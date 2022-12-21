Letters to Santa — Pre-K

Ms. Beth's House Preschool

Dear Santa,

I have been pretty good and not naughty. I love you Santa. I want a mom for Christmas. A Bluey mom. And a puppy dog, a stuffed animal, a new little bike I can ride and honk its horn outside. I would like a new cup with reindeers. Also Santas. I will help you eat breakfast.

Love,

Colbie, 4 years old

Dear Santa,

I have been good. I want a purple bike that honks a purple horn. I would like a new blankie and I want a mermaid blankie. And a new unicorn cup that has smiley faces on it. And purple socks and pink socks. I will give people my things. I will leave reindeer cookies and milk.

Love,

Hattie, 4 years old

Dear Santa,

I have been good sometimes. I have a new bike that Maggie brought and it has a cup holder. I want you to bring a big blow up unicorn. And a new bike of candy canes. And a new Santa scooter. And a car for Maddox. He wants a big racer and a small one. I'll try to leave donuts for you. I want to make cookies for Santa and milk for Santa to drink. I want to wake up and I want him to bring me a new box of toilet paper. We are almost out.

Love,

Eloise, 3 years old

Dear Santa,

I want Santa to bring me a lot of cookies. I have been good and Santa is going to bring me a lot of presents. A lot of cups. I will give Santa a lot of treats. I want a purple baby and a pink present and a purple chair. I love when old Santa comes to my house.

Love,

Avonelle, 3 years old

Dear Santa,

I have been really good. I will hug Santa and bring him a baby. I want Santa to bring a baby and a car and a pink chair. And Elsa. Bye Santa!

Love,

Kenzleigh 3 years old

Bright Beginnings Preschool

Debbie and Randy Mays

Dear Santa,

My name is Yael. Im 5. Years old. This year I was sometimes aa little naughty - but still nice though. Can you please bring me 2 big monster trucks, a toy kitchen and everything on the map. Ill leave you cookies and some flat cookies when you visit me.

Love Yael Correa

Dear Santa,

My name is Trae. I am 3 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me a robot kitty, a robot to fight the robot kitty and a yellow robot. I will leave you candy and juice out.

Love, Trae Martinez

Dear Santa,

My name is Lucy. I am 3 years old. This year I was always nice. Can you please bring me stickers, a basket and all the toys? I will leave you cookies and macaroni out.

Love Lucy Gambill

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazmine. I am 4 years old. This year I Was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me big barbie camper that I can ride outside, a makeup set and a barbie with accessories? I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.

Love Jazmine Marroquin

Dear Santa,

My name is Journey. I am 4 years old. This year I was always nice. Can you please bring me robots, colors and a surprise? I will leave chicken and a chicken sandwich out for you.

Love, Journey Nowlin

Dear Santa,

My name is Graham. I am 3 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me robots, race cars and nothing else. I will leave cookies and milk out for you.

Love, Graham Harris

Dear Santa,

My name is Tatum . I am 4 years old. This year I was sometimes a little naughty but still nice though. Can you please bring me a robot dog, a robot Mario and come Christmas socks? I will leave waffles and candy canes for your big belly..

Love, Tatum Gatewood

Dear Santa,

My name is Hazel. I am 3 years old. This year I was mostly pretty good. Can you please bring meetups a yellow Christmas,a spideerman and a dog? I will leave treats out for you - a candy cane and a coke.

Love Hazel Still

Northside Elementary

Roxana Brisson's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a kenny and Spiderman and I promise to leave out candy and a toy for you!

Love, Yair

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a kitty (a real one) and a doll house and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Emerson

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a Gaby doll house and magic mixies and I promise to leave out spaghetti and cheese for you!

Love, Austyn

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Hersey's kisses and a Santa Claus stuffy and I promise to leave out pizza and chocolate for you!

Love, Daisee

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a Barbie and cookies and I promise to leave out cookies, strawberries and milk for you!

Love, Genesis

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a new blanket and headphones and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Aryanna

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a bike and fast shoes and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Nevaeh

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is paw patrol toys and a tower and I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Neymar

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a microphone box and Gaby's doll house (with a driver) and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Evelynn

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is juguetes and perro and I promise to leave out cookie y leche for you!

Love, Yasmin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a little pillow and a robot cat and I promise to leave out cookies and sweet tea for you!

Love, Grae

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 5 years old. This year, I have been naughty (but nice). What I would like most this Christmas is a pillow and a Spiderman toy and I promise to leave out pizza for you!

Love, Carter

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is toys and a big dragon toy and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Everette

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 12 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Spiderman toys and Venom and I promise to leave out Goldfish for you!

Love, Justin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is dinosaurs and more toys and I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a big house (brown and blue) and something for my hamster and I promise to leave out cookies, milk and a hamburger for you!

Love, Kevin

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is zapatos and PJ Mask toys and I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Aaron

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby and a pig and I promise to leave out pumpkins for you!

Love, Nathaniel

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 3 years old. This year, I have been good all of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is a baby doll and a little Santa and I promise to leave out cookies and milk for you!

Love, Brooklyn

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I am 4 years old. This year, I have been good some of the time. What I would like most this Christmas is Godzilla and a firetruck and I promise to leave out cookies for you!

Love, Daniel

Christina Brown's Pre-K class

Dear Santa,

My name is Jazmine. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a chicken person.

Dear Santa,

My name is Aviana. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a baby with a bottle.

Dear Santa,

My name is Max. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a train.

Dear Santa,

My name is Akira. I am 4 years old. I have been good .... let's not talk about it. What I wish for most is a horsey.

Dear Santa,

My name is Avery. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is shoe skates and a guitar for Harper.

Dear Santa,

My name is Sterling. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a LOL big kit and a LOL box camper.

Dear Santa,

My name is Paislleigh. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a unicorn, a kitchen toy and Christmas cookies.

Dear Santa,

My name is Rosita. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a mermaid.

Dear Santa,

My name is Oren. I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I wish for most is a bull riding video game and a horse with a cowboy rope.

Dear Santa,

My name is Haze. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a dinosaur toy named Blue.

Dear Santa,

My name is Chava. I am 3 years old. I have been good once in a while. What I wish for most is a Ms. Brown toy (kitchen toys).

Dear Santa,

My name is Auggie. I am 5 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a rocking cow toy.

Dear Santa,

My name is Brailyn. I am 3 years old. I have been good once in a while. What I wish for most is a reindeer toy and a Christmas tree.

Dear Santa,

My name is Edward. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a tablet.

Dear Santa,

My name is Langston. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a car.

Dear Santa,

My name is Declan. I am 5 years old. I have been good all of the time. What I wish for most is a new Switch.

Dear Santa,

My name is Atarah. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a Christmas tree made out of marshmallows.

Dear Santa,

My name is Santiago. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is trains.

Dear Santa,

My name is Alondra. I am 4 years old. I have been good all the time. What I wish for most is a teddy bear for my bed.

Dear Santa,

My name is Olivia. I am 4 years old. I have been good sometimes. What I wish for most is a Baby Alive.

Chelsea Chandler's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa, My name is Keven and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Ryan toy, a robot toy, and a paint toy. Love, Keven

Dear Santa, My name is Nando and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me an Xbox and a new dog. Love, Nando

Dear Santa, My name is Charlotte and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a volleyball, a dollhouse, and a stuffed animal reindeer. Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa, My name is Samara and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me water skates, toys, dogs, and candy at my casa. Love, Samara

Dear Santa, My name is Sebastian and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a bicycle and cars to play with. Love, Sebastian

Dear Santa, My name is Olivia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me toys, unicorn toys, new clothes, and a new blanket. Love, Olivia

Dear Santa, My name is Melanie and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a taste toy, a cat toy, and a deer toy. Love, Melanie

Dear Santa, My name is Victoria and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a coloring patch, a toy, two water bottles, and a pumpkin. Love, Victoria

Dear Santa, My name is Sofia and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a tree that is green, a star, and a dog in the snow. Love, Sofia

Dear Santa, My name is Moises and I am 5 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a toy and a Lamborghini. And a teddy bear. Love, Moises

Dear Santa, My name is Carlos and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Santa Claus clothes. Love, Carlos

Dear Santa, My name is Annabella and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me nothing or maybe some dolls. Love, Annabella

Dear Santa, My name is Cleo and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a sparkly ball, a Barbie, and a snowman. Love, Cleo

Dear Santa, My name is Katie and I am 4 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me presents. A robot, a doll, and puzzles. Love, Katie

Dear Santa, My name is Coen and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a robot toy and a big charger. Love, Coen

Dear Santa, My name is Elian and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me dinosaurs and some shark toys. Love, Elian

Dear Santa, My name is Allias and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a dragon with remote control that flies, a toy reindeer, and a toy kitchen. Love, Allias

Dear Santa, My name is Desmond and I am 4 years old. This year, I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Paw Patrol city with a slide, a mower that blows bubbles, and a kitchen. Love, Desmond

Dear Santa, My name is Sofia and I am 3 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me a Skye from Paw Patrol. Love, Sofia

Dear Santa, My name is Nora and I am 5 years old. This year I have been very nice. For Christmas, please bring me Christmas presents with make up to play, a red heart for my mommy, and some presents for my brother, dogs, and Dad. Love, Nora

Katie Folds' Pre-Kindergarten Class

My name is Colton Keaton and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I want lots of cars, shoes, and a toy truck.

Love,

Colton

My name is Cooper Porter and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas I want a lanky box mystery box, a big train, and a baby stuffed animal.

Love,

Cooper

My name is Penelope Sparlin and I am 5 years old. I live in my house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas, I want an Elsa car that you drive, a baby doll, and some painting rocks.

Love,

Penelope

My name is Mila Rice and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want an elsa car, a pink car, and some candy.

Love,

Mila

My name is Adrian Rubio and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs and Rogers. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want some nintendo games, an xbox, and some toys.

Love,

Adrian

My name is Matthieu Rios and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a big hero toy, a remote control car, and some legos.

Love,

Matthieu

My name is Ella Smith and I am 4 years old. I live in my house. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want some make up, some pink hair, and some play food

Love,

Ella

My name is Madelyn Hopkins and I am 5 years old. I live in the real town. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a pink pumpkin.

Love,

Maddie

My name is Jocelyn Williams and I am 3 years old. I live in grandma's house. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I want a trampoline, a yellow jeep from walmart, and some candy.

Love,

Jocelyn

My name is Jace Dykes and I am 4 years old. I live in the bathroom. This year I have been nice. For Christmas, I would like a skate board, a tv, and some cars.

Love,

Jace

My name is Adrian Vega and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam springs. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a skate board, a remote control car, and some hot wheels.

Love,

Adrian

My name is Carter Padgett and I am 5 years old. I live on a dirt road. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like some legos, a power ranger toy, and some godzilla toys.

Love,

Carter

My name is Castiel Her and I am 4 years old. I live on a white road. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a motorcycle, some roblox, and some power rangers.

Love,

Castiel

My name is Naomi Beaman and I am 4 years old. I live at my home. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a silly monster truck, a baby doll, and some food and dishes for my kitchen in my room.

Love,

Naomi

My name is Julie Bonilla-Martinez and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like am Elsa car, Elsa doll, amd an Anna doll.

Love,

Julie

My name is Janae Alvarez and I am 5 years old. I live in Siloam Springs, Arkansas. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a teddy bear, a barbie dream house, and some barbie dolls.

Love,

Janae

My name is Samuel Silva-Hernandez and I am 4 years old. I live in Siloam Springs. I have been nice this year. For Christmas this year, I want a monster car, some legos, and some building blocks.

Love,

Samuel

My name is Janet Poz-Tixal and I am 3 years old. I live with mom and dad. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like a baby doll, a kitchen set, and some books.

Love,

Janet

My name is Maritxell Bonilla and I am 4 years old. I live in a house. This year, I have been nice. For Christmas this year, I would like some pizza, a baby doll, and a kitchen set.

Love,

Maritxell

Yochabel Millsap's Pre-K class

Dear Santa,

My name is Bailery and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like art supplies. I want a kitchen. I want kinetic sand.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Bailery

Dear Santa,

My name is Alexis and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit of nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a Hello Kitty car and a Barbie girl.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

My name is Nia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime. I want some play-dough. I also want kinetic sand. I want art supplies. I want some magnet tiles.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Nia

Dear Santa,

My name is Kynsli and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an iPad. I want play-dough. Also kinetic sand. I also want blocks. I want slime.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Kynsli

Dear Santa,

My name is Keegan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like my ears pierced and Barbies. I also want slime. I want pretty dresses.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Keegan

Dear Santa,

My name is Rebecca and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Rebecca

Dear Santa,

My name is Kinsley and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby Dollhouse and her ears.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Kinsley

Dear Santa,

My name is Eden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime and a real phone. I also want kinetic sand.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Eden

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenia Cruz and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a big home. I also want a teddy bear. And a phone.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Kenia Cruz

Dar Santa,

My name is Aebi and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a Marshall toy and a Rubble toy.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Aebi

Dear Santa,

My name is Omar and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like an iPad.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Omar

Dear Santa,

My name is Gael and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a train toy. I want a car. I want a boat.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Gael

Dear Santa,

My name is Mateo and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a motorcycle. I want a robot.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Mateo

Dear Santa,

My name is Parker and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like slime. I want a monster truck.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Parker

Dear Santa,

My name is Titus and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a controller car. Also a box of people toys.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Titus

Dear Santa,

My name is Joshua and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Nintendo Switch. A white one.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Joshua

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like Sonic toys.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love Isaac

Dear Santa,

My name is Canyon and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit nice and naughty. For Christmas this year I would like a lego set.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Canyon

Dear Santa,

My name is Kenia Montes and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas I would like makeup and baby toys for my little sister.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Kenia

Dear Santa,

My name is Emsley and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice. For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.

Merry Christmas Santa!

Love, Emsley

Angela Veltmann's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalynn Aguilar and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like LOL fingernail polish.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Adalynn

Dear Santa,

My name is Bayleigh Amelung and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bouncy house with water.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Bayleigh

Dear Santa,

My name is Ashlyn Barry and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like all different colors of paint.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Ashlyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Isabella Bray and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Isabella

Dear Santa,

My name is Genesis Canel-Giron and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like makeup.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Genesis

Dear Santa,

My name is Tiffany Dao and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like big Legos.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Tiffany

Dear Santa,

My name is Aaliyah Fox and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a doll with earrings.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Aaliyah

Dear Santa,

My name is Jesse Galvan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a small black car.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jesse

Dear Santa,

My name is Alayna Garcia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a trampoline.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Alayna

Dear Santa,

My name is Caylee Garcia and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Caylee

Dear Santa,

My name is Liam Garcia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like crayons and paper.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Liam

Dear Santa,

My name is Mauricio Ignacio-Silva and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a PJ Mask character.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Mauricio

Dear Santa,

My name is Zoey Johnson and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Hatchimal.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Zoey

Dear Santa,

My name is Josiah Lopez and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Ironman Lego toy.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Josiah

Dear Santa,

My name is Frankie Manola-Escamilla and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a new basketball.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Frankie

Dear Santa,

My name is Mishary Naufal and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like Hotwheels race cars.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Mishary

Dear Santa,

My name is Mayco Perez and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a remote control Monster Truck.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Mayco

Dear Santa,

My name is Isaac Stephens and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a race track.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Isaac

Dear Santa,

My name is Itzel Rodriguez and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little bit naughty and a little bit nice! For Christmas this year I would like an Elsa doll.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Itzel

Brooke Wilson's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

I want a bumper car. I want a mouse and cheese.

Love, Charlotte

Dear Santa,

I want a baby shark, a bunny, a cat, and a dog.

Love, Jamillia

Dear Santa,

I want a pony and makeup.

Love, Copeland

Dear Santa,

I want a Barbie castle and ALL of the play-doh. I want a bear that you put clothes on. I want a baby brother.

Love, Melody

Dear Santa,

I want rainbow dash shoes, a rainbow backpack, and a toy car for my brother.

Love, Regina

Dear Santa,

I want a new backpack, rainbow shoes, and rainbow puzzles. I also want a new water bottle.

Love, Leah

Dear Santa,

I want a blue backpack, a dog, and Clifford the big red dog.

Love, Malachi

Dear Santa,

I want a new toy race car. I want a monster truck.

Love, Hector

Dear Santa,

I want a real life Sonic the Hedgehog. I also want a real life Amy. I want nail polish, lipstick, and new shoes.

Love, Rya

Dear Santa,

I want a gun and I want to ride a sleigh with Santa. I want to stand on a horse's back while I'm riding it.

Love, Jeffrey

Dear Santa,

I want a baby sister. I want a rainbow backpack and Mrs. Wilson.

Love, Dailiny

Dear Santa,

I want an orange and purple car with black tires. I want a big Transformer toy. Also a big monster truck. I want Mario Kart for my sister.

Love, Elijah

Dear Santa,

I want a play kitchen set. I want a mixer to make cookies.

Love, Areeb

Dear Santa,

I want a dog. I want LOL dolls and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Love, Niyah

Dear Santa,

I want a stuffy horse.

Love, Charlie

Dear Santa,

I want a cookie jar and presents.

Love, Cayden

Dear Santa,

I want 2 Pikachus.

Love, Azrael

Dear Santa,

I want a bunny and a monster truck.

Love, Ben

Melinda Young's Pre-K Class

Dear Santa,

My name is Kayden and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Pikachu toy.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Kayden

Dear Santa,

My name is Jaxon and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Carnage costume.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jaxon

Dear Santa,

My name is Eitan and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a robot dragon.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Eitan

Dear Santa,

My name is Rhett and I am five years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Venom costume.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Rhett

Dear Santa,

My name is Rei and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a dragon bunny.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Rei

Dear Santa,

My name is PangXue and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a dragon toy.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

PangXue

Dear Santa,

My name is James and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Spiderman robot.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

James

Dear Santa,

My name is Cardina and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Catboy costume from PJ Masks.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Cardina

Dear Santa,

My name is Anthony and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a toy dinosaur.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Anthony

Dear Santa,

My name is Khloe and I am 5 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Barbie house.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Khloe

Dear Santa,

My name is Adalyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a My Little Pony.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Adalyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Rowen and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby house with a mailbox.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Rowen

Dear Santa,

My name is Josslyn and I am 3 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bunch of toys.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Josslyn

Dear Santa,

My name is Jeremy and I am five years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a bunch of dinosaurs.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jeremy

Dear Santa,

My name is Emelia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a spider bike.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Emelia

Dear Santa,

My name is Ryelyn and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a big train.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Ryelyn

Dear Santa,

My name is BrayLee and I am 5 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a toy dinosaur.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Bray Lee

Dear Santa,

My name is Jose-Angel and I am 4 years old. This year I have been a little naughty and a little nice! For Christmas this year I would like a gingerbread house.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Jose-Angel

Dear Santa,

My name is Mia and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a Gabby Cat kitchen.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Mia

Dear Santa,

My name is Zion and I am 4 years old. This year I have been nice! For Christmas this year I would like a robot.

Merry Christmas, Santa!

Love,

Zion