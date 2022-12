Letters to Santa — Kindergarten

Northside Elementary

Victoria Beamon's kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I would love a Paw Patrol car.

I also would like a Clifford the big red dog stuffed animal.

Love, Ben Walding

Dear Santa,

I would like a paper chain.

Love,

Vanessa

Dear Santa,

I want a blaster and Pokemon!

Love,

Yeray and Jeandriel

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon cards and a vacation to Disneyworld and to go to Chuck-E-Cheese and a new ipad and a new phone!

Love,

Noah

Dear Santa,

You are the best and I want the best for you.

I want a bunny.

Ryley loves Santa

Dear Santa,

I want a Santa toy.

Love,

Adeline

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat.

Thank you!

Love Lyndi

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dreamhouse Van Camper.

Thank you.

Love,

Gracie

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon cards.

Thank you.

I want a Bakugan too.

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

I want a skateboard.

Thank you.

Love,

Briar

Dear Santa,

I want gum.

Love,

Evie

Dear Santa,

I want a remote control car. Thank you.

Love, Emmanuel

Dear Santa,

I want a dress!

Thank you!

Love,

AnaMarie

Dear Santa,

I want a watch!

Love,

Jace

Dear Santa,

I want to go to Chuck-E-Cheese.

Love,

Adam

Dear Santa,

I want a puppet and a gun

and 100 pokemon packs.

Love, Francy

Dear Santa,

I want a bike.

Love,

Nyjah

Dear Santa,

I want Pokemon too.

Love,

Manuel

Dear Santa,

I want Five nights of Freddy!

Love,

Perrin

Alyssa Didier's Kindergarten Class

I wont a toy frm- Peyton

I wont a nintendo switch.- Juaquin

I wont a basketbol.- Adam

I wont a bune stufe.- Lucy

I wont a computer.- Kash

I wont a jet.- Elijah

I wont a bik.- Tucker

I wont a lo ridr.- Evynn

I wont a big srk toy.- Roberto

I wont a video gam.- Riley

I wont a Radeo.- Carter

I wont a Ipad.- Harper

I wont a toy butterfly.- Keila

I wont a stuft kite.- Yuna

I wont a toy- Kevin

I wont a Ples cr.- Remington

I wont a gozilla toy.- Axel

I wont a ipad.- William

I wont a inthing.- Carmilla

I wont a air plan stashun.- Mathias

Brooke Flores' kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I wunt a raskar set and a babe porcepin and a pupe. Thank u.

Luz, Miles

Dear Santa,

I munt a somic pluwe. Fanc u.

Luu, Jason

Dear Santa,

I wunt a rambo ornumemt anb a unikor ornumemt for miy tee. I love you.

Love, Annabelle

Dear Santa,

I wont bocemon krds end a mimcraft cord.

Luv, Miguel

Dear Santa,

I wont a fon to pla roblox. Tanc u.

Lou, Emily

Dear Santa,

I wont goku toy and a ranbo frendz plushe and umoong us plushe.

Looe, Jett

Dear Santa,

Can I ples get me a gitr and a bed. I hop yoo like choklet chip kookes.

Luv, Cohesion

Dear Santa,

Kan I have a ranbo toy to get on. And I wunt a ranbo kat. I luv u.

Love, Alinna

Dear Santa,

Can I ples hav minebrand and a snoglob. Thank yoo.

Love, Juliette

Dear Santa,

I mumt a pet owl and a brd. Woch owt for the elvse.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

I wont rolr scats and a prinses computer. I will lev yoo cooces and milc. Thanc yoo.

Love, Victoria

Dear Santa,

Can u bring me toyz and ornumentz. I wil lev coocez otsid.

Love, Sofia C.

Dear Santa,

I wunt a musecl snoglob and a dog. I wel lev u cooces. I oslo wunt a rainbo snoglob. I wel lev 11 cooces.

Love, Sofia M.

Dear Santa,

I wut a unicrn and a noo dog a noo cat. Be carfool and I wil lev cooces and hot choclet.

Love, Elena

Dear Santa,

I wont cat and among us stufd animol. I hav den good.

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I wont 10 pocenon crds ples. Thanc yoo.I wil lev yoo cooces.

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

I wont ay bune stufd animl ples. Thanc yoou. I wil lev uoo cooces.

Love, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I wunt pokemon crdz and a plushe and 2 cats. Fanc u. I wunt 2 dogz and a dinosor.

Love, Nora

Dear Santa,

I wunt toy and pesu a christmas tre, a dog and precen.

Luv, Mathias

Carol Graham's kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a fon (phone) and a fobol (football)

I need a jagit (jacket)

Love,

Johnny

Dear Santa,

I want a dog kat

I need pns (pants) n shrt (shirt)

Love,

Nelson

Dear Santa,

I want a too (toy)

I need a LOL dl (doll)

Love,

Lyla

Dear Santa,

I want a fobol (football).

Love,

Kaiser

Dear Santa,

I want a fon (phone)

I need a 2 sitrs (sisters)

Love,

Ember

Dear Santa,

I want a kr (car)

I need a firetruck toy

Love,

Ismael

Dear Santa,

I want a Christmas toy

I need a tet (tent)

Love,

Arielle

Dear Santa,

I want a tog (tractor toy)

I need a d I n n I n d (dinosaur)

Love,

Daman

Dear Santa,

I want toys

I need a doll

Love,

Katalina

Dear Santa,

I want a fobo (football)

I need a fud (food)

Love,

Ealyn

Dear Santa,

I want a m (mind craft game)

I need a game

Love,

Riley

Dear Santa,

I want a LEKEBOX MIS

TRE BOX. (Lankey box mystery box)

I need IPADRUMCLT

KORMAT (Ipad, remote control car)

Love,

Loic

Dear Santa,

I want A FON (phone)

I need a sos (socks)

Love,

EmmA

Dear Santa,

I want a tbg (toy)

I need a tet (tent)

Love,

Arralyn

Dear Santa,

I want I ned scaytbord (skateboard)

SwIT (Switch)

I need noo coz (new clothes)

Love,

Steven

Dear Santa,

I want a FON. (phone)

I need apr. (apron)

Love,

Winnie.

Dear Santa,

I want a mtn (American girl doll)

I need eniAdno (doll)

Love,

Brittany

Dear Santa,

I want WeslaM.

inptsmN. (a beautiful house)

I need owiqun.

Zonyo....

Love,

Deyla

Dear Santa,

I wat iqpaD (I want Ipad)

I need Iwat maarm (I want my own room)

Love,

Adilene

Dear Santa,

I want mit (makeup)

unhl (unicorn)

I need dtlh (doll)

Love,

Haezel

Hannah Martin's Kindergarten Class

Clanny wants Pokemon cards.

Tytn wants an ultimate garage playset.

Reaghan wants two robots with lasers.

Korben wants a security camera and passcode for his bedroom door.

Caiven wants a dinosaur, chomper, and alligator toy.

Kooper wants a huge crayon, a Chevrolet pickup truck, and a trailer.

Maverick wants an ultimate garage playset.

Angela wants airpods.

Isaias wants a PlayStation.

Fernanda wants an iPhone.

Novaly wants five new lip glosses.

Jayden wants the new Sonic Mario game for Nintendo Switch.

Kimberly wants a prize.

Macie wants a Barbie van and Barbie car.

Lucas wants a Sonic toy car.

Fabian wants water balloons.

Sammy wants the Cyber Pool game.

Rylee wants makeup and a dog.

Audrey Mathe's kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a bike.

Love, Eden

Dear Santa,

I want a playhouse and a pretend sleigh with reindeer.

Love, Lillian

Dear Santa,

I want a target.

Love, Waylon

Dear Santa,

I like Batman and Spiderman. I like to draw.

Love, Jase

Dear Santa,

I want a dinosaur toy.

Love, Gaia

Dear Santa,

I would like a horse that flies. Merry Christmas.

Love, Dyron

Dear Santa,

I want a Christmas tree and a cell phone and a tablet and LOL dolls.

Love, Zeniah

Dear Santa,

I want dinosaur toys.

Love, Zahir

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie, phone, tablet, PS5, and an airplane.

Love, Daniela

Dear Santa,

I love Santa. I want a Barbie set, makeup, and nail polish. Merry Christmas.

Love, Ember

Dear Santa,

I like the color pink and baby dolls.

Love, Darlyn

Dear Santa,

I want alien toys.

Love, Julio

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie Dreamhouse. I want a PS5. I want a cell phone. I want a toy reindeer.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

Thank you for the presents. I want a horse.

Love, Eve

Dear Santa,

I like you. I want a cat. Thanks for the toys.

Love, Magnolia

Dear Santa,

I want a fence for a big yard.

Love, Addyson

Dear Santa,

I want truck toys.

Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

I want an RC truck.

Love, Archer

Dear Santa,

I want a bumblebee. It's my favorite.

Love, Alex

Charity Miller's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want Stitch.

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa, I want a controller.

Love, Carter

Dear Santa, I want a toy and onions to eat.

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa, I want a kitcen.

Love, Arabella

Dear Santa, I want a swishe.

Love, Phoenix

Dear Santa, I want cloths.

Love, Vera

Dear Santa, I want a gate.

Love, Jacob

Dear Santa, I want Pokemon. Love, Kyle

Dear Santa, I want hot wels crz.

Love, Xavier

Dear Santa, I want a rascr.

Love, Dominic

Dear Santa, I want a terex.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa, I want a remote control car.

Love, Sterling

Dear Santa, I want a rabit and yoyo, and doll.

Love, Emma

Dear Santa, I want a gitar and train set, and doll, and yoyo.

Love, Addison

Dear Santa, I want villans makcup, jewlre, and dresses.

Love, Caroline

Dear Santa, I want a pink teddy.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa, I want a unicorn toy.

Love, Olivia

Elizabeth Mitchell's Kindergarten Class

Sebastian: I want a bike.

Mauricio: I want a dog.

Wyatt: I want a pikachu and a dog.

Sheldon: I want a scooter and a toy dog.

Avery: I want a reindeer.

Elijah: I want a dog.

Jude: I want toys.

Sullivan: I want spiderman robert.

Dalisa: I want a barbie and an LOL doll.

Novalee: I want an LOL doll and a cat.

Frank: I want a car.

Aubree: I want an LOL doll.

Ashley: I want a present.

Liilah: I want a vanity, dog, and doll.

Ailyn: I want a Mickey

Aislyn: I want a Mickey

Everly: I want an American girl doll house.

Keira: I want an elf on the shelf.

Krista Mitchell's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want a purse. Love, Elaina.

Dear Santa, I want legos, Mindcraft, and another dog. Love, Parker

Dear Santa, I want a tablet, a glow soccer ball, and a Roblox gift card. Love, Gael.

Dear Santa, I want a Barbie house. Love, Emily.

Dear Santa, I want fake makeup, LOL dolls, and a phone. Love, Clarity.

Dear Santa, I want a nerf gun. Love, Liam.

Dear Santa, I want a freeze invention. Love, Cash.

Dear Santa, I want a gumball machine. Love, Yaretzi.

Dear Santa, I want a motorcycle. Love, Alexander.

Dear Santa, I want a Bowser's Castle. Love, Kole.

Dear Santa, I want a Barbie house. Love, Lily.

Dear Santa, I want a Sonic, Buzz Lightyear, cat, and a baby sister. Love, Miguel.

Dear Santa, I want a magic wand. Love, Grace.

Dear Santa, I want a John Deer tractor, a bulldozer, a backhoe, and an excavator. Love, Maks.

Dear Santa, I want a Super Wings, a Rescue Bots, and a sweater. Love, Ryan.

Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo, Barbies, a purse, and a computer. Love, Nicole.

Dear Santa, I want games for the TV, a rabbit, a puppy, an LOL dollhouse, and I want you to come to my house. Love, Milayeeah.

Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch. Love, Axel.

Dear Santa, I want Frozen stuff and Tangled. Love, Rylan.

Dear Santa, I want a toy trash truck. Love, Tatum.

Kaitlin Pasco's Kindergarten Class

Kaleb wants a skateboard and a flying hat for Christmas.

Franco wants an iPhone and a Sonic teddy bear for Christmas.

Kaylani wants a Barbie and a Barbie house for Christmas.

Christopher wants a teddy bear for Christmas.

Eliza wants an electric scooter and headphones for Christmas.

Allie wants a Magic Mixie and a Barbie Dream House for Christmas.

Otto wants a box of Pokemon cards and Legos for Christmas.

Everett wants a flying skateboard and a racecar that goes fast for Christmas.

Evelyn wants a stuffed reindeer and a stuffed animal for Christmas.

Charlotte wants a computer and a kitty cat for Christmas.

Poseidon wants a Daisy Plus and Sonic shoes for Christmas.

Gia wants a Harry Potter game and a pig for Christmas.

Teddy wants an iPad and a dump truck for Christmas.

Kaylie Roberton's kindergarten class

I wunt a prinses kampeg (camping) set. -Audrei

I wunt a prpl yoonicrn dol and a ipad. -Brighton

I wunt brbes (barbies). -Hinslee

I wont u desl (diesel) truk. -Mason

I wot (want) u doctr barbie nd (and) to be wif mi fame (family). -Austyn

I wont to (2) pars (pairs) uv sox and tows (toys). -Joseph

I wont power rangers. -Skyler

I wont tramsfrmrz (transformers). -Everett

I wont a hroz (heroes) uf gosez. -Julien

I wont a ipad. -Weston

I wont spiderman tranzfrmr car. -Maddox

I wont ornj (orange) frum rainbo frinz. -Damien

I wont erengs (earrings) an a majic miste. -Brooklyn

I wot (want) F tl (toy). -Skyler

I wont po (paw) petrol gi (guy). -Nathalie

I wont a toy wod (wand) an sokx. -Kian

I wont a unicrn stufe. -Ember

I wont a wotch and prs. -Rosemary

I want a new bike, skates, and a donna baby -Donna

Tanya Rowe's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, I want a puppy dog. Love, Landon

Dear Santa, I want toy hows. I need undrwer. Love, Jacoby

Dear Santa, I want gat cris (great Christmas), sim (slime), fogr (frog), jirbed (gingerbread). I need hsrt (shirt). Love, Declan

Dear Santa, I want BAB Yodu. Mi mom needs help. I need has (house) nativte sen (nativity scene). Love, Addi

Dear Santa, I want sprcl ReD sLiM (sparkly red slime). Love, Mackinzey

Dear Santa, I want ipad, fon. Love, Tristen

Dear Santa, I want bune. I need mrmad toi (mermaid toy). Love, Jasmine

Dear Santa, I want orb hamr. I need toy cr. Love, Ian

Dear Santa, I want iqad (Ipad), qrs fon (princess phone). Love, Zaria

Dear Santa, I want scootr. I need sh (shirt), pas (pants). Love, Hayden

Dear Santa, I want cbot (house). Love, CJ

Dear Santa, I want dog, brbes, PLADO. Love, McKinley

Dear Santa, I want micraFt toiys. I need fres jrir (freeze dryer). Love, Aaron

Dear Santa, I want orbe hamr. I need shrt, pasn (pants). Love, Brayan.

Dear Santa, I want fon (phone)an wolit (wallet), iPaD. Love, Max

Dear Santa, I want fon (phone), ipad. I need u noo bacit (a new blanket). Love, Aniston

Dear Santa, I want a toy howz. Love, Wednesday

Dear Santa, I want toy hows. I need foob and frnichr (food and furniture "for the house.") Love, Ben

Donna Skaggs' Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Aleric. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like dinousaur toys and headphones.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Aleric

Dear Santa,

My name is Royce. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a motorcycle and another motorcycle.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Royce

Dear Santa,

My name is Chase. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an RC car and a bus.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Chase

Dear Santa,

My name is Elijah. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like rubik's cube and an Osmo.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Elijah

Dear Santa,

My name is Malachi. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like Baby Yoda and an elf.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Malachi

Dear Santa,

My name is Nayomi. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a makeup set and a Baby Yoda pillow.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Nayomi

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremy. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a puzzle and a wagon.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

My name is Zeke. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a skateboard and an orbeez gun.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Zeke

Dear Santa,

My name is Aizlynn. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a 100-pack of LOL dolls and a makeup set.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Aizlynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Harper. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a heart squishy and a bow.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Harper

Dear Santa,

My name is Grayson. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bean bag and a lava lamp.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Grayson

Dear Santa,

My name is Emma. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an iPad and a skateboard.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Emma

Dear Santa,

My name is Jensen. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a snowman stuffy and a box with VX Pokemon cards.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jensen

Dear Santa,

My name is Braylee. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a balance beam and a color reveal Barbie.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Braylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Judson. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a watermelon and some grapes.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Judson

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaylinne. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bumball machine and a bouncy.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jaylinne

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a TV and 2 guns for me and my brother.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Patience. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like doctor toys and Frozen toys.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Patience

Dear Santa,

My name is Quinn. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie doll and a dog.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Quinn

Kendra Stokes' kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I wont a skoodr. It has to hav glitr and pink lits and it oso has to be pink. I wont a yoyo. From, Addie

Dear Santa,

I wont a cat. From, Natalie

Dear Santa,

I wont a Bo and ero. From, Anthony

Dear Santa,

I wont a pupe and mutrah (makeup) and camb (camera) and caou iey (cat and kite). From, Natalee

Dear Santa,

I wont a camru. From, Sebastian.

Dear Santa,

I wont macup and kiettn. I wont pupe. I wont a unukoorn. From, Ellie

Dear Santa,

I wont a scutr. From, Brielle

Dear Santa,

I wont a camru. From, Joshua

Dear Santa,

I wont macup and a bol. From, Emma

Dear Santa,

I wont a spidrman toy. From, Oliver

Dear Santa,

I wont a spidrwon tay. From, Pierson

Dear Santa,

I wont a camru. From, Esperanza

Dear Santa,

I wont a fox and zebra. From, Skylee

Dear Santa,

I wont a tostn (Nintendo switch). From, Jose

Dear Santa,

I wont a tgoch (Nintendo switch) and buc (book). From, Abdiel

Dear Santa,

I wont a ntendo sit (switch) and tablit and slime. From, Ricardo

Dear Santa,

I wont a culeing (coloring) set. From, Scarlett

Dear Santa,

I wont a cat. From, Greyson

Dear Santa,

I wont a toy. From, Alonzo

Grace Stumbaugh's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Mateo. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a PS5, a Ryan Toy, and a grocery store playset.

Love, Mateo.

Dear Santa,

My name is Eli. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a boat, cat, shirts, pants, Pokemon, and a bedset.

Love, Eli.

Dear Santa,

My name is Abbie. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a doll, a cat, and a kitten.

Love, Abbie.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kyran. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a car, Roblox, and a friend.

Love, Kyran.

Dear Santa,

My name is Christian I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a Switch, an XBox, and money!

Love, Christian.

Dear Santa,

My name is Arianna. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a cat, a doll, a dog, and candy.

Love, Arianna.

Dear Santa,

My name is Evelyn. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a real life unicorn, a cat, and I love my mommy very much and I am a cuddle bug and I cuddle with her everyday before school.

Love, Evelyn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Addalyn. I am 7 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a doll, a toy, and a cat.

Love, Addalyn.

Dear Santa,

My name is Hyde. I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a Pokemon, a robot, and Roblox.

Love, Hyde.

Dear Santa,

My name is Allison. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a dog, a doll, and an iPad.

Love, Allison.

Dear Santa,

My name is Chase. I am 6 years old. This year I have been both naughty and nice. For Christmas I want an Xbox, a Switch, and an iPad.

Love, Chase.

Dear Santa,

My name is Kamryn. I am 6 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I want a PS5, a doll, and an Xbox.

Love, Kamryn.

Stephanie Van Brunt's kindergarten class

Dear Santa,

I want a new lunchbox for Christmas.

Love, Iker

Dear Santa,

I want an Xbox for Christmas.

Love, Abraham

Dear Santa,

I want a Beyblade for Christmas.

Love, Marvin

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie boat for Christmas.

Love, Sofia

Dear Santa,

I want a cat and a dog for Christmas.

Love, Victoria

Dear Santa,

I want a reindeer doll for Christmas.

Love, Adealia

Dear Santa,

I want stuffed animals for Christmas.

Love, Nathaniel

Dear Santa,

I want a drone and a nerf gun for Christmas.

Love, Braycen

Dear Santa,

I want a hoverboard for Christmas.

Love, Damon

Dear Santa,

I want a puppy for Christmas.

Love, Anthony

Dear Santa,

I want an encanto house for Christmas.

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

I want a real kitty for Christmas.

Love, Kimber

Dear Santa,

I want some legos for Christmas.

Love, Landon

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie boat and encanto house for Christmas.

Love, Gianna

Dear Santa,

I want a real baby for Christmas.

Love, Kinley

Dear Santa,

I want a drone with a camera for Christmas.

Love, Samuel

Dear Santa,

I want a horse for Christmas.

Love, Mia

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie doll, coloring books, and markers for Christmas.

Love, Lilith

Dear Santa,

I want some magnet toys and crayons for Christmas.

Love, Axel

Martha Whittington's kindergarten class

Dear Santa Claus,

I want u choo choo.

From Gustavo

Dear Santa,

Hi

I want nitiido swij and cas

And crosbo.

From Josiah

Dear Santa,

Hi How is yor lif at the norf pol?

I want a swich and 2 dogs and a sl fon.

From Brycen

Dear Santa,

Hiy I want u bot and electric shrc

Mare Crismos

From Hudson

Dear Santa

Hi I want iscrem and cooce

From Kamila

Dear Santa

Hi

I want a dog and tndo switch

Thac u

From Jaxson

Dear Santa

Hi I want a unikrn and fon

And kr.

From Bow

Dear Santa

Hi I want a dol and dolhos

From Yaretzi

Dear Santa

Hi I want a nitnde and kismis tr

Thacyou

From Braden

Dear Santa

Hi I want nrfgun and bbgun and xbox

And dog and fon

thac yuu

From Jenson

Dear Santa

Hi likeu

I want a dalmshn and a dol

From Kali

Dear Santa

Hi how is roodfof?

I want a brn and blac pipe plez

From Amarissa

Dear Santa

Hi I want a dalmshn and fon and chewowu

How mine daz to crismis?

From Andres

Dear Santa

Hiy How wus yor day?

I want cnetic sad and a brd and a LOL

And gams for miy sich.

From Juliette

Dear Santa

Hi want a brbehows and a cribabe

Merecrismus!

From Daleyza

Dear Santa

I want a ifon 11 and xbox

From Hugh

Dear Santa

I want a pupe

From Ira Lee

Dear Santa

Hi, I want a dog and fon and ps5

From Roberto

Dear Santa

I want a tine dol has

From Aubrey

Dear Santa

Hi I want spiderman masc

And toez

From Damon

Jennifer Yeager's kindergarten class

Juan wants a tablet and a phone.

Decklyn wants a dog and a sonic book.

Kenneth wants a dinosaur stuffy.

Rowyn wants a cat and a phone.

Aria wants a bluey house and a kids Alexa.

Nailyn wants a bunny and a phone.

Ryan wants a Pokemon card and a bunny.

Harper wants a Barbie house and a dog.

Ahnias wants a monster truck and a dinosaur toy.

Christopher wants a monster jam and a teddy bear.

Elijah wants an ipad and a dinosaur.

Nahomi wants an apple and a toy car.

Elliott wants a doll and a rainbow.

Haniel wants an ipad and a toy car.

Emilliano wants a cat.

Elise wants a dog and a fox.

Caribia wants an Elsa and Ana doll.

Wayde wants an airplane and a cat.

Jason wants a cat and a watermelon.

Axel wants a real walkie talkie and a dinosaur.

Photo submitted A photo of an elf from one of the students of Ms. Miller's Kindergarten class.



Photo submitted A photo of an elf drawn by one of the students in Ms. Miller's Kindergarten class.



Photo submitted A photo of an elf drawn by one of the students in Ms. Miller's Kindergarten class.



Photo submitted A photo of a caterpillar drawn by a student in Ms. Miller's Kindergarten class