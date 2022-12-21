Letters to Santa — Pre-K

Ms. Beth's House Preschool
Dear Santa,
I have been pretty good and not naughty. I love you Santa. I want a mom for Christmas. A Bluey mom. And a puppy dog, a stuffed animal, a new little bike I can ride and honk its horn outside. I would like a new cup with reindeers. Also Santas. I will help you eat breakfast.
Love,
Colbie, 4 years old
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I want a purple bike that honks a purple horn. I would like a new blankie and I want a mermaid blankie. And a new unicorn cup that has smiley faces on it. And purple socks and pink socks. I will give people my things. I will leave reindeer cookies and milk.
Love,
Hattie, 4 years old
Dear Santa,
I have been good sometimes. I have a new bike that Maggie brought and it has a cup holder. I want you to bring a big blow up unicorn. And a new bike of candy canes. And a new Santa scooter. And a car for Maddox. He wants a big racer and a small one. I'll try to leave donuts for you. I want to make cookies for Santa and milk for Santa to drink. I want to wake up and I want him to bring me a new box of toilet paper. We are almost out.
Love,
Eloise, 3 years old
Dear Santa,
I want Santa to bring me a lot of cookies. I have been good and Santa is going to bring me a lot of presents. A lot of cups. I will give Santa a lot of treats. I want a purple baby and a pink present and a purple chair. I love when old Santa comes to my house.
Love,
Avonelle, 3 years old
Dear Santa,
I have been really good. I will hug Santa and bring him a baby. I want Santa to bring a baby and a car and a pink chair. And Elsa. Bye Santa!
Love,
Kenzleigh 3 years old
Bright Beginnings Preschool
Debbie and Randy Mays
Dear Santa,
My name is Yael. Im 5. Years old. This year I was sometimes aa little naughty - but still nice though. Can you please bring me 2 big monster trucks, a toy kitchen and everything on the map. Ill leave you cookies and some flat cookies when you visit me.
Love Yael Correa
Dear Santa,
My name is Trae. I am 3 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me a robot kitty, a robot to fight the robot kitty and a yellow robot. I will leave you candy and juice out.
Love, Trae Martinez
Dear Santa,
My name is Lucy. I am 3 years old. This year I was always nice. Can you please bring me stickers, a basket and all the toys? I will leave you cookies and macaroni out.
Love Lucy Gambill
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazmine. I am 4 years old. This year I Was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me big barbie camper that I can ride outside, a makeup set and a barbie with accessories? I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
Love Jazmine Marroquin
Dear Santa,
My name is Journey. I am 4 years old. This year I was always nice. Can you please bring me robots, colors and a surprise? I will leave chicken and a chicken sandwich out for you.
Love, Journey Nowlin
Dear Santa,
My name is Graham. I am 3 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me robots, race cars and nothing else. I will leave cookies and milk out for you.
Love, Graham Harris
Dear Santa,
My name is Tatum . I am 4 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me a robot dog, a robot Mario and come Christmas socks? I will leave waffles and candy canes for your big belly..
Love, Tatum Gatewood
Dear Santa,
My name is Hazel. I am 3 years old. This year I was mostly pretty good. Can you please bring meetups a yellow Christmas,a spideerman and a dog? I will leave treats out for you - a candy cane and a coke.
Love Hazel Still
Northside Elementary
Roxana Brisson's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a kenny and Spiderman and I promise to leave out candy and a toy for you!
Love, Yair
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a kitty (a real one) and a doll house and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Emerson
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a Gaby doll house and magic mixies and I promise to leave out spaghetti and cheese for you!
Love, Austyn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Hersey's kisses and a Santa Claus stuffy and I promise to leave out pizza and chocolate for you!
Love, Daisee
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie and cookies and I promise to leave out cookies, strawberries and milk for you!
Love, Genesis
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a new blanket and headphones and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Aryanna
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a bike and fast shoes and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Nevaeh
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is paw patrol toys and a tower and I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Neymar
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a microphone box and Gaby's doll house (with a driver) and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Evelynn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is juguetes and perro and I promise to leave out cookie y leche for you!
Love, Yasmin
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a little pillow and a robot cat and I promise to leave out cookies and sweet tea for you!
Love, Grae
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a pillow and a Spiderman toy and I promise to leave out pizza for you!
Love, Carter
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toys and a big dragon toy and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Everette
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 12 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Spiderman toys and Venom and I promise to leave out Goldfish for you!
Love, Justin
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is dinosaurs and more toys and I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Liam
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a big house (brown and blue) and something for my hamster and I promise to leave out cookies, milk and a hamburger for you!
Love, Kevin
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is zapatos and PJ Mask toys and I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Aaron
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby and a pig and I promise to leave out pumpkins for you!
Love, Nathaniel
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby doll and a little Santa and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!
Love, Brooklyn
Dear Santa,
This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Godzilla and a firetruck and I promise to leave out cookies for you!
Love, Daniel
Christina Brown's Pre-K class
Dear Santa,
My name is Jazmine. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a chicken person.
Dear Santa,
My name is Aviana. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a baby with a bottle.
Dear Santa,
My name is Max. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a train.
Dear Santa,
My name is Akira. I am 4 years old. I have been good .... let's not talk about it. What I wish for most is a horsey.
Dear Santa,
My name is Avery. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is shoe skates and a guitar for Harper.
Dear Santa,
My name is Sterling. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a LOL big kit and a LOL box camper.
Dear Santa,
My name is Paislleigh. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a unicorn, a kitchen toy and Christmas cookies.
Dear Santa,
My name is Rosita. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a mermaid.
Dear Santa,
My name is Oren. I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I wish for most is a bull riding video game and a horse with a cowboy rope.
Dear Santa,
My name is Haze. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a dinosaur toy named Blue.
Dear Santa,
My name is Chava. I am 3 years old. I have been good once in a while. What I wish for most is a Ms. Brown toy (kitchen toys).
Dear Santa,
My name is Auggie. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a rocking cow toy.
Dear Santa,
My name is Brailyn. I am 3 years old. I have been good once in a while. What I wish for most is a reindeer toy and a Christmas tree.
Dear Santa,
My name is Edward. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a tablet.
Dear Santa,
My name is Langston. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a car.
Dear Santa,
My name is Declan. I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I wish for most is a new Switch.
Dear Santa,
My name is Atarah. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a Christmas tree made out of marshmallows.
Dear Santa,
My name is Santiago. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is trains.
Dear Santa,
My name is Alondra. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a teddy bear for my bed.
Dear Santa,
My name is Olivia. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a Baby Alive.
Chelsea Chandler's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa, My name is Keven and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Ryan toy, a robot toy, and a paint toy. Love, Keven
Dear Santa, My name is Nando and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an Xbox and a new dog. Love, Nando
Dear Santa, My name is Charlotte and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a volleyball, a dollhouse, and a stuffed animal reindeer. Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa, My name is Samara and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me water skates, toys, dogs, and candy at my casa. Love, Samara
Dear Santa, My name is Sebastian and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bicycle and cars to play with. Love, Sebastian
Dear Santa, My name is Olivia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toys, unicorn toys, new clothes, and a new blanket. Love, Olivia
Dear Santa, My name is Melanie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a taste toy, a cat toy, and a deer toy. Love, Melanie
Dear Santa, My name is Victoria and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a coloring patch, a toy, two water bottles, and a pumpkin. Love, Victoria
Dear Santa, My name is Sofia and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a tree that is green, a star, and a dog in the snow. Love, Sofia
Dear Santa, My name is Moises and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy and a Lamborghini. And a teddy bear. Love, Moises
Dear Santa, My name is Carlos and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Santa Claus clothes. Love, Carlos
Dear Santa, My name is Annabella and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me nothing or maybe some dolls. Love, Annabella
Dear Santa, My name is Cleo and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a sparkly ball, a Barbie, and a snowman. Love, Cleo
Dear Santa, My name is Katie and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me presents. A robot, a doll, and puzzles. Love, Katie
Dear Santa, My name is Coen and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a robot toy and a big charger. Love, Coen
Dear Santa, My name is Elian and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me dinosaurs and some shark toys. Love, Elian
Dear Santa, My name is Allias and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dragon with remote control that flies, a toy reindeer, and a toy kitchen. Love, Allias
Dear Santa, My name is Desmond and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Paw Patrol city with a slide, a mower that blows bubbles, and a kitchen. Love, Desmond
Dear Santa, My name is Sofia and I am 3 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Skye from Paw Patrol. Love, Sofia
Dear Santa, My name is Nora and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Christmas presents with make up to play, a red heart for my mommy, and some presents for my brother, dogs, and Dad. Love, Nora
Katie Folds' Pre-Kindergarten Class
My name is Colton Keaton and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I want lots of cars, shoes, and a toy truck.
Love,
Colton
My name is Cooper Porter and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas I want a lanky box mystery box, a big train, and a baby stuffed animal.
Love,
Cooper
My name is Penelope Sparlin and I am 5 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, I want an Elsa car that you drive, a baby doll, and some painting rocks.
Love,
Penelope
My name is Mila Rice and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want an elsa car, a pink car, and some candy.
Love,
Mila
My name is Adrian Rubio and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs and Rogers. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want some nintendo games, an xbox, and some toys.
Love,
Adrian
My name is Matthieu Rios and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a big hero toy, a remote control car, and some legos.
Love,
Matthieu
My name is Ella Smith and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want some make up, some pink hair, and some play food
Love,
Ella
My name is Madelyn Hopkins and I am 5 years old. I live in the real town. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a pink pumpkin.
Love,
Maddie
My name is Jocelyn Williams and I am 3 years old. I live in grandma's house. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a trampoline, a yellow jeep from walmart, and some candy.
Love,
Jocelyn
My name is Jace Dykes and I am 4 years old. I live in the bathroom. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a skate board, a tv, and some cars.
Love,
Jace
My name is Adrian Vega and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam springs. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a skate board, a remote control car, and some hot wheels.
Love,
Adrian
My name is Carter Padgett and I am 5 years old. I live on a dirt road. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like some legos, a power ranger toy, and some godzilla toys.
Love,
Carter
My name is Castiel Her and I am 4 years old. I live on a white road. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a motorcycle, some roblox, and some power rangers.
Love,
Castiel
My name is Naomi Beaman and I am 4 years old. I live at my home. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a silly monster truck, a baby doll, and some food and dishes for my kitchen in my room.
Love,
Naomi
My name is Julie Bonilla-Martinez and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like am Elsa car, Elsa doll, amd an Anna doll.
Love,
Julie
My name is Janae Alvarez and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a teddy bear, a barbie dream house, and some barbie dolls.
Love,
Janae
My name is Samuel Silva-Hernandez and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been nice this year. For Christmas this year, I want a monster car, some legos, and some building blocks.
Love,
Samuel
My name is Janet Poz-Tixal and I am 3 years old. I live with mom and dad. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby doll, a kitchen set, and some books.
Love,
Janet
My name is Maritxell Bonilla and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like some pizza, a baby doll, and a kitchen set.
Love,
Maritxell
Yochabel Millsap's Pre-K class
Dear Santa,
My name is Bailery and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like art supplies. I want a kitchen. I want kinetic sand.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Bailery
Dear Santa,
My name is Alexis and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit of nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a Hello Kitty car and a Barbie girl.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Alexis
Dear Santa,
My name is Nia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime. I want some play-dough. I also want kinetic sand. I want art supplies. I want some magnet tiles.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Nia
Dear Santa,
My name is Kynsli and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an iPad. I want play-dough. Also kinetic sand. I also want blocks. I want slime.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Kynsli
Dear Santa,
My name is Keegan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like my ears pierced and Barbies. I also want slime. I want pretty dresses.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Keegan
Dear Santa,
My name is Rebecca and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Rebecca
Dear Santa,
My name is Kinsley and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby Dollhouse and her ears.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Kinsley
Dear Santa,
My name is Eden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime and a real phone. I also want kinetic sand.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Eden
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenia Cruz and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a big home. I also want a teddy bear. And a phone.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Kenia Cruz
Dar Santa,
My name is Aebi and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a Marshall toy and a Rubble toy.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Aebi
Dear Santa,
My name is Omar and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an iPad.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Omar
Dear Santa,
My name is Gael and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a train toy. I want a car. I want a boat.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Gael
Dear Santa,
My name is Mateo and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a motorcycle. I want a robot.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Mateo
Dear Santa,
My name is Parker and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime. I want a monster truck.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Parker
Dear Santa,
My name is Titus and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a controller car. Also a box of people toys.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Titus
Dear Santa,
My name is Joshua and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Nintendo Switch. A white one.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Joshua
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Sonic toys.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Canyon and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a lego set.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Canyon
Dear Santa,
My name is Kenia Montes and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like makeup and baby toys for my little sister.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Kenia
Dear Santa,
My name is Emsley and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.
Merry Christmas Santa!
Love, Emsley
Angela Veltmann's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalynn Aguilar and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like LOL fingernail polish.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Adalynn
Dear Santa,
My name is Bayleigh Amelung and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bouncy house with water.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Bayleigh
Dear Santa,
My name is Ashlyn Barry and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like all different colors of paint.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Ashlyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Isabella Bray and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Isabella
Dear Santa,
My name is Genesis Canel-Giron and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like makeup.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Genesis
Dear Santa,
My name is Tiffany Dao and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like big Legos.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Tiffany
Dear Santa,
My name is Aaliyah Fox and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a doll with earrings.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Aaliyah
Dear Santa,
My name is Jesse Galvan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a small black car.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jesse
Dear Santa,
My name is Alayna Garcia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a trampoline.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Alayna
Dear Santa,
My name is Caylee Garcia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Caylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Liam Garcia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like crayons and paper.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
My name is Mauricio Ignacio-Silva and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a PJ Mask character.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Mauricio
Dear Santa,
My name is Zoey Johnson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Zoey
Dear Santa,
My name is Josiah Lopez and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Ironman Lego toy.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Josiah
Dear Santa,
My name is Frankie Manola-Escamilla and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a new basketball.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Frankie
Dear Santa,
My name is Mishary Naufal and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like Hotwheels race cars.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Mishary
Dear Santa,
My name is Mayco Perez and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a remote control Monster Truck.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Mayco
Dear Santa,
My name is Isaac Stephens and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a race track.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Isaac
Dear Santa,
My name is Itzel Rodriguez and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Itzel
Brooke Wilson's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
I want a bumper car. I want a mouse and cheese.
Love, Charlotte
Dear Santa,
I want a baby shark, a bunny, a cat, and a dog.
Love, Jamillia
Dear Santa,
I want a pony and makeup.
Love, Copeland
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie castle and ALL of the play-doh. I want a bear that you put clothes on. I want a baby brother.
Love, Melody
Dear Santa,
I want rainbow dash shoes, a rainbow backpack, and a toy car for my brother.
Love, Regina
Dear Santa,
I want a new backpack, rainbow shoes, and rainbow puzzles. I also want a new water bottle.
Love, Leah
Dear Santa,
I want a blue backpack, a dog, and Clifford the big red dog.
Love, Malachi
Dear Santa,
I want a new toy race car. I want a monster truck.
Love, Hector
Dear Santa,
I want a real life Sonic the Hedgehog. I also want a real life Amy. I want nail polish, lipstick, and new shoes.
Love, Rya
Dear Santa,
I want a gun and I want to ride a sleigh with Santa. I want to stand on a horse's back while I'm riding it.
Love, Jeffrey
Dear Santa,
I want a baby sister. I want a rainbow backpack and Mrs. Wilson.
Love, Dailiny
Dear Santa,
I want an orange and purple car with black tires. I want a big Transformer toy. Also a big monster truck. I want Mario Kart for my sister.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I want a play kitchen set. I want a mixer to make cookies.
Love, Areeb
Dear Santa,
I want a dog. I want LOL dolls and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.
Love, Niyah
Dear Santa,
I want a stuffy horse.
Love, Charlie
Dear Santa,
I want a cookie jar and presents.
Love, Cayden
Dear Santa,
I want 2 Pikachus.
Love, Azrael
Dear Santa,
I want a bunny and a monster truck.
Love, Ben
Melinda Young's Pre-K Class
Dear Santa,
My name is Kayden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Pikachu toy.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Kayden
Dear Santa,
My name is Jaxon and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Carnage costume.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jaxon
Dear Santa,
My name is Eitan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a robot dragon.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Eitan
Dear Santa,
My name is Rhett and I am five years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Venom costume.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Rhett
Dear Santa,
My name is Rei and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a dragon bunny.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Rei
Dear Santa,
My name is PangXue and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a dragon toy.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
PangXue
Dear Santa,
My name is James and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Spiderman robot.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
James
Dear Santa,
My name is Cardina and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Catboy costume from PJ Masks.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Cardina
Dear Santa,
My name is Anthony and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a toy dinosaur.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Anthony
Dear Santa,
My name is Khloe and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie house.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Khloe
Dear Santa,
My name is Adalyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a My Little Pony.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Adalyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Rowen and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby house with a mailbox.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Rowen
Dear Santa,
My name is Josslyn and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bunch of toys.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Josslyn
Dear Santa,
My name is Jeremy and I am five years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bunch of dinosaurs.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jeremy
Dear Santa,
My name is Emelia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a spider bike.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Emelia
Dear Santa,
My name is Ryelyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a big train.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Ryelyn
Dear Santa,
My name is BrayLee and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a toy dinosaur.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Bray Lee
Dear Santa,
My name is Jose-Angel and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a gingerbread house.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Jose-Angel
Dear Santa,
My name is Mia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby Cat kitchen.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Mia
Dear Santa,
My name is Zion and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a robot.
Merry Christmas, Santa!
Love,
Zion