa. Love, Alanna

Dear Santa, My name is Hank. i am 6 yers ob I wunt a pig.

Dear Santa, My name is Avery. I m 7. yeers od. Im bim good I wunt gold pokemon kars. Doo yoow git kold? Love, Avery

Dear Santa, I hop you and mrs caas are good. I have goid this year. I want a soft blanket I will you you millk and cook ies. Love, Alfredo

Dear Santa, I hope yo and msr claus r good. I have been good this year. I wnt a baby cat. I will leave cookies and millk for you. Love Yelisha

Dear Santa, I hope yoo abn rsm claus are doin goob. I this year have been goob. I want a boll baby I will leave cookies and milk for you Love, Genesis

Dear Santa, I hoop you and mis claus are doig good. I good this yar. I want a legos. I will leave cookies and milk for you. Love Mauricio

Dear Santa, I hope you and mrs. claus are goob. This year I have been good. I want a tablet. I will leave you milk and cookies. Love, Dayrin

Sarah Woods' first-grade class

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis Aguilar and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I like Chrimes can you brime me toys? I want a doll and Artis suth (artist stuff) and a bunny. Thank you Santa!

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

My name is Claire Braschler and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Wewe do you poot your randeer? A legobox and a barbee toy a gabee dall hous. I will leev coocees for you. Thank you Santa!

Love, Claire

Dear Santa,

My name is Manuel Caraveo and I am 7 years old. THis year I have been nice. Dad doo your slay fli Ples giv me a toi cor pucus (Pokemon cards) plue (plushie) snaek Thank you Santa!

Love, Manuel

Dear Santa,

My name is Ben Carter and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. How are you? I wish for a babale and snake and a re mote cunchool car? Thank you Santa!

Love, Ben

Dear Santa,

My name is Cristo Gonzoliz and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. How do you hav a lot of toys? Can you bring my pokemon cards box that cums with big pokemon cards and baskitball an bla blas. Thank you Santa!

Love, Cristo

Dear Santa,

My name is Gesell Portillo and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. How dus your sale flie and your elfs? Cen you get me a LOL haus and a book and a suf anumo can it be a dog plese. Thank you Santa!

Love, Gesell

Dear Santa,

My name is Xavier and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. Kin Volfs em kum tooktoo mh mi hs poceoon pokemon sirs. (Can the elves come see me at my house? Pokemon cards and stickers) Thank you Santa!

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa,

My name is Jace and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. I love crisms. Can yoo Bre me a popuchrool (Paw Patrol) and Lagos and chrasformrs (transformers). Thank you Santa!

Love, Jace

Dear Santa,

My name is Willie King and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. This year I want a toy simi AND a tek dek. AND a CaR Thank you Santa!

Love, Willie

Dear Santa,

My name is Lauren Luedecke and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Why is red and green crimis curls? Plees Santu make my dad be home wi crimis cums and my step mom com to. Plees Santa can you give me pocemon stikrs. Plees Santa can you giv me pocemon cards. Thank you Santa!

Love, Lauren

Dear Santa,

My name is Grace Macken and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Hou do you mace sno? a babe that grose ovr nite and a BarBe dreem haus and a reemote barbe dol car is wut I wood like for Krismess. I wil leev you milk and cookies for you. And cerets for you rane deer. Thank you Santa!

Love, Grace

Dear Santa,

My name is Aiden Mancia and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Wy your deel can fille? Can you (bring me) pocem cars you cr and zeebu tedi bir I vud you Sanu Thank you Santa!

Love, Aiden

Dear Santa,

My Name is Danny Martinez and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. Where the elf slep? Can you bring me a pokemon crs and hot wels and a spiderman. I loev Satu. Thank you Santa! Thank you Santa!

Love, Danny

Dear Santa,

My name is Samuel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. Boo li helr ceyoo gime a begagngd rrbot abebir I wi jeu cookes n som icoo. (Do you live here? Can you give me a baby dragon, robot, and a baby bear? I will get you cookies and milk). Thank you Santa!

Love, Samuel

Dear Santa,

My name is Aubrey Nlsno and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. How fas are the radar? Can you git me a LOL dol has a noo BrBe an a noo Bloo shrt wif stz na blac plas wis bac boos n i wut a toi BaB. Thank you Santa!

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

My name is Sadie Niesen and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Do you acchley fly in air. Can you bring me a magic mixies crystal ball and a gabby's toy. I will bring you cookies and milk. Thank you Santa!

Love, Sadie

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis Perez and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. Why the deers are flinning? a BarBee hous pleese can you me a stuf puppy plees can you gabee doll hous. Santa I will giv you cookees for you. Thank you Santa!

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

My name is Marleigh Rakestraw and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Whare is the noth poul? Can you git me a baby fary findey and a hamster tunnoll and a tomagochy I love you. Thank you Santa!

Love, Marleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Silas Rippy and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. How dus your slay fly? I would like some piceymon cards or a green football or a Lamar Jackson jersey. Thank you Santa!

Love, Silas

Dear Santa,

My name is Patton Rupe and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. WI do yoo sla fli? I wut a toy car an a suf anina a santu plush. Thank you Santa!

Love, Patton

Dear Santa,

My name is Jayde Scarberough and I am 7 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. Sita hus ur randeer flie is ur evs rel? I wish I can have a barbee and a bar jrem hsus and barbe close. Thank you Santa! Love, Jayde

Dear Santa,

My name is Sammie and I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. Sauta can poot rader on the sllef can you git me hllo kide and gise (gifts)? Thank you Santa!

Love, Sammie

Dear Santa,

My name is Ava Van Vuren and I am 6 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and nice. I will make some cookies and put some milk out to? Sandt can you pleas give me a sqwishmelllow and a nooe barbie and a magik mixie ball? Thank you Santa!

Love, Ava

Dear Santa,

My name is Graham Wiseley and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. How can you make your slay fli in to the sci? I wunt a babe blad and nrf gun and mo cuntrll monstr trck. Thank you Santa!

Love, Graham

Dear Santa,

My name is Angel and I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. I like snow! Can you bring me blocks, toy cars, and Pokemon cards? Thank you Santa!

Love, Angel